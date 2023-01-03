Former Staunton Mayor John Avoli seeking third term in Virginia's House of Delegates

Del. John Avoli recently announced that he will be running for another term in Virginia's House of Delegates in the newly drawn 36th District.

Avoli, a former Staunton mayor, is seeking a third term in the House of Delegates. He currently serves the 20th District, but following redistricting Avoli will now seek election in the newly reconfigured 36th, which will include Staunton, Waynesboro and parts of Augusta County. It will also include northern Rockbridge County.

A former educator, Avoli said in a press release he will continue his commitment to improve schools and ensure Virginia’s students receive a quality education.

"I will continue to champion career and technical education so that our students may graduate prepared to embark on a productive career, and I will continue to support Virginia’s Community Colleges as a viable path for students to receive a top-notch education that will not burden them with exorbitant student loan debt," Avoli said in the release.

Last January Avoli introduced a bill that would have restricted transgender students' access to the proper bathrooms and prevent certain teachings dealing with race. The bill didn't make it out of committee.

"What these bills are directed toward is really lessening protections for trans students," AnhThu Nguyen, the executive director of the Shenandoah LGBTQ Center, told The News Leader last year. "We know that when trans youth don't feel safe at school and are subject to harassment, that results in higher rates of depression and anxiety and alcohol and drug use and lower self-esteem."

Avoli has also worked recently to help lift the funding cap on support staff in schools. Local school officials praised Avoli for his efforts, saying the cap has limited the ability of schools to hire critical support staff.

Avoli also serves on the Behavioral Health Commission, saying in the release that he will continue working to achieve solutions to the mental health crisis in Virginia.

“I have dedicated my career to advancing education and caring for the health and well-being of Virginians," he said. "And I seek to continue that work for another term in the House of Delegates with the approval of the people of the 36th District.”

The Republican Committee voted to hold a primary election in June to determine its nominee for the 36th House District. Avoli is the first to announce a candidacy for the district. Ronnie Campbell, who passed away in December, had served the 24th District and was expected to challenge Avoli after parts of their districts were combined. There is a special election scheduled for Jan. 10 to replace Campbell.

If Avoli wins a seat in November, it would be his third term. He said in the release that he plans to uphold an earlier pledge to only serve three terms.

