San Diego court cases in 2023: from 'Fat Leonard' to FBI's most-wanted porn boss

A mother and her father accused of murder and torture in the death of the 11-year-old girl they adopted. A graduate physics student accused of shooting a California Highway Patrol officer. A fleeing suspect accused of shooting a San Diego police officer.

These are some of the high-profile criminal cases likely to be in court in San Diego in 2023.

Here’s a look at a few of them.

Leonard Glenn Francis

Leonard, better known as “Fat Leonard,” went on the run in 2022, days before he was to be sentenced in San Diego federal court for his role as the military contractor behind the worst public corruption scandal in U.S. Navy history.

Francis, a Malaysian national, based his company in Singapore, and offered water, security and trash removal to visiting Navy ships across Southeast Asia for years.

In 2013, he was arrested in a San Diego hotel room and charged with bribing Navy officers. Prosecutors said Francis plied them with prostitutes and stays at luxury hotels. In exchange, they slipped Francis proprietary military information and used their influence to get Navy business to his company, according to federal indictments and plea documents.

He pleaded guilty in 2015 and cooperated with federal investigators as they prosecuted naval officers. Four of the officers were convicted at trial this summer, and the jury deadlocked on charges against the fifth. Twenty-nine others — Navy officials, defense contractors, Francis and his corporation — have pleaded guilty.

Francis was set to be sentenced Sept. 22.

Claiming to be ailing, he spent years on house arrest in San Diego until Sept. 4, when he cut off his GPS tracker and fled. Interpol agents arrested him 16 days later in Venezuela.

The question now is when — and whether — Venezuela will send him back to the U.S.

Michael James Pratt

Pratt, a New Zealand native, came to San Diego in 2012 and started girlsdoporn.com, which featured women appearing in pornographic videos. Facing charges of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking by force, fraud and coercion, he was on the run for three years until his December arrest in Europe.

Many of the women in the videos said they were fed false information, lured into showing up, then coerced into performing on camera in San Diego hotels.

Twenty-two women sued Pratt and his partners in San Diego Superior Court. Following a four-month bench trial in 2019, the judge awarded them a $12.7 million judgment .

The FBI released a new poster Wednesday after announcing GirlsDoPorn boss Michael James Pratt was added to the FBI's "10 Most Wanted Fugitive" list. (Alex Riggins/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Pratt, who was living in Escondido, fled during the civil trial. Later that year, a federal warrant was issued for his arrest. In July, website co-founder Matthew Isaac Wolfe pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit sex trafficking. His sentencing in San Diego federal court is set for Feb. 1.

Pratt was a fugitive on the FBI's Ten Most Wanted List when he was arrested in Madrid in December. He was the first person in 25 years to make the list from the FBI’s San Diego field office.

As of late December, he remained in Spain, pending extradition.

Leticia McCormack, Stanley Tom, Adella Tom

McCormack and Stanley Tom, her father, have pleaded not guilty to murder, child abuse and torture in the death of McCormack's adopted daughter Aarabella. McCormack's mother, Adella Tom, has pleaded not guilty to child abuse and torture.

About 2 a.m. on Aug. 30, deputies responded to a call of a child in distress at McCormack’s home in Spring Valley. The prosecutor said Aarabella was on the living room floor, pale, unresponsive and without a pulse.

The prosecutor said 11-year-old Aarabella weighed just 48 pounds — less than she weighed when she was 5 years old. The prosecutor said the girl and her two younger sisters were deprived of food and water.

The defendant's husband, Brian McCormack, a 19-year Border Patrol veteran, shot and killed himself when deputies approached to talk to him. The prosecutors said that if he were alive, he also would have been charged in the case.

The preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 1 in El Cajon Superior Court.

Yuhao Du

Du, 25, has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to attempted murder of a police officer in the April 27 shooting of CHP Officer Tony Pacheco.

Du has been diagnosed with schizophrenia, according to court testimony, and had spent the weeks leading up to the shooting at various psychiatric hospitals in the region.

During evening rush-hour traffic, a driver crashed a black Audi into the center divide along Interstate 8 in Mission Valley. Pacheco testified in November that not long after he arrived, the driver — identified as Du — asked Pacheco to kill him, then lunged for Pacheco's gun. They struggled and Pacheco was shot in the leg. Witness jumped in to help the officer and detain Du.

