Healthline
Can a Thyroid Disorder Cause Dizziness and Balance Problems?
Left untreated, certain symptoms of hyperthyroidism and hypothyroidism, such as heart palpitations or a slowed heart rate, can lead to feelings of dizziness or vertigo. Feelings of dizziness and instability while standing are common symptoms associated with many different health conditions. About 2.6 million people in the United States visit hospitals with complaints of vertigo every year.
scitechdaily.com
Why Does Shingles Lead to Stroke? Scientists Might Have an Answer
Researchers discover a potential explanation for why those who have had shingles are more likely to suffer a stroke. According to recent research from the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, scientists looking into why people who have had shingles are at a higher risk of stroke now believe the answer lies within lipid vesicles called exosomes that transport proteins and genetic information between cells.
mRNA Vaccine Myocarditis is Similar to Broken Heart Syndrome in Young Men, U.S. Autopsy Study Finds
As moreautopsy research gets published in peer-reviewed journals, it is now acknowledged that the relationship between mRNA vaccine and myocarditis (inflamed heart muscles) is causal in nature; that is, mRNA vaccine is capable of causing myocarditis.
Medical News Today
What is CREST syndrome? All you need to know
CREST syndrome is an autoimmune disease that affects the connective tissues. The connective tissues provide structure and support to other tissues and organs. The word CREST is an acronym for the disease’s five main features. CREST syndrome affects various systems in the body, and the symptoms a person experiences...
scitechdaily.com
Common Arthritis Treatment May Actually Accelerate Disease Progression
Two recent studies have shown that corticosteroid injections, which are commonly used to treat the pain associated with knee osteoarthritis, may actually contribute to the progression of the disease. These findings were recently presented at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA). Osteoarthritis is a widespread...
physiciansweekly.com
Incidence, Treatment and Clinical Impact of Iron Deficiency in Chronic Heart Failure: A Longitudinal Analysis
In patients with heart failure (HF), iron deficiency (ID) is a well-recognized therapeutic target; information about its incidence, patterns of iron repletion, and clinical impact is scarce. This single-center longitudinal cohort study assessed the rates of ID testing and diagnosis in patients with stable HF, patterns of treatment with intravenous iron, and clinical impact of intravenous iron on HF rehospitalization risk. We included 711 consecutive outpatients (4400 visits) with stable chronic HF from 2014 to 2019 (median [interquartile range] visits per patient: 2 [2-7]. ID was defined as serum ferritin <100 µg/L, or 100-299 µg/L with transferrin saturation (TSAT) < 20%. During a median follow-up of 2.20 (1.11-3.78) years, ferritin and TSAT were measured at 2230 (50.7%) and 2183 visits (49.6%), respectively. ID was found at 846 (37.9%) visits, with ferritin and TSAT available (2230/4400), and intravenous iron was administered at 321/4400 (7.3%) visits; 233 (32.8%) patients received intravenous iron during follow-up. After multivariate analyses, iron repletion at any time during follow-up was associated with a lower risk of recurrent HF hospitalization (hazard ratio [HR] = 0.50, 95% confidence interval [CI] = 0.28-0.88; p = 0.016). Thus, ID was a frequent finding in patients with HF, and its repletion reduced the risk of recurrent HF hospitalizations.
alzheimersnewstoday.com
Tests to More Easily Diagnose Alzheimer’s Cleared for Use in US
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared for use tests designed by Roche to measure the levels of two Alzheimer’s disease biomarkers — beta-amyloid and phosphorylated tau — in cerebrospinal fluid (CSF), the fluid surrounding the brain and spinal cord. Roche reported that these assays,...
physiciansweekly.com
Return to sport following COVID-19 may improve adolescent athlete wellbeing
1. In this comparative cohort study, early COVID-19 sports restrictions negatively impacted the mental health of adolescent athletes. 2. However, return to sports improved overall well-being of adolescent athletes during the pandemic. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) The COVID-19 pandemic has led to the cancellation of organized sports across the...
physiciansweekly.com
Cardiac Remodeling and Dysfunction Assessed by Ultrasonic Texture Features
The following is a summary of “Ultrasonic Texture Features for Assessing Cardiac Remodeling and Dysfunction,” published in the December 2022 issue of Journal of Cardiology by Hathaway, et al. Cardiomyocyte appearance myocardial mass, cardiac size, and eventually, the function of the entire organ is all interconnected characteristics of...
MedicineNet.com
What Is the Main Cause of Addison's Disease?
