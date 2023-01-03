ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Look: Michigan Star Says 1 Big Ten Team Is 'Scumbags'

There's no love lost between Hunter Dickinson and the Wisconsin men's basketball program. In an appearance on "The RoundBall Podcast" on Monday, the Michigan star aired out his feelings on one of the Wolverines' rivals. "Wisconsin, I mean they’re just… they’re just… they’re scumbags. It is what it is. I'm...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Big Ten Freshman Quarterback Is Reportedly Transferring

Another college quarterback could change schools this offseason. According to Matt Zenitz of On3, Carson May has entered the transfer portal. The three-star recruit didn't play as a true freshman at Iowa this season. May was the 31st-ranked quarterback in last year's incoming class, per 247Sports. The 6-foot-5 passer from...
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State loses veteran defensive end to NCAA Transfer Portal

Ohio State has been had a rough beginning of 2023. First, the Buckeyes lose to No. 1 Georgia in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at the stroke of midnight on New Year’s Day. On Monday, the Buckeyes saw one of their more experienced and talented edge rushers in Javontae Jean-Baptiste enter the NCAA Transfer Portal.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

CBS Releases New College Basketball Top 25 After Major Upset

After a wild weekend in college basketball, there's a new No. 1 atop CBS' latest Top 25 rankings. The previously top-ranked Purdue Boilermakers stumbled against Rutgers in Monday night's surprising loss, opening the door for Houston to regain its position as America's top-ranked team. Here's a look at CBS' latest...
HOUSTON, TX
The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
atozsports.com

Bears coach plans on leaving team for new job

The Chicago Bears are already experiencing change within its coaching staff. On Monday, ESPN’s Courtney Cronin reported that Bears defensive backs coach James Rowe will be leaving the team after its regular season finale against the Minnesota Vikings. Rowe, who graduated from the University of South Florida in 2009,...
CHICAGO, IL
The Comeback

Brian Kelly responds to LSU football rumors

There have been some rather salacious rumors swirling around the LSU Tigers program over things that may or may not have happened after his team’s Citrus Bowl victory over Purdue. After a few days of silence, head coach Brian Kelly has finally reacted to those rumors and whether or not anyone has been punished. During Read more... The post Brian Kelly responds to LSU football rumors appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan forward scores game-winner to lift Canada over USA in WJC semis

Michigan forward Adam Fantilli will have bragging rights over five of his teammates when the Wolverines return to Ann Arbor for the second half of the season. Fantilli, a projected top-five pick in the 2023 NHL draft, scored the game-winning goal for Team Canada in a 6-2 victory over USA on Wednesday in a World Junior Championship semifinal in Halifax, Nova Scotia.
ANN ARBOR, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Auburn offers elite 2024 defensive linemen Justin Greene

Hugh Freeze exceeded all expectations with his transitional signing class, flipping several key targets and getting Auburn’s class into the top 20 nationally. The focus is now on the 2024 recruiting class and returning Auburn to where it belongs, inside the top 10. One way to do that is for Auburn to land more elite recruits and on Monday they extended an offer to four-star defensive lineman Justin Greene, one of the best in the country.
AUBURN, GA
247Sports

College football: Top 10 teams by average home game attendance during 2022 season

College football home attendance numbers continue to trend down nationally, but there are 10 schools during the 2022 season who were not damaged by declines due to inflation, disinterested fanbases or others. According to D1ticker.com, a site that tracks average home attendance numbers and multi-year averages, Group of Five teams felt the brunt of attendance struggles while many programs in the title hunt saw the other end of the spectrum.
ALABAMA STATE
Golf.com

The best golf courses in all 50 states for 2022-23, sorted and ranked!

As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in every state — yep, all 50 of them! Below, for your browsing pleasure, you’ll find links to each of our state lists. For more on our course-rating methodology, scroll to the bottom of this article.
GEORGIA STATE
