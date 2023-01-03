Read full article on original website
Update: Suspect in Fatal Upper Twp., NJ, Hit-and-run Now in Custody
Authorities say the suspect who was wanted in connection to a fatal hit-and-run accident in Cape May County last week has been taken into custody. State troopers provided a brief update Tuesday morning but did not include any information as to who the sketched suspect is or the charges if any, that he may be facing.
Hit-Run Driver Who Killed Pedestrian Arrested In South Jersey: State Police
A hit-and-run driver who allegedly struck and killed an 80-year-old pedestrian has been identified and is in custody, authorities said.The driver had not been identified by New Jersey State Police.Marjorie Straubmuller, of the Ocean View section of Dennis Township, was hit by an SUV at the intersec…
Four dead, three injured following a two-vehicle crash in Caroline County
Maryland State Police are investigating the circumstances behind a two-vehicle crash that left four dead and three injured in Caroline County.
Man assaulted after chasing robber who stole his wallet at Jefferson Station, police say
Philadelphia police are seeking to identify several men who attacked a 20-year-old man on SEPTA's Market-Frankford Line last month. The man had chased a robber who had stolen his wallet and then gotten onto the train, investigators said. The robbery happened Dec. 12, shortly after 6 p.m., on the platform...
Victim Identified as Police Seek Man in Fatal Upper Twp., NJ, Hit-and-run Crash
Authorities have identified the person who was killed in a hit-and-run accident last Thursday night in Cape May County. According to NJ.com, 80-year-old Marjorie Straubmuller from Ocean View was fatally struck by a vehicle at Stagecoach Road and Brewhause Lane in Upper Township. State troopers say the sketched man, shown...
Have You Seen This Missing 72-year-old At-risk Man From Burlington County, NJ?
Authorities in Burlington County are asking for your help locating a missing 72-year-old "at risk" man who hasn't been seen since Monday. The Maple Shade Police Department seeks your help finding Thomas Joy, Sr. Description. 72-year-old white male. 5' 4" 160 pounds. Wearing a gray t-shirt, gray jogging pants, and...
Video: Man attacked by large group on SEPTA train after chasing down robbery suspect
PHILADELPHIA - Disturbing video shows the moment a man was ambushed and beaten on a SEPTA train just moments after he was the victim of a robbery. Police say the incident began when a suspect stole a 20-year-old's wallet at the 11th Street SEPTA station on December 12. The suspect...
Three indicted in fatal shooting of Mays Landing teen inside Atlantic City store
Three Atlantic City men have been indicted in the fatal shooting of a Mays Landing man inside a Pacific Avenue market last year. Malik Galloway, 31, is accused of going inside the store brandishing a gun and fatally shooting 19-year-old Malae Johnson. Malae Johnson, 19, was shot Sept. 25, inside...
Two people found dead inside Delaware County home, state police say
Two people were found dead Monday afternoon at a home in Chester Heights, Pennsylvania State Police said. Troopers from the Media Barracks in Delaware County responded to the home along Highland Drive around 5:15 p.m. for a welfare check. Nick Sirianni on Bills' Damar Hamlin: 'I just hope and pray...
Have You Seen Angelina Rodriguez? Contact Camden County Police With Any Information
Photo credit: Camden County Police Dept. The Camden County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 14-year-old from Bergen Square. Angelina Rodriguez has been reported missing from her home on the 900 block of South 9th Street. She is described as a Hispanic female, 5’2”, 150 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.
Couple Found Dead In Delaware County Home: Report
Authorities are searching for answers after two people were found dead in a Delaware County home.State police were called to a home on Highland Drive in Chester Heights Borough at about 5:15 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 2 for a welfare check, troopers said in a release. There, police found two bodies.…
Casino Resort Security Officer Facing Theft Charge
KING OF PRUSSIA PA – A 61-year-old Philadelphia woman, employed as a security officer at the Valley Forge Casino Resort, 1160 First Ave., has been charged with theft and receiving stolen property following an incident Pennsylvania State Police said occurred Saturday (Dec. 31, 2022) at 10:22 p.m. Troopers from...
Man shot several times, killed in Woodbury, Gloucester County
WOODBURY, N.J. (CBS) -- A man was shot several times and killed in Woodbury, Gloucester County on Wednesday, police say. The shooting happened on Franklin Street at around 3 p.m.The motive for the shooting remains unclear at this time.
Amber Alert issued for 7-month-old girl in New Jersey
An Amber Alert has been issued for a 7-month-old girl in South Jersey. New Jersey State Police say Emerie Rivera was last seen in Vineland, Cumberland County.
Atlantic City Police Arrest Trio On Drug Charges
Three drug suspects were arrested in separate surveillance operations in Atlantic City, authorities said. On Sunday, Jan. 1 and Monday, Jan. 2, the arrests were made and drugs recovered, they said, along the 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue. The surveillance operations were in response to complaints from the public and...
Ocean County Woman Helped Steal $4.5M From Brain Injury Fund
NEW JERSEY – Two people, a former manager of the New Jersey Traumatic Brain Injury Fund (TBI Fund) and one of his conspirators, admitted to defrauding a publicly funded health care benefit program of more than $4.5 million, officials said. Maritza Flores, 45, of Toms River, pleaded guilty to...
Mom Convicted Of Killing, Dismembering Toddler In South Jersey
A Cumberland County jury found a mother guilty in the 2019 death and dismemberment of her 23-month-old child, according to the county Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae. Nakira M. Griner, 28, of Bridgeton, was charged with murder and several other offenses after she initially reported that Daniel Griner Jr. was abducted while she was walking to the store.
Temple student injured in SEPTA crash suing Uber, driver and the transit authority
A Temple University student is suing SEPTA, Uber and his Uber driver following a collision at the Fernwood Station in Landsdowne last month. Around 1:40 p.m. on Dec. 21, a train on the Media Wawa line crashed into a car attempting to cross the railroad tracks. Two passengers in the car were taken to the local hospital for treatment, but no injuries were reported among train passengers. Service was temporarily suspended in both directions after the collision.
Camden Man Arrested In Teenager's Stabbing Death
A Camden City man has been charged with aggravated manslaughter in the fatal stabbing of a 16-year-old victim, authorities said.,. On New Year's Day at approximately 2:54 a.m., a 9-1-1 call was received with a report of a person stabbed at the 3000 block of Mt. Ephraim Ave in Camden, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez.
Trio Charged In Fatal Double-Shooting In Atlantic City: Prosecutor
Malik Galloway, 31, of Atlantic City, Laquan Rex, 30, of Atlanta, Georgia, and Amari Rex, 22, of Atlantic City were indicted on Tuesday, Jan. 3, in connection with a fatal double-shooting in September 2022, authorities said.The shooting took place at an Atlantic City convenience store, accordi…
