NWS places Middle Georgia counties under tornado, flood watch Tuesday night

Macon could see up to three inches of rain starting Tuesday afternoon along with possible flooding and tornadoes, according to the National Weather Service’s Peachtree City office.

Macon is projected to get 1-3 inches of rain from thunderstorms starting at about 1 or 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, according to a meteorologist with the NWS.

The rain should stop overnight, but will likely start again when a cold front rolls in Wednesday at about noon, NWS said. The storm front is moving from west/northwest to east/southeast.

A flood watch was issued Tuesday for Bibb and several other Middle Georgia counties including Monroe, Jones and Peach. The watch lasts through Wednesday evening, when the rain is expected to be done in Macon.

The NWS also issued a tornado watch through 9 p.m. Tuesday night for Bibb, Houston, Crisp, Dooly and Peach counties. They recommend people be aware of the flood watch and keep an eye on the weather.