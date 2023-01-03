Piscataway High School student dies in Monday night crash

PISCATAWAY – A 17-year-old female high school student died in a one-vehicle crash Monday on South Randolphville Road.

Around 7:41 p.m. Jan. 2, police went to South Randolphville Road in the vicinity of Centennial Avenue on reports of a crash. Upon arrival, authorities saw an overturned vehicle that struck a pole, police said.

The driver, a Piscataway High School student, was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

"We are deeply saddened by this loss," Piscataway High School Principal Chris Baldassano said in a letter to parents.

(We) have our crisis management procedures in place to help students with the reaction to this tragedy."

Anyone with information about the accident is asked to call Piscataway Police Department Officer William Kloos at 732-562-2309 or Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Jonathan Berman at 732-745-4328.

