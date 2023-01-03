ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staunton, VA

Former Staunton Mayor John Avoli seeking third term in Virginia's House of Delegates

By Patrick Hite, Staunton News Leader
The News Leader
The News Leader
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K0oLy_0k22NfEB00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s9CsK_0k22NfEB00

Del. John Avoli recently announced that he will be running for another term in Virginia's House of Delegates in the newly drawn 36th District.

Avoli, a former Staunton mayor, is seeking a third term in the House of Delegates. He currently serves the 20th District, but following redistricting Avoli will now seek election in the newly reconfigured 36th, which will include Staunton, Waynesboro and parts of Augusta County. It will also include northern Rockbridge County.

A former educator, Avoli said in a press release he will continue his commitment to improve schools and ensure Virginia’s students receive a quality education.

"I will continue to champion career and technical education so that our students may graduate prepared to embark on a productive career, and I will continue to support Virginia’s Community Colleges as a viable path for students to receive a top-notch education that will not burden them with exorbitant student loan debt," Avoli said in the release.

Last January Avoli introduced a bill that would have restricted transgender students' access to the proper bathrooms and prevent certain teachings dealing with race. The bill didn't make it out of committee.

"What these bills are directed toward is really lessening protections for trans students," AnhThu Nguyen, the executive director of the Shenandoah LGBTQ Center, told The News Leader last year. "We know that when trans youth don't feel safe at school and are subject to harassment, that results in higher rates of depression and anxiety and alcohol and drug use and lower self-esteem."

Avoli has also worked recently to help lift the funding cap on support staff in schools. Local school officials praised Avoli for his efforts, saying the cap has limited the ability of schools to hire critical support staff.

Avoli also serves on the Behavioral Health Commission, saying in the release that he will continue working to achieve solutions to the mental health crisis in Virginia.

“I have dedicated my career to advancing education and caring for the health and well-being of Virginians," he said. "And I seek to continue that work for another term in the House of Delegates with the approval of the people of the 36th District.”

The Republican Committee voted to hold a primary election in June to determine its nominee for the 36th House District. Avoli is the first to announce a candidacy for the district. Ronnie Campbell, who passed away in December, had served the 24th District and was expected to challenge Avoli after parts of their districts were combined. There is a special election scheduled for Jan. 10 to replace Campbell.

If Avoli wins a seat in November, it would be his third term. He said in the release that he plans to uphold an earlier pledge to only serve three terms.

More: VSP: Woman killed in New Year's Eve crash on I-81 in Augusta County

More: At Jeremy West's Silver Line, theatre arts get a new place to play: 2022 Newsmakers

Patrick Hite is The News Leader's education reporter. Story ideas and tips always welcome. Contact Patrick (he/him/his) at phite@newsleader.com and follow him on Twitter @Patrick_Hite . Subscribe to us at newsleader.com .

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Former Staunton Mayor John Avoli seeking third term in Virginia's House of Delegates

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Center Square

Virginia may let younger veterans get tax break

(The Center Square) – Virginia lawmakers may soon consider removing the existing age restriction on people eligible for a military benefits income tax subtraction under a bill pre-filed ahead of the 2023 session. House Bill 1436 by Del. John J. McGuire, R-Goochland, proposes removing the age 55 or older restriction, which would allow younger veterans to take advantage of income tax subtractions of up to $40,000 in military benefits in the coming years. ...
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Across Virginia, circuit courts try to reverse an old way of preserving documents

Virginia is home to some of the nation’s oldest documents, squirreled away for centuries on the shelves of its 120 circuit courts. But encasing many of the pages of the volumes stored on those shelves is an unlikely and unwelcome material: a form of plastic known as cellulose acetate that was used between the 1930s and 1990s to laminate aged and delicate documents. Once seen by archivists and conservators as a cutting-edge form of preservation, cellulose acetate lamination today is known to be a major threat to the conservation of documents because of the damage it causes over time.
VIRGINIA STATE
thenewsprogress.com

Governor Youngkin announces $875,000 in Farmland Preservation Grants

Five localities receive funds to place working farmlands and forest under permanent conservation easements. RICHMOND, VA - Governor Glenn Youngkin announced the fiscal year 2023 Virginia Farmland Preservation Fund grant recipients December 28. Five localities have been awarded a total of $875,000 from the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Office of Farmland Preservation. The five localities will provide matching funds to support local Purchase of Development Rights (PDR) programs. PDR programs empower localities to limit development on priority farm and forest lands and provide an incentive to landowners who voluntarily want to protect their working lands. This year’s grant recipients are Clarke, Fauquier, and Stafford counties and the cities of Chesapeake and Virginia Beach.
VIRGINIA STATE
royalexaminer.com

State of the Market: 2023 Forecasts higher prices, steady sales in Northern Shenandoah Valley

There is a lot of speculation around the real estate market in today’s society. Everyone with access to television or an internet connection is exposed to some kind of information about real estate. It’s all different, some good and some bad, but there is one common theme: regardless of the source or quality of the information, it all gets treated like gospel. Opinions aside, the simplest (and most reliable) way to settle the debate is to look at the numbers.
WINCHESTER, VA
WHSV

Governor Youngkin calls for investigation into Thomas Jefferson High School

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has called for Virginia’s Attorney General Jason Miyares to investigate allegations that information about National Merit Awards, as determined by student PSAT scores, was withheld from students at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology until after important deadlines for college scholarships had passed.
RICHMOND, VA
13News Now

Here are the Virginia laws that took effect on Jan. 1

NORFOLK, Va. — 2023 is finally upon us, and with that, a new year means new laws are in effect for Virginians. Over the last two years, the Virginia General Assembly passed several laws that didn't take effect until January 1, 2023. From a minimum wage jump to new consumer data protections, the new laws will impact several parts of Virginia's economy.
VIRGINIA STATE
wfxrtv.com

Southwest Virginia residents concerned about the increase in electric bills; Appalachian Power responds to customers

Concerned customers across Southwest Virginia are demanding answers, after some say their power bills have doubled, even tripled, in this latest billing cycle. Southwest Virginia residents concerned about the …. Concerned customers across Southwest Virginia are demanding answers, after some say their power bills have doubled, even tripled, in this...
VIRGINIA STATE
theriver953.com

Family-Owned Food Business to Expand in Shenandoah County

Governor Glenn Youngkin announced today that family-owned and operated Wholesome Foods, Inc. will expand its. meat processing operation by adding a new, USDA-inspected slaughter facility to its Shenandoah County location. This project will create twelve new jobs and represent nearly $1.2 million of new investment at the long-standing food. distribution...
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
Virginia Mercury

Game over for the Mountain Valley Pipeline

By Elle De La Cancela The Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) is 0-4 on first down conversions. The red zone is nowhere in sight, and the clock is running out. Why are people still betting on this team?  MVP is a monstrous, 303-mile fracked-gas pipeline planned to run through the Blue Ridge and Appalachian regions of […] The post Game over for the Mountain Valley Pipeline appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
The News Leader

The News Leader

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
487K+
Views
ABOUT

The homepage of www.newsleader.com, covering the communities of the central Shenandoah Valley of Virginia.

 http://newsleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy