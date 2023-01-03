ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

NWS places Middle Georgia counties under tornado, flood watch Tuesday night

By Micah Johnston
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TbOaP_0k22NQwA00

Macon could see up to three inches of rain starting Tuesday afternoon along with possible flooding and tornadoes, according to the National Weather Service’s Peachtree City office.

Macon is projected to get 1-3 inches of rain from thunderstorms starting at about 1 or 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, according to a meteorologist with the NWS.

The rain should stop overnight, but will likely start again when a cold front rolls in Wednesday at about noon, NWS said. The storm front is moving from west/northwest to east/southeast.

A flood watch was issued Tuesday for Bibb and several other Middle Georgia counties including Monroe, Jones and Peach. The watch lasts through Wednesday evening, when the rain is expected to be done in Macon.

The NWS also issued a tornado watch through 9 p.m. Tuesday night for Bibb, Houston, Crisp, Dooly and Peach counties. They recommend people be aware of the flood watch and keep an eye on the weather.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wgxa.tv

GALLERY: Severe weather wreaks havoc on parts of Washington County closing roads, schools

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- As tornadoes, high winds, and torrential rains rip through the Midstate, many are seeing significant damage and power outages. Trees and powerlines litter many roads on the north end of Sandersville, causing Brentwood School to close and release students. T.J. Elder Middle School, however, have not released and are attempting to get onto generator power, according to the Washington County EMA. Witness reports state that the area is too unsafe for buses and cars at this time.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Update: NWS confirms tornado strike in Coweta

The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado touched down in Coweta County during the severe storms overnight. According to NWS officials, an EF0 tornado touched down Tuesday night on Sullivan Road. Authorities estimate strong winds took down approximately 30 trees on Sullivan Road near Fairway Court. The road...
COWETA COUNTY, GA
wdhn.com

Major damage throughout Alabama during severe storms

ALABAMA (WDHN)— Major damage has been reported all around Alabama after severe storms ripped through the state in the early morning hours. The National Weather Service is reporting straight-line wind damage from a possible tornado throughout the Montgomery County area. The NWS plans to send survey teams to Montgomery...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
clarksvillenow.com

WEATHER ALERT: Tornado Watch issued for Montgomery, surrounding counties

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Montgomery and surrounding counties are under a Tornado Watch until 11 a.m. The National Weather Service has issued the alert for Montgomery, Cheatham, Dickson, Houston, Stewart and Robertson counties, in addition to others in Middle Tennessee. A Tornado Watch means that conditions are right...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
Polk Today

WEATHER ALERT: Severe weather possible through overnight hours

Batten down the hatches, Georgia weather is shifting once again. The National Weather Service is calling for thunderstorms and gusty winds moving into the area starting after 3 p.m. and the likelihood of rain accumulating at least an inch heading into Wednesday. The forecast from Peachtree City has the chances for showers and thunderstorms above […] The post WEATHER ALERT: Severe weather possible through overnight hours appeared first on Polk Today.
POLK COUNTY, GA
Limitless Production Group LLC

Latest on possible Severe Weather Outbreak January 2-3, 2023

Day 1 Convective OutlookPhoto byStorm Prediction Center. Tornadoes are possible for the first few days of 2023 in the Southern United States which have already been ravaged by several severe outbreaks towards the end of 2021. Severe thunderstorms are likely Monday from Eastern Oklahoma, Eastern Texas, Arkansas, and Louisiana. A few strong tornadoes are possible, as well as large hail and damaging winds. The storms will occur in the afternoon and could continue well into the night. Another outbreak of severe weather is possible tomorrow as well when this system shifts off to the east.
LOUISIANA STATE
WALB 10

Severe weather threat ends for South Georgia

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The severe threat has ended across South Georgia. Several tornado warnings happened across South Georgia since Wednesday morning. A Wednesday morning tornado warning in Early County left minor damage. A downed power line was reported on Jesse Johnson Lane. A downed tree on a powerline was...
GEORGIA STATE
lite987whop.com

Tornado Watch until 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan 03

The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Tornado Watch for portions of Southeastern Arkansas Southwestern and central Kentucky Northern Louisiana Western and northern Mississippi Western and middle Tennessee Extreme east Texas * Effective this Tuesday morning from 255 AM until 1100 AM CST. * Primary threats include... A few tornadoes possible Isolated damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible SUMMARY...A corridor of strong to occasionally severe thunderstorms will continue to pose an intermittent tornado and damaging-gust hazard as it shifts slowly eastward across the watch area, and through a favorable environment, during the remainder of this morning. The tornado watch area is approximately along and 70 statute miles east and west of a line from 45 miles south southeast of Shreveport LA to 55 miles northeast of Bowling Green KY. For a complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU6). PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... REMEMBER...A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. && OTHER WATCH INFORMATION...This tornado watch replaces tornado watch number 3...tornado watch number 4...tornado watch number 5. Watch number 3 4 5 will not be in effect after 255 AM CST. AVIATION...Tornadoes and a few severe thunderstorms with hail surface and aloft to 1 inch. Extreme turbulence and surface wind gusts to 60 knots. A few cumulonimbi with maximum tops to 500. Mean storm motion vector 24035.
ARKANSAS STATE
WRDW-TV

Storm knocks down trees, takes out power, spurs tornado warning

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A thunderstorm knocked down trees and took out power, causing wind damage across the CSRA and spawning possible tornadoes in South Carolina and Burke County. The National Weather Service is investigating several potential tornado paths from Wednesday’s storm:. From Johnston in Edgefield County through Saluda...
BURKE COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Wednesday storm rips roof off Dura-Line plant in Sandersville

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. — 75 employees were inside the Dura-Line plant in Sandersville when a storm ripped through the building, according to manager Russell Sims. Sims says the storm came through between 9 and 10 a.m. Wednesday. The plant produces polyethylene pipes. Warning sirens went off about five minutes before...
SANDERSVILLE, GA
The Telegraph

The Telegraph

Macon, GA
11K+
Followers
110
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Macon-Warner Robins area is a regional market located in Middle Georgia on I-75, a little more than an hour’s drive from Atlanta. The area has a healthy retail environment with a balance of government, industrial, and white-collar employment. Robins Air Force Base is a major area employer with some 17,000 military and civilian employees. The Telegraph is also the publisher of The Sun News, a weekly newspaper distributed throughout Houston (Warner Robins) and Peach counties. Unlike most media companies, the newsroom does not reside in the same building as the rest of the company. The newsroom is located on the Mercer University campus as part of the Center for Collaborative Journalism, which is comprised of The Telegraph, Georgia Public Broadcasting, and Mercer’s journalism program.

 https://www.macon.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy