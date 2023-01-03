The Hooley Pub & Kitchen to open Strongsville restaurant at SouthPark Mall entrance

Read full article on original website
Cleveland chef Dante Boccuzzi opening country bar in Willoughby, introducing new ‘glorifried’ chicken concept
WILLOUGHBY, Ohio – Restaurateur and noted Cleveland chef Dante Boccuzzi is opening Dukes ‘n Boots, a new country bar, in early March. Located at 4027 Erie Street in downtown Willoughby, the bar marks the tenth establishment in a collection of restaurants that was previously focused around downtown Cleveland and Akron.
Detroit Wing Company opens Lorain restaurant, offers free chicken for a year
LORAIN, Ohio – Chicken wing lovers be aware. Detroit Wing Company is opening its first Ohio restaurant on at 8:30 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 7, in Lorain. The 1,200-square-foot takeout and delivery-only shop will be at 3000 Cooper Foster Park Road. The first customers on day one will receive prizes....
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron Area
If you find yourself in Greater Akron, you should check out these local places (this list is not at all comprehensive!). Located in Cuyahoga Falls, this diner offers tasty breakfasts that are a great way to start your morning. You can't go wrong with staples like the country fried steak with sausage gravy and pancakes (the restaurant offers regular, oatmeal, pecan, blueberry, banana, chocolate chip, and coconut pancakes). Patrons also recommend the diner's croissant French toast, pesto tomato provolone omelet, and eggs benedict.
Cleveland’s old J&L Steel works - a belching behemoth with a holiday heart
Regarding James H. Korecko’s Dec. 25 essay, ”To a boy, city’s roaring steel plants were part of the season’s wonders,” it was Christmastime in 1969 when I was called out to J&L Steel at 3 a.m. for a communication outage. I was an Ohio Bell repairman, familiar with this sprawling mill. There were 26 foundries between the Cuyahoga River and West 117th, and J&L and Republic were the big guns. This outage was in the guard shack below the Clark Avenue bridge exit ramp to the mighty beast below.
Looking for Japanese Food in the Cleveland Area? You Should Check Out This Place in Parma, Ohio
To celebrate a year of slightly more financially successful writing (hey, improvement is improvement, no matter how small), I treated myself to lunch at a local Japanese restaurant near the end of 2022.
Ohio RV Supershow tops list of 15 things to do in Cleveland this weekend
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The first full weekend of the new year means a new slate of entertaining, non-holiday-related events and activities to discover. So, if you’re looking to check out the latest expo in town, see a show or have some winter fun, there’s no shortage of options.
Record Revolution stops spinning Saturday: Coventry mainstay to shutter its doors after 55 years (photos)
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- It was supposed to come to an end at the end of 2022. But Record Revolution, the independent record store and Coventry neighborhood mainstay for more than a half-century, will continue to revolve through the first week of 2023. The neighborhood record store and hub at...
Two suspects raid Nordstrom cash register for $10,000 in gift cards: Beachwood Police Blotter
At 11:40 a.m. Jan. 2, two men went to the cash register at Nordstrom at Beachwood Place to ostensibly purchase a pair of shoes and gift cards. While the clerk was distracted and away from the register, the two suspects manipulated the machine and awarded themselves gift cards totaling $10,179.60.
Major Burger King franchisee files for bankruptcy protection in Akron
AKRON, Ohio - One of the largest U.S. franchisees of Burger King fast-food restaurants has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Akron, citing revenue declines worsened by the pandemic as well as recent inflation and worker shortages. Though based in suburban Chicago, Toms King LLC, its Toms King (Ohio)...
These 8 Cuyahoga County homes sold for more than $1 million in December
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Eight Cuyahoga County homes sold for more than $1 million in December, including a $2.5 million home in Westlake. Westlake had a flurry of activity in December, with half of the homes sold for more than $1 million in the county being sold in the city.
7 Cleveland restaurants we miss most
Cleveland's dining scene never fails to affirm that restaurateuring is a cutthroat business. Every year, the local roster of bars and eateries fluctuates: Chains expand and contract, chefs plant brick and mortar flags, and beloved neighborhood mom and pops call it quits. Driving the news: Since the pandemic began, Cleveland...
cleveland.com
Ohio RV Supershow kicks off 5-day run in Cleveland today
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Ohio RV Supershow offers more than just hundreds of vehicles on display. It offers a chance to dream – not only of traveling and getting away, but of warmer days. “We are in the doldrums of winter. It’s great to think of summer and...
New owners close Pickle Mama’s in Medina County’s Montville Township
MEDINA, Ohio -- Cleveland Restaurant Group suddenly closed Pickle Mama’s Market & Eatery in Montville Township on Wednesday, Dec. 28 and let the staff go. The restaurant was located at 7249 Wooster Pike, just three miles south of Medina’s historical square. The space has been home to various...
Fat Head’s Brewery adds ale to year-round lineup, 2 TBA beers coming
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio – Fat Head’s Brewery is adding Juiced to Jupiter, a Tangerine India Pale Ale, to its year-round beer-release lineup this March. The IPA – at 6% alcohol and 35 International Bittering Units – will be out on draft as well as six- and 12-packs this March.
Eastlake family surprised with new furniture
Weaver’s Fine Furniture Ltd. in Sugarcreek surprised an Eastlake couple Wednesday with free furniture!
Bruster’s Real Ice Cream to open second Cuyahoga County location in Strongsville
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- A Bruster’s Real Ice Cream store is planned for the southwest corner of Pearl Road and Ellsworth Drive, about 1,200 feet south of Drake Road. It would be the second Bruster’s in Cuyahoga County and the fifth in Ohio. A Bruster’s opened in 2021 in North Olmsted, and there are Bruster’s in Calcutta, Canton and Girard.
cleveland19.com
Longtime Lakewood business forced to start over after parts of ceiling collapse
LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lakewood staple of almost 100 years is being forced to start from scratch after a burst pipe turned their business into a waterpark. “I walked into a waterpark; it was like a waterfall” said Dennis Tvrdik, director of Pins and Needles. Tvrdik, who heads...
What does new research show about building new homes near transit lines? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- New research by the Cuyahoga County Planning Commission offers fresh evidence that Cleveland and surrounding suburbs would be smart to rezone transit corridors to encourage dense, walkable, transit-oriented development. We’re talking about investment and the current zoning that encourages a sprawling, automobile-oriented approach on Today in Ohio....
Demand is growing for transit-oriented development; Cuyahoga County wants to help make it happen: The Wake Up for Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. For decades, development has been focused on an automobile lifestyle, with zoning codes that separate residential areas from businesses and require asphalt seas of parking for both. Now, as people yearn for...
Cleveland travelers share their Southwest Airlines holiday horror stories
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Sleepless nights in the airport, interminable lines -- even threats of arrest. It wasn’t the holiday travel experience anyone wanted. Plenty of Clevelanders were caught up in the mess that was holiday travel last week, after a major winter storm triggered an operational meltdown at Southwest Airlines. Other carriers were affected too, though none canceled nearly as many flights as Southwest, which axed two-thirds of its flights in the days after Christmas.
