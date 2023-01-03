ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Commanders Debut ‘Major Tuddy,’ NFL Fans Ruthlessly Mock New Mascot

By Dustin Schutte
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yvbvf_0k22NDhx00
(Photo by Katherine Frey/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Some teams just aren’t meant to have a mascot. You can probably put the Washington Commanders in that category, after the franchise debuted “Major Tuddy” during Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns.

The newest NFL mascot is an overgrown pig wearing a military helmet. Major Tuddy made his grand entrance at FedEx Field before Sunday’s game.

While a pig might seem like a strange mascot, there is some meaning behind it. For years, Washington fans sported hog noses and other unique getups during games. So, this appears to be a play on some of the interesting style of a die-hard fanbase.

But not everyone was impressed. Plenty of NFL fans roasted the Commanders for the new mascot.

“They continue to fail,” one fan said. “Worst marketing team in pro sports.”

Another individual on Twitter added, “And the crowd goes ‘meh.'” A third chimed in, saying, “Who rolls out a new mascot on the second to last game of the season.”

One fan offered an opinion on a new name, referring to the mascot as “Major Disaster.”

While We’re on the Topic of NFL Mascots …

Big news out of Baltimore this weekend, as Poe, the Ravens mascot, has returned from a pre-season ACL injury.

Poe suffered the injury in a pre-season game. In August, he and other mascots took the field to play a youth football game. It didn’t go quite as planned for the oversized bird, suffering a major knee injury.

The Ravens mascot needed to be carted off the field after suffering the injury. But he did make an epic return to the sidelines on Sunday.

You can view the video of Poe’s return here.

With Poe out of the mascot lineup for nearly the entire season, the Ravens called two mascots out of retirement — Edgar and Allan. The pair signed one-year contracts to fill in for the injured Poe.

Comments / 1

Related
Outsider.com

Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update

The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Independent

NFL players are urging people to stop posting Damar Hamlin collapse video

Current and former NFL players are urging people to stop sharing videos of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsing on the pitch.Hamlin, 24, suffered cardiac arrest during the Bills game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night and remains in critical condition in the hospital.Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders took to Twitter and wrote, “PLEASE STOP SHARING THE VIDEO OF MY BROTHER PLEASE.”Robert Griffin III, a former NFL player and now commentator, posted a picture of the players praying on the field after the incident: “Please don’t share the video of the Damar Hamlin play. Share this because...
Sportico

Damar Hamlin’s $7M Charity Faces New Challenges Amid Sudden Growth

In May 2020, heading into his fifth-year senior season at Pittsburgh—and a full year before he was taken by the Buffalo Bills in the sixth round of the NFL Draft—Damar Hamlin filed a two-page Articles of Incorporation with the Pennsylvania Department of State to create the Chasing M’s Foundation. The “M” stood for “millions.” The entity’s purpose, he wrote: “Providing scholarships and promoting education for High School and College athletes.” But that seemed to be almost an afterthought. Seven months later, on Dec. 14, 2020, Hamlin launched a GoFundMe campaign for his foundation’s first initiative: a $2,500 toy drive for a daycare facility...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Outsider.com

Damar Hamlin’s Family Breaks Silence After Terrifying Medical Emergency

The family of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin provided an update on his condition Tuesday following his on-field collapse during “Monday Night Football.”. “On behalf of our family, we want to express our sincere gratitude for the love and support shown to Damar during this challenging time,” the statement read. “We are deeply moved by the prayers, kind words and donations from fans around the country. We also want to acknowledge the dedicated first responders and healthcare professionals at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center who have provided exceptional care to Damar.
Athlon Sports

Football Fans Want ESPN Employee Fired This Week

The response to the tragic events of Monday Night Football, which saw Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffer cardiac arrest and receive CPR on the field, has largely been uplifting. Fans and players from around the NFL have sent prayers and well-wishes to both Hamlin and his teammates. Meanwhile, ...
thesource.com

Stephen Jackson Threatens to Slap Skip Bayless: ‘All Respect Gone’

Skip Bayless is in hot water with many in the sports community after an insensitive tweet following the collapse of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. In the aftermath, former NBA player and current sports analyst Stephen Jackson hit Twitter with a direct threat to Bayless. “Ima slap the shit outta...
The Spun

Shannon Sharpe, Skip Bayless Get Into Argument After Sharpe's Return

Things got awkward between Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless on the set of "Undisputed" this morning. Sharpe was noticeably absent from yesterday's show after Bayless found himself in hot water for his insensitive tweet during Damar Hamlin's medical emergency on Monday Night Football. In an opening monologue today, Sharpe tried...
The Spun

NFL Agent Thinks Quarterback "Quit" On His Team

Marcus Mariota has not been with the Atlanta Falcons since Dec. 4, when he made his last start against the Pittsburgh Steelers. At the time, Falcons head coach Arthur Smith announced that rookie Desmond Ridder would be replacing Mariota, who would be heading to injured reserve with a knee injury.
ATLANTA, GA
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

628K+
Followers
70K+
Post
254M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy