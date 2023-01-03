Read full article on original website
corneliustoday.com
Weekly calendar Jan. 3-8: Cain Center opening and show, polar plunge, Huntersville anniversary celebration and more
Here are some events happening through Sunday. 4-8 pm | Jan. 3. Free community event featuring tours, local talent showcases, art workshops including Mosaic Ceramic Tile and Jewelry Handmaking. Local LKN performer showcases in the theater start at 6 pm including LKN Orchestra, Learn Music, Steve Langley’s Soap Bubble Circus and Rusty Knox.
corneliustoday.com
Poke Lake restaurant opens in Shops at the Fresh Market
Jan. 5. By TL Bernthal. Fans of Poke Bros. don’t have to travel to Mooresville to satisfy their taste for fresh Hawaiian-inspired ingredients, from sushi for a traditional experience to shrimp, chicken or tofu bowls. Poke Lake opened Wednesday in Shops at The Fresh Market, next to Fresh Chef....
Mooresville tables decision on proposed residential development on Lake Norman
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — After an hourslong public hearing Tuesday night, Mooresville’s board of commissioners did not make a final decision on approvals that would pave the way for a large, lakefront residential project. Birmingham, Alabama-based LIV Development is seeking to rezone and annex a 96.8-acre site off Transco...
explorecaldwell.com
Check it Out! Lenoir Was Recently Featured on the News
People love driving up Highway 321 to explore places like Banner Elk, Blowing Rock, and Boone. While these are all great destinations, Lenoir, North Carolina is one incredible place that often gets overlooked. Recently, QC Life did a piece on Lenoir, North Carolina, showcasing the beautiful artwork and sculptures around...
Matthews woman lands ‘monster’ movie role
MATTHEWS, N.C. — From a very young age, North Carolina native Miia Harris knew that performing was her dream. Now, the former Matthews resident is doing big things on the big screen. “When I was really little, when I would get a new book, I would pick a character...
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in December 2022
Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
charlottemagazine.com
12 Concerts to Know in Charlotte: January 2023
Seeing your favorite band at Spectrum Center or Bojangles Coliseum is wonderful. But there’s something extra special about intimate concerts that big spectacles can’t reproduce. Sofar Sounds, a music events company founded in London in 2009, organizes small-venue concerts with lesser-known artists in cities around the world. Most...
lincolntimesnews.com
Lincoln County gets their own community kiln
LINCOLNTON – Known locally for his wood-fired pizzas sold at Good Wood Pizza in Lincolnton, Brian Rollins has a passion for dough, brick, and pottery. They are indeed related, at least as far as Rollins is concerned. It all started while on a trip to Tahiti. Rollins saw a...
Restaurant owner, community leader dies at 61
TRINITY, N.C. — Opening BBQ Joe's was owner Joe Housand's dream he ran alongside his son, Joe Housand III. "He wasn't worried about a dollar, he was worried about making sure people were happy," said Housand. Just like their names, running the popular BBQ restaurant is now being passed...
country1037fm.com
Proposed Monroe North Carolina Development Upsets Neighbors
We lived in Monroe for several years before relocating to South Carolina last year. Our neighborhood was peaceful and quiet, and we really enjoyed our time there. And now, a neighborhood near Weddington Road and Red Maple Drive just wants to keep their surroundings peaceful and quiet. However, a proposed Monroe North Carolina development might change that. A developer plans to meet with city officials this week in hopes of a rezoning approval. What is now an empty lot would be the site of more than 300 single-family homes if the plan moves forward. According to WSOC, residents in the nearby neighborhood are not happy with the news. They worry about an increase in traffic among other concerns that come with a development of that size. Some neighbors point to smaller lots bringing down the value of their own property. Simply put, residents say, “We don’t want it.” At this time, the developer seeking rezoning is not known. But, the meeting takes place Wednesday with the City Planning Committee.
