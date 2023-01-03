Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
NFL Makes Decision on Bills vs Bengals Make-Up Game
Damar Hamlin was critically injured during last night's Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Today the NFL shed light on its decision of whether or not that game would be made up.
Shannon Sharpe Skips Hosting ‘Undisputed’ After Co-Host Skip Bayless’ Damar Hamlin Tweet
Shannon Sharpe seemed to send a clear message to his Undisputed co-host, Skip Bayless, when he skipped the Jan. 3 episode of the show. Although a reason for Shannon’s absence was not given, it is speculated that Skip’s insensitive tweet about Damar Hamlin was the reason behind the decision. Skip received major backlash for his Jan. 2 tweet, which discussed whether or not the NFL would postpone the Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals game after Damar collapsed on the field and was carted off in an ambulance.
Joe Burrow offers opinion on resuming Bills game
There’s been a ton of speculation on what the NFL is going to do with the suspended game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals after the tragic injury to Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday night. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow offered his opinion on what should happen to the game on Wednesday. When Read more... The post Joe Burrow offers opinion on resuming Bills game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin collapses on field vs. Cincinnati Bengals; game postponed
The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals game Monday was suspended, then postponed after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed with 5:58 remaining in the first quarter. The NFL said Hamlin was in critical condition. A second-year player out of Pittsburgh, Hamlin tackled Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins after a 13-yard gain. Hamlin stood up but collapsed to the ground. ...
NFL Suspends Monday Night Football Following Devastating On-Field Collapse
Monday Night Football between the Bills and Bengals has officially been postponed. The decision comes just over an hour after coaches and officials temporarily suspended play following the terrifying collapse of Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin is currently in critical condition at the ...
Decision is Made on Status of Postponed Bills-Bengals Game
Here is the latest update on the status of the postponed Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals.
Patriots Player Takes Issue With Skip Bayless’ Damar Hamlin Tweet
Patriots rookie Jack Jones is among many who believe Skip Bayless went too far Monday night. The FS1 broadcaster and “Undisputed” co-host is under fire for a tweet about Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest during Monday’s road game against the Cincinnati Bengals before having his heartbeat restored. Bayless later issued an apology, but his initial tweet might’ve caused irreparable damage.
Skip Bayless apologizes for insensitive tweet about Damar Hamlin
FS1 pundit Skip Bayless backtracked on Monday night after an insensitive tweet regarding the scary medical episode involving Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin.
Damar Hamlin
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and appeared to be getting CPR before being driven off the field in an ambulance during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
wtatennis.com
‘Just terrible’: Pegula on Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin
Jessica Pegula said she “felt sick” watching the chilling scene involving Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday Night Football. During the opening quarter between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, Hamlin collapsed shortly after making a tackle on Cincinnati wide receiver Tee Higgins. CPR was administered on the...
Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen Asks Fans To ‘Pray’ For ‘Brother’ Damar Hamlin After Collapse On Field
Josh Allen had a simple message after watching his Buffalo Bills teammate, Damar Hamlin, collapse during the Jan. 2 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. “Please pray for our brother,” tweeted Josh, 26, hours after the Monday Night Football game came to a halt following Damar’s injury. The 24-year-old Safety tackled Bengals’ wide receiver Tee Higgins in the opening quarter. Higgins’ shoulder collided with Hamlin’s chest. Following the tackle, Hamlin got up and was on his feet for about three seconds before he collapsed.
See how the Pro Football Hall of Fame is showing support for Damar Hamlin and the Buffalo Bills
CANTON, Ohio — In an effort to show their support for Damar Hamlin and the Buffalo Bills, the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton has illuminated in blue, red and white. It comes after Hamlin collapsed on the field in the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on Monday Night Football. The Bills say Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest and remains in the hospital in critical condition.
Damar Hamlin’s jersey becomes best-seller on Fanatics
Ever since Damar Hamlin’s terrifying injury on Monday night, we’ve seen an incredible amount of support pouring in from all
Complex
Skip Bayless Slammed for Worrying About Bills-Bengals Postponement Amid Damar Hamlin Hospitalization
The Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin suffered a shocking injury early into Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals that left him hospitalized in critical condition. “Update on Damar: His vitals are back to normal and they have put him to sleep to put a breathing tube down his throat,” tweeted the 24-year-old safety’s marketing rep and friend Jordon Rooney just after 10:30 p.m. “They are currently running tests. We will provide updates as we have them.”
iheart.com
Dallas Cowboys Show Love To Bills' Damar Hamlin After Scary Collapse
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during the Monday Night Football matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. He suffered cardiac arrest and remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, ESPN reports. The Bills-Bengals matchup was suspended as a result and will not be played this week.
PFT suggests Bills vs. Bengals headed for 'no contest' status
The NFL continues to weigh options when it comes to the postponed game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. A writeup from Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio on Wednesday night suggests the league has started to lean toward declaring the game a “no contest” and basing playoff seeding on Week 18 results.
Yardbarker
Texans Coach Lovie Smith Reflects On Bills Damar Hamlin: 'It's Hard'
Coach Lovie Smith says the Houston Texans are trying to return to normalcy ahead of their season finale against the Indianapolis Colts. But he acknowledged that making preparations for Week 18 has been difficult. The Texans, along with the rest of the league, are rattled by the unfortunate circumstances surrounding...
