Look: Michigan Star Says 1 Big Ten Team Is 'Scumbags'
There's no love lost between Hunter Dickinson and the Wisconsin men's basketball program. In an appearance on "The RoundBall Podcast" on Monday, the Michigan star aired out his feelings on one of the Wolverines' rivals. "Wisconsin, I mean they’re just… they’re just… they’re scumbags. It is what it is. I'm...
Big Ten Freshman Quarterback Is Reportedly Transferring
Another college quarterback could change schools this offseason. According to Matt Zenitz of On3, Carson May has entered the transfer portal. The three-star recruit didn't play as a true freshman at Iowa this season. May was the 31st-ranked quarterback in last year's incoming class, per 247Sports. The 6-foot-5 passer from...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State loses veteran defensive end to NCAA Transfer Portal
Ohio State has been had a rough beginning of 2023. First, the Buckeyes lose to No. 1 Georgia in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at the stroke of midnight on New Year’s Day. On Monday, the Buckeyes saw one of their more experienced and talented edge rushers in Javontae Jean-Baptiste enter the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Purdue basketball coach Matt Painter gives fiery press conference after Rutgers upsets No. 1 Boilermakers
Purdue basketball and head coach Matt Painter suffered their first of of the 2022-23 season Monday when they fell 65-64 to Rutgers. Cam Spencer hit the go-ahead 3-pointer in the final 14 seconds. "I thought our looks were pretty good. I thought the turnovers for us — it was those...
CBS Releases New College Basketball Top 25 After Major Upset
After a wild weekend in college basketball, there's a new No. 1 atop CBS' latest Top 25 rankings. The previously top-ranked Purdue Boilermakers stumbled against Rutgers in Monday night's surprising loss, opening the door for Houston to regain its position as America's top-ranked team. Here's a look at CBS' latest...
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
atozsports.com
Bears coach plans on leaving team for new job
The Chicago Bears are already experiencing change within its coaching staff. On Monday, ESPN’s Courtney Cronin reported that Bears defensive backs coach James Rowe will be leaving the team after its regular season finale against the Minnesota Vikings. Rowe, who graduated from the University of South Florida in 2009,...
Brian Kelly responds to LSU football rumors
There have been some rather salacious rumors swirling around the LSU Tigers program over things that may or may not have happened after his team’s Citrus Bowl victory over Purdue. After a few days of silence, head coach Brian Kelly has finally reacted to those rumors and whether or not anyone has been punished. During Read more... The post Brian Kelly responds to LSU football rumors appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
USC football: Which Trojans have entered the transfer portal following the 2022 season?
With the 2022 USC football season in the books, it's time to take a look at who will be moving on from the Trojans program outside of the team's graduating seniors. This list will be updated daily when players officially announce that they've entered the transfer portal. USC PLAYERS IN ...
Tom Izzo gives early assessment of Big Ten race
Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo gives his view of the state of the Big Ten and what it will take to win the league in 2022-23.
Michigan forward scores game-winner to lift Canada over USA in WJC semis
Michigan forward Adam Fantilli will have bragging rights over five of his teammates when the Wolverines return to Ann Arbor for the second half of the season. Fantilli, a projected top-five pick in the 2023 NHL draft, scored the game-winning goal for Team Canada in a 6-2 victory over USA on Wednesday in a World Junior Championship semifinal in Halifax, Nova Scotia.
Auburn offers elite 2024 defensive linemen Justin Greene
Hugh Freeze exceeded all expectations with his transitional signing class, flipping several key targets and getting Auburn’s class into the top 20 nationally. The focus is now on the 2024 recruiting class and returning Auburn to where it belongs, inside the top 10. One way to do that is for Auburn to land more elite recruits and on Monday they extended an offer to four-star defensive lineman Justin Greene, one of the best in the country.
Pat McAfee Releases Statement On The Dan Campbell, Detroit Lions Situation
Former NFL punter Pat McAfee really wants to interview Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell on The Pat McAfee Show. But ahead of the Lions' Week 18 matchup against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, Campbell, nicknamed "MCDC" by McAfee for "Motor City Dan Campbell," declined the ...
ESPN reveals controversial top 25 college football rankings
The two College Football Playoff semifinal games are in the books and now it's time to get an updated look at the latest top 25 rankings. This week, the ESPN computer went to work ranking the 25 best teams and, as is often the case, there were some questionable decisions made. Like the Crimson Tide ...
College football: Top 10 teams by average home game attendance during 2022 season
College football home attendance numbers continue to trend down nationally, but there are 10 schools during the 2022 season who were not damaged by declines due to inflation, disinterested fanbases or others. According to D1ticker.com, a site that tracks average home attendance numbers and multi-year averages, Group of Five teams felt the brunt of attendance struggles while many programs in the title hunt saw the other end of the spectrum.
CBS Sports
2022-23 college football bowl records by conference: MAC, AAC reign as Big 12 disappoints (except for TCU)
This is the first season since 2019 that all the bowl games scheduled at the beginning of the season got played at the end. In that respect, it is nice to have that bit of normalcy back. There were a lot of exciting games, too, not the least of which were the two College Football Playoff semifinals.
Golf.com
The best golf courses in all 50 states for 2022-23, sorted and ranked!
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in every state — yep, all 50 of them! Below, for your browsing pleasure, you’ll find links to each of our state lists. For more on our course-rating methodology, scroll to the bottom of this article.