corneliustoday.com
Hickory St., Northcross Drive improvements moving ahead
Jan. 4. By Dave Vieser. The First Cornelius Town Board meeting of 2023, held last night due to the New Years Day holiday on Monday, was a rather subdued event. There were no public hearings on the agenda. However, commissioners approved a number of property transfers and donations, which are...
lakenormanpublications.com
DENVER NEWS: Residential, business proposals set for public hearings
DENVER – The first Lincoln County Board of Commissioners meeting of 2023 will feature public hearings for several rezoning requests. Included among the pending zoning cases due for public hearing Monday, Jan. 9, is a request submitted by the developers of Villages of Denver seeking the rezoning of 126 acres currently designated for a mix of residential and industrial uses to Planned Development-Residential.
tourcounsel.com
Phillips Place | Shopping mall in Charlotte, North Carolina
Phillips Place is very close to SouthPark and has several interesting stores, which is why it is one of the malls in Charlotte that we recommend that you also visit. It focuses on premium and luxury brands including Coplon's and Taylor Richards & Conger multi-brand stores. In these stores they sell a large selection of garments from various exclusive fashion brands. But there's more to see including major fashion brands like Brooks Brothers, J. McLaughlin and Allen Edmonds shoe store. There are also movie theaters and very good restaurants including Southern Pecan specializing in southern food or The Palm offering steaks and seafood.
corneliustoday.com
Fire department fund drive underway
Jan. 3. By Dave Vieser. The 2023 Cornelius-Lemley Fire Rescue Fund Drive is underway. The department, which conducts a fund drive annually, which has served the town and surrounding communities since 1951, responded to 3,445 calls for service in 2021, the most recent year for which statistics are available. There were 1,534 fire calls, while 1,911 were emergency medical calls.
corneliustoday.com
Garbage snafu caught some people by surprise
Jan. 4. By Dave Vieser. If you thought you saw residents scrambling to put out their garbage containers Monday morning you were right. An incorrect post on the Town of Cornelius web site advised residents that garbage collection would be delayed by one day this week due to the New Years holiday observed on Monday.
kiss951.com
This Is The Most Prescribed Drug In North Carolina
SingleCare recently released its annual prescription drug report. The statistics in the study indicate what prescription drugs communities had filled during 2022. The top drug group for Charlotte consumers was Antidepressants, which is up 30% compared to last year. Also making the list are anti-inflammatory drugs, penicillins, dermatological, and antihypertensive. They also looked at the top 5 individual drugs that were most prescribed, with Ibuprofen being the most commonly prescribed.
iredellfreenews.com
NC MedAssist, Iredell County Health Department to provide free over-the-counter medication in Mooresville on January 13
NC MedAssist and the Iredell County Health Department are partnering to provide a Mobile Free Pharmacy and Health Fair event in Iredell County on Friday, January 13. The event will be held at First Baptist Church Mooresville, located at 150 S. Church Street, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. The...
carolinajournal.com
Big-city newspapers mount assault on North Carolina’s poultry industry
Last month, The Charlotte Observer and Raleigh News and Observer launched a full-frontal assault on North Carolina’s booming poultry industry. The coordinated reporting from the papers charged that the industry is “cloaked in secrecy,” even as the Charlotte and Raleigh newspapers themselves decline to share much detail about the special interests that funded the hit pieces.
corneliustoday.com
Charlotte region has the right stuff to help you keep your resolutions
Jan. 5. It’s easy to make New Year’s resolutions. The hard part is keeping them. But before you blame yourself entirely for your previous lack of success, consider this: Your location may be setting you up for failure. If you live in a neighborhood with no sidewalks or...
Woman takes cross-country Greyhound to Charlotte after canceled flight
CHARLOTTE — Dearest Price says her visit to Las Vegas was the first trip she’s ever made by herself, and she’ll have plenty of stories to tell for the rest of her life. “It was a wonderful trip,” she said. “Be careful what you wish for because you just might get it. I prayed for travel for years and I just got it.”