The main cause of Addison's disease is an autoimmune response that occurs when the immune system attacks healthy tissues without any reason. When the immune system attacks the adrenal glands, they may fail to produce enough hormones such as cortisol and aldosterone. Other reasons for adrenal gland failure may include:
physiciansweekly.com
Characterization of prognostic markers of residual neoplastic disease following hysterectomy
1. Prognostic markers of residual disease following a loop electrosurgical excision procedure for cervical intraepithelial neoplasia grade 3 include: positive high-risk HPV, positive margin of specimens, and type II or III transformation zone. 2. The most indicative markers were HPV-18 positivity and type III transformation zone. Evidence Rating Level: 2...
physiciansweekly.com
Meta-analysis details short-term outcomes of SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccine-associated myopericarditis in adolescents and young adults
1. In a systematic review and meta-analysis of COVID vaccine-associated myopericarditis in adolescents and young adults, short-term outcomes were generally favorable. 2. Hospitalization for COVID vaccine-associated myopericarditis was associated with a short length of stay, rarely required inotropic support, and was not associated with death. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good)
Medical News Today
What is the link between hyperthyroidism and acid reflux?
Hyperthyroidism and acid reflux can occur together. Although acid reflux is not a symptom of hyperthyroidism, there may be a link between the two. Hyperthyroidism causes the thyroid to produce too much thyroid hormone. This speeds up many metabolic reactions and can cause a person. anxious, experience heart palpitations, and...
physiciansweekly.com
Use of mobile devices for calming associated with increased emotional reactivity in some children
1. In a prospective longitudinal study, the use of mobile devices for calming was associated with altered emotional reactivity and executive functioning in young boys. 2. The association of mobile device use with altered emotional reactivity and executive functioning was increased in children with higher surgency temperament characteristics. Evidence Rating...
physiciansweekly.com
Is U-BIOPRED/BIOAIR Protein Inflammatory or Infectious?
The following is a summary of “U-BIOPRED/BIOAIR proteins: inflammation or infection?” published in the December 2022 issue of Respiratory by Hahn et al. Researchers would like to comment on the intriguing work that was just published by Sparreman Mikus and colleagues from the ‘Unbiased Biomarkers for the Prediction of Respiratory Disease Outcomes(U-BIOPRED) Group and the BIOAIR Consortium. Below are some ideas that they have on the study. The U-BIOPRED Group and the BIOAIR Consortium were responsible for the publication’s dissemination. The research found a connection between severe asthma and ten different plasma proteins.
physiciansweekly.com
Procrastination in Adolescents Tied to Poorer Self-Reported Health Outcomes
THURSDAY, Jan. 5, 2023 (HealthDay News) — Procrastination is associated with subsequent poorer self-reported health outcomes in university students, according to a study published online Jan. 4 in JAMA Network Open. Fred Johansson, from Sophiahemmet Högskola in Stockholm, and colleagues examined the association between procrastination and subsequent health outcomes...
docwirenews.com
Obstructive Sleep Apnea-Hypopnea Syndrome and Osteoporosis
In a recent systematic review and meta-analysis, published in Frontiers in Endocrinology, researchers evaluated the association between obstructive sleep apnea-hypopnea syndrome (OSAHS) and osteoporosis incidence, lumbar spine bone mineral density (BMD), and lumbar spine T-score. According to the study’s lead author, Chaoyu Wang, patients with OSAHS had a higher rate...
physiciansweekly.com
Public Health Agencies Try to Restore Trust as They Fight Misinformation
OKLAHOMA CITY — By the summer of 2021, Phil Maytubby, deputy CEO of the health department here, was concerned to see the numbers of people getting vaccinated against covid-19 slipping after an initially robust response. With doubt, fear, and misinformation running rampant nationwide — both online and offline — he knew the agency needed to rethink its messaging strategy.
physiciansweekly.com
Physical Activity May Cut Depressive Symptoms in Children, Teens
THURSDAY, Jan. 5, 2023 (HealthDay News) — Physical activity interventions may reduce depressive symptoms in children and adolescents, according to a review published online Jan. 3 in JAMA Pediatrics. Francesco Recchia, from the University of Hong Kong, and colleagues conducted a systematic literature review to determine the association of...
physiciansweekly.com
Antimicrobial Drug Resistance in MABSC can be Reduced by Aminoglycoside-modifying Enzyme Eis2 in Vivo
The following is a summary of “Aminoglycoside-modifying enzyme Eis2 represents a new potential in vivo target for reducing antimicrobial drug resistance in Mycobacterium abscessus complex” published in the December 2022 issue of Respiratory by Lorè et al. Mycobacterium abscessus complex (MABSC) is a recently discovered opportunistic pathogen...
