The following is a summary of “U-BIOPRED/BIOAIR proteins: inflammation or infection?” published in the December 2022 issue of Respiratory by Hahn et al. Researchers would like to comment on the intriguing work that was just published by Sparreman Mikus and colleagues from the ‘Unbiased Biomarkers for the Prediction of Respiratory Disease Outcomes(U-BIOPRED) Group and the BIOAIR Consortium. Below are some ideas that they have on the study. The U-BIOPRED Group and the BIOAIR Consortium were responsible for the publication’s dissemination. The research found a connection between severe asthma and ten different plasma proteins.

