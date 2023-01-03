Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins has been a beacon of support for Damar Hamlin’s family as the Bills safety remains in critical condition after suffering cardiac arrest during “Monday Night Football” in Cincinnati. “Tee Higgins has reached out multiple times,” Jordan Rooney — a friend and marketing representative for Hamlin who’s been speaking on behalf of the family — told WLWT’s Meredith Stutz. “He’s went above and beyond to show that he’s supportive. He has shown that he’s a great human being.” Hamlin collapsed on the field during the first quarter of the Bills-Bengals game on Monday after he stood...

