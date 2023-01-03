ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
United Transfer Room

Manchester United v Bournemouth Confirmed Lineups, Premier League

By Alex Wallace
United Transfer Room
United Transfer Room
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=220BJV_0k22K8CW00

Here you can find the confirmed lineups and starting elevens for Manchester United v Bournemouth in the Premier League.

Manchester United will be returning to Premier League action at Old Trafford this evening as they face Bournemouth. Another game that is a must win for United against the opposition in question.

Erik Ten Hag and his side find themselves in the middle of a battle for the top four with results having gone their way so far. The Red Devils must be able to build on their latest win.

Marcus Rashford supplied the winning goal for United on Saturday against Wolves. Despite the Englishman coming from the bench to score the winner, the forward looks set to return to the starting lineup today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CF6nL_0k22K8CW00

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Early rumours have suggested that there will be some rotation in tonights lineup from Ten Hag with the games coming thick and fast. Harry Maguire is set to start for United tonight following spells on the bench.

United will have to be careful with any rotations in attack due to the lack of depth in the forward areas. Ten Hag is looking to strengthen there in the January transfer window.

With games against Everton in the FA Cup and Manchester City in the league coming up, being able to rotate is key.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Manchester United Starting XI v Bournemouth

David De Gea

Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw

Casemiro, Donny Van De Beek, Christian Eriksen

Bruno Fernandes, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Moment Cristiano Ronaldo is unveiled as new Al Nassr player in front of thousands of fans

Cristiano Ronaldo has officially been unveiled as the newest player to join the Al Nassr FC squad.The former Manchester United striker joined the Saudi Arabian football club in a free transfer.His second spell with the Red Devils was ended by mutual consent after he criticised the club in an interview with Piers Morgan.According to reports, Ronaldo’s salary is worth around £173m a year.On Tuesday, 3 January, thousands of fans at Mrsool Park cheered as Ronaldo was officially introduced in Riyadh."It's a pleasure to be here," Ronaldo said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Cristiano Ronaldo arrives at Al Nassr’s stadium ahead of official unveiling‘I’m here to win’: Cristiano Ronaldo gives first press conference as Al Nassr playerCristiano Ronaldo completes shock move to Saudi side Al Nassr
Yardbarker

Manchester United €8m short of valuation for very talented La Liga star who wants January move

The future of Joao Felix will be a big talking point throughout the January transfer window with clubs such as Manchester United interested in the 23-year-old. The Portugal international has experienced a tough start to his season at Atletico Madrid having fallen out of favour with manager Diego Simeone and made it clear over the last month that he wants to leave the Spanish capital in January.
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: Tottenham aims to end skid, Serie A resumes

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. Tottenham aims to revive its faltering push for a top-four spot in the Premier League when it travels across London to face Crystal Palace in search of its first win since before the World Cup break. Tottenham is coming off a dispiriting 2-0 home loss to Aston Villa and had to come from two goals down to earn a 2-2 draw at Brentford on Boxing Day, raising new questions about manager Antonio Conte's future at the club. West Ham and Southampton, meanwhile, are both trying to end five-game losing streaks. Southampton hosts Nottingham Forest in a relegation scrap while West Ham travels to Leeds. Also, Villa hosts Wolverhampton looking for a fourth win in five league games under new manager Unai Emery.
Yardbarker

Newcastle and Chelsea keen on 22-year-old Premier League ace

Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier has been linked with a move away from the Premier League club before the January transfer window closes. According to a report from RMCsport, the 22-year-old French goalkeeper is a target for German champions Bayern Munich, who are looking for a long-term replacement for club legend Manuel Neuer. Meanwhile, Premier League sides Newcastle United and Chelsea have joined the race as well.
Yardbarker

Manchester United 3-0 Bournemouth – Reds start new year in style to keep up chase

Manchester United started their year with yet another win as they increase the pressure on the sides above them. A smart goal by Casemiro, a team-move finished off by Luke Shaw and a late tap-in by Marcus Rashford did for their visitors. It sees them draw level with third-placed Newcastle as a result. The night was spoiled by an awful looking injury to Donny van de Beek though.
BBC

'I wouldn’t be surprised if Liverpool let Firmino go'

Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards thinks Liverpool could sell Roberto Firmino in January after the striker was linked with clubs in Saudi Arabia. "Nobody goes to Saudi Arabia unless it’s for the money," Edwards told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast. "Liverpool need to be careful with this, because they have...
BBC

Thursday's transfer gossip: Felix, Fernandez, Lampard, Bellingham, Mudryk, Ings

Manchester United are prepared to offer 4m euros (£3.5m) to take Atletico Madrid striker Joao Felix on loan for the rest of the season but the Spanish club want 12-13m euros (£10.6m-£11.4m) for the 23-year-old Portugal international. (Relevo - in Spanish) Benfica have rejected Chelsea's first offer...
BBC

'Villa probably would sell Ings if the money was right'

Aston Villa would consider selling Danny Ings in January if the price is right, but a loan move to Everton seems unlikely, according to Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards. Villa have reportedly rejected an offer from the Toffees and Edwards told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast: "Ings is still only 30 and a lot of clubs need goals. He scored for Aston Villa against Wolves and is still very much involved.
United Transfer Room

United Transfer Room

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
531K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Manchester United

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchesterunited

Comments / 0

Community Policy