Du's trial is set for July 10 in San Diego Superior Court.

Andrew Joseph Garcia

Garcia, 21, has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder of a police officer and other charges after authorities say he shot the officer during a foot chase in Mountain View on Dec. 12.

San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit —- accompanied by Mayor Todd Gloria (right) and Chief Operating Officer Eric Dargan (left) — speaks to the press at San Diego Police headquarters Dec. 12 after a police officer was shot. (Adriana Heldiz/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit said Officer Javier Hernandez's ballistic vest likely saved his life, along with fellow officers’ quick responses to render medical aid and rush him to a hospital.

Authorities say they chased a stolen Toyota 4Runner before the driver ditched the SUV and ran off. They say the suspect waited around the corner of a building, then shot Hernandez when the officer rounded the corner.

The gunman then holed up in a vacant townhouse. After a nine-hour standoff, a SWAT team entered, found the gunman unresponsive and revived him with naloxone — a drug that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

Garcia's preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 8 in San Diego Superior Court.

Raymond “RJ” McLeod

McLeod, suspected of killing his girlfriend Krystal Mitchell in June 2016, was arrested in El Salvador in August .

The couple, from Phoenix, were visiting McLeod's friends in San Diego. One morning, one of the friends went into the guestroom of his Mission Gorge apartment and found Mitchell's body amid signs of a struggle.

McLeod was gone. So was Mitchell’s new car.

Mitchell, 30, was a mother of two.

Josephine Funds Wentzel, a former police detective and mother of Krystal Mitchell, expresses pleasure during a news conference at the San Diego County District Attorney's office Sept. 2. The conference was called to announce the arrest of Raymond "RJ" McLeod. (Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

The six-year international manhunt for McLeod had made headlines and been featured on true-crime shows. Several years before his capture, the former Marine had been spotted in Guatemala.

In 2021, he was added to the U.S. Marshals 15 Most Wanted list, where he was the first fugitive to debut on the list with a $50,000 reward.

McLeod, 39, has pleaded not guilty to murder. His preliminary hearing is set for April 19 in San Diego Superior Court. He remains jailed without bail.

Larry Millete

Millete, 41, has pleaded not guilty to murder in the death of his missing wife. May “Maya” Millete, 39, disappeared in January 2021 from the couple’s eastern Chula Vista home.

In this Oct. 21 photo, Larry Millete attends his arraignment at the South Bay Courthouse in Chula Vista. (Jarrod Valliere/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

In October 2021, authorities charged Larry Millete with murder, citing evidence they say indicates his estranged wife is dead. Her body has not been found .

Prosecutors said she wanted a divorce, and that Larry Millete sought help from online “spellcasters.” Prosecutors said he asked that his wife be injured to keep her home and he researched plants like hemlock and pharmaceutical drugs that could possibly be used to incapacitate.

Millete's preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 11 in Chula Vista Superior Court.

Ali Abulaban

Ali Nasser Abulaban, who found a following on TikTok as JinnKid, is scheduled to face trial this year, accused of fatally shooting his estranged wife and her friend in October 2021 in his downtown San Diego luxury high-rise apartment.

The victims were Ana Abulaban, 28, and Rayburn Cardenas Barron, 29.

In this Oct. 25, 2021 photo, Ali Abulaban stands during his arraignment at San Diego Central Courthouse. He pleaded not guilty to the Oct. 18 shooting deaths of his estranged wife and her friend in a downtown San Diego high-rise apartment. (Jarrod Valliere/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

At Ali Abulaban's preliminary hearing last year, a police sergeant testified there had been nine calls for police assistance at the Spire San Diego apartment the couple had shared. Abulaban moved into a hotel.

Authorities said that on the day of the killing, Abulaban — who had secretly made an extra key — sneaked back in and surreptitiously installed a listening device on his 5-year-old daughter’s tablet. Later that day, they say, when he heard his wife and another man talking, he raced to the apartment and shot them to death.

A prosecutor said Abulaban, still armed, then picked up his daughter from school. He was arrested later that day.

His trial is scheduled for May 3.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .