Florida State

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Sworn In For Second Term

By Local BN - Jorge Borges
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O6Q5g_0k22KpdA00 Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Family (TFP FIle)

Gov. Ron DeSantis was sworn in Tuesday morning on the steps of the Old Capitol to formally start his second term.

As he gave an inauguration speech, DeSantis said, “freedom lives here in our great Sunshine State of Florida,” one of his major themes.

A crowd of supporters fanned out in front of the historic building as DeSantis, Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez , Attorney General Ashley Moody , Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, and new Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson took their oaths of office.

In the news: The Inauguration Of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis

Florida Supreme Court Chief Justice Carlos Muniz administered the oath to DeSantis, who placed his hand on a Bible held by First Lady Casey DeSantis .

DeSantis defeated Democrat Charlie Crist in the Nov. 8 election by nearly 20 percentage points, as Republicans swept races for state offices.

He is widely viewed as a potential 2024 Republican presidential candidate.

