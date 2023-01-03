ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Chicago

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
HollywoodLife

Shannon Sharpe Skips Hosting ‘Undisputed’ After Co-Host Skip Bayless’ Damar Hamlin Tweet

Shannon Sharpe seemed to send a clear message to his Undisputed co-host, Skip Bayless, when he skipped the Jan. 3 episode of the show. Although a reason for Shannon’s absence was not given, it is speculated that Skip’s insensitive tweet about Damar Hamlin was the reason behind the decision. Skip received major backlash for his Jan. 2 tweet, which discussed whether or not the NFL would postpone the Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals game after Damar collapsed on the field and was carted off in an ambulance.
The Comeback

Joe Burrow offers opinion on resuming Bills game

There’s been a ton of speculation on what the NFL is going to do with the suspended game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals after the tragic injury to Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday night. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow offered his opinion on what should happen to the game on Wednesday. When Read more... The post Joe Burrow offers opinion on resuming Bills game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Providence Journal

Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin collapses on field vs. Cincinnati Bengals; game postponed

The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals game Monday was suspended, then postponed after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed with 5:58 remaining in the first quarter. The NFL said Hamlin was in critical condition. A second-year player out of Pittsburgh, Hamlin tackled Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins after a 13-yard gain. Hamlin stood up but collapsed to the ground. ...
CINCINNATI, OH
NESN

Patriots Player Takes Issue With Skip Bayless’ Damar Hamlin Tweet

Patriots rookie Jack Jones is among many who believe Skip Bayless went too far Monday night. The FS1 broadcaster and “Undisputed” co-host is under fire for a tweet about Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest during Monday’s road game against the Cincinnati Bengals before having his heartbeat restored. Bayless later issued an apology, but his initial tweet might’ve caused irreparable damage.
NBC Chicago

Damar Hamlin

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and appeared to be getting CPR before being driven off the field in an ambulance during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
wtatennis.com

‘Just terrible’: Pegula on Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin

Jessica Pegula said she “felt sick” watching the chilling scene involving Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday Night Football. During the opening quarter between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, Hamlin collapsed shortly after making a tackle on Cincinnati wide receiver Tee Higgins. CPR was administered on the...
HollywoodLife

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen Asks Fans To ‘Pray’ For ‘Brother’ Damar Hamlin After Collapse On Field

Josh Allen had a simple message after watching his Buffalo Bills teammate, Damar Hamlin, collapse during the Jan. 2 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. “Please pray for our brother,” tweeted Josh, 26, hours after the Monday Night Football game came to a halt following Damar’s injury. The 24-year-old Safety tackled Bengals’ wide receiver Tee Higgins in the opening quarter. Higgins’ shoulder collided with Hamlin’s chest. Following the tackle, Hamlin got up and was on his feet for about three seconds before he collapsed.
WKYC

See how the Pro Football Hall of Fame is showing support for Damar Hamlin and the Buffalo Bills

CANTON, Ohio — In an effort to show their support for Damar Hamlin and the Buffalo Bills, the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton has illuminated in blue, red and white. It comes after Hamlin collapsed on the field in the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on Monday Night Football. The Bills say Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest and remains in the hospital in critical condition.
CANTON, OH
Complex

Skip Bayless Slammed for Worrying About Bills-Bengals Postponement Amid Damar Hamlin Hospitalization

The Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin suffered a shocking injury early into Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals that left him hospitalized in critical condition. “Update on Damar: His vitals are back to normal and they have put him to sleep to put a breathing tube down his throat,” tweeted the 24-year-old safety’s marketing rep and friend Jordon Rooney just after 10:30 p.m. “They are currently running tests. We will provide updates as we have them.”
CINCINNATI, OH
iheart.com

Dallas Cowboys Show Love To Bills' Damar Hamlin After Scary Collapse

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during the Monday Night Football matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. He suffered cardiac arrest and remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, ESPN reports. The Bills-Bengals matchup was suspended as a result and will not be played this week.
NBC Chicago

Tony Dungy Jokingly Blames Church Chaplain for Kicking to Hester

Dungy jokingly blames chaplain for kicking to Hester originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Former Indianapolis Colts head coach Tony Dungy answered the million-dollar question from Super Bowl XLI:. Why did they kick the opening kickoff to Devin Hester?. "For 10 days, we talked about never letting him touch the...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Texans Coach Lovie Smith Reflects On Bills Damar Hamlin: 'It's Hard'

Coach Lovie Smith says the Houston Texans are trying to return to normalcy ahead of their season finale against the Indianapolis Colts. But he acknowledged that making preparations for Week 18 has been difficult. The Texans, along with the rest of the league, are rattled by the unfortunate circumstances surrounding...
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
104K+
Followers
85K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy