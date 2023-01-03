Report: Juveniles arrested in San Diego County more likely than adults to have vaped, 'dabbed' marijuana

A higher percentage of juveniles than adults arrested in San Diego County in 2021 reported having vaped or "dabbed" marijuana, according to a new report.

The findings come from an annual survey of juveniles and adults in custody. The San Diego Association of Governments, known as SANDAG, published the latest report Dec. 7. The goal of the annual report is to track trends on the use of marijuana and other substances.

According to the report, about 90 percent of juveniles said they had used vaping devices (like an e-cigarette or vape pen) for marijuana in the past — the same percentage as in 2020 and still up from 66 percent in 2017.

And about 70 percent of juveniles said they had "dabbed," a term for inhaling vaporized cannabis concentrates from a dab pen or vaporizer. That's down from 80 percent in 2020 and comparable to the percentage in previous years.

Dabs are concentrated doses of extracted THC that are heated and inhaled.

Among adults, 68 percent said they had vaped, down from 71 percent in 2020 but up from 53 percent in 2017.

And 64 percent of adults said they had "dabbed" — the same percentage as in 2020 and still up from 55 percent in 2017.

The findings rely on answers from 195 adults and 37 juveniles who participated in the survey, according to the report.

Since November 2016, when voters approved Proposition 64, the use of recreational marijuana has been legal for adults 21 years and older.

Other highlights in the report include:

About 72 percent of adults and 38 percent of juveniles said they believe the potency of marijuana has gotten stronger. The report noted that adults likely have used marijuana longer than juveniles.

About 34 percent of adults and 8 percent of juveniles said they had grown or helped grow marijuana in the past year.

More than half of adults — 58 percent — thought marijuana could impact someone’s driving ability. Of the adults who thought so, 53 percent said they had driven under the influence of marijuana. The rest — 42 percent of adults — thought marijuana had no impact on the road. Among them, 64 percent had driven while high.

The report said 89 percent of adults and juveniles combined said their marijuana use was beneficial. About 64 percent said it helped them deal with anxiety — the top benefit. Half of respondents said it helped with their mood, one in every three said it helped with insomnia and 27 percent said it helped with physical pain. Juveniles were more likely to report it helped withd mood and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. Adults were more likely to say it helped them focus and deal with physical pain.

One in every eight respondents said they use marijuana with another drug. Most often — 59 percent — it was methamphetamine. About 30 percent of respondents said they mix alcohol and marijuana.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .