ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granite Shoals, TX

Comments / 0

Related
dailytrib.com

GOP Women host border discussion Jan. 12 in Burnet

Two Texas sheriffs will speak and field questions during an open discussion Jan. 12 about the U.S.-Mexico border hosted by the Burnet County Republican Women. The event, which doubles as a club meeting, is from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. in the Hill Country Community Foundation building, 402 E. Jackson St. in Burnet.
BURNET COUNTY, TX
The Highland Lakes Hill Country Picayune

Snag a seafood meal in the Highland Lakes

Say "seafood" in the Highland Lakes, and you also have to include freshwater catches, particularly catfish, although some restaurants have great trout, shrimp, and other offerings. The following is a list of where to enjoy tasty seafood and other fish offerings in Burnet and Llano counties. 4320 FM 2147 in...
LLANO COUNTY, TX
Q92

18 Wheeler Stuck on Tracks Gets Demolished By Train in Texas

18 Wheeler Stuck on Tracks Gets Demolished By Train in Texas. Traffic was backed up in North Beaumont early Wednesday morning. Around 6:20 am, a train was traveling through Beaumont, Texas. A Coca-Cola 18-wheeler was making it's way over the train tracks when suddenly it became stuck. Unable to successfully...
BEAUMONT, TX
dailytrib.com

Hike into the new year with Burnet County Democratic Club

The Burnet County Democratic Club is starting 2023 on the trails with its inaugural “Love DEM Hikes” event on Jan. 14 at Balcones Canyonlands National Wildlife Refuge’s Doeskin Ranch. The hike starts at 1:30 p.m. at the trailhead, located on FM 1174 off of RR 1431 East.
BURNET COUNTY, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Governor Abbott: ‘Texas cannot allow violent criminals who jeopardize public safety back into our communities’

AUSTIN, Texas – On Wednesday, Jan. 4, Governor Greg Abbott sent a letter to Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick and Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan. The letter focused on the need for legislative action during the 88th Legislative Session to create criminal penalties for parolees who cut off their ankle monitors. The letter also requested prioritizing their arrest and apprehension....
TEXAS STATE
103.1 Kickin Country

Can you Go To Jail For Picking Bluebonnets In Texas?

There are a lot of stories online about bluebonnets. Bluebonnets are the official state flower of Texas. They usually start blooming in the Concho Valley in late March. The bluebonnet became the official state flower of Texas in 1901. It was not an overwhelming choice. After much debate, the legislature succumbed to pressure from the National Society of Colonial Dames of America. That organization felt that bluebonnet was a name that paid homage to the many brave Texas pioneer women.
TEXAS STATE
dailytrib.com

Robert Jackson Rogers passed away on Dec. 28, 2022

Robert Jackson “Jack” Rogers was born on February 9, 1931, to Bertie Marie Anderson Rogers and Leonard Russell “Sandy” Rogers in Hargill, Texas. His family moved to Mt. Calm, Texas, in 1936. Jack’s father passed in 1941, so he, his mom, and three siblings moved to Center, Texas, for a little while and then decided to move in with family in Taylor, Texas.
MARBLE FALLS, TX
Texas Observer

Florida and Texas, the Far-Right Axis

Both helmed by conservative governors, the two states represent radically different futures for the country. At the crux of the nation’s hyperpartisan political and culture wars stand Texas and Florida, the far-right Republican axis, whose right-wing trifectas not only survived the midterms but emerged stronger, bolder, and bigger. While the widely expected GOP “red wave” fizzled in much of the nation, Texas added two seats to its predominantly Republican congressional delegation and Florida, until recently a purple battleground state, fell fully into Republican hands.
FLORIDA STATE
KVUE

Round Rock retailer sold second $1 million ticket

ROUND ROCK, Texas — A Round Rock retailer has sold a second $1 million prize ticket from the Texas Lottery, but the winner has not claimed the ticket yet. The ticket was purchased on Jan. 3 at the Luck Zone, located at 1250 E. Palm Valley Blvd., in Round Rock, according to the Mega Millions website. The winning numbers the person drew were 25-29-33-41-44, but failed to draw the Megaball number of 18.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Lord Ganesh

Texas Revolution: Birth of the Lone Star State

The Texas Revolution is a vital part of Lone Star State’s history, with its intense grit and determination playing a role in shaping the area's future. Tracing origins back to 1835-1836, this important period saw Texan forces valiantly battle for independence from Mexico. With bloodshed and courage playing a significant role in the outcome, find out more about this inspiring event that changed the course of history - Welcome to the Texas Revolution: The Birth of the Lone Star State!
TEXAS STATE
US105

These are the Most Contaminated Waters Along the Texas Coast

I know it is early January, however, Spring Break is right around the corner and people will be heading out to the beaches and the coast in the next couple of months. The question then becomes, what are you swimming or fishing in? Texas beaches did not do well in a recent report administered by environmenttexas.org.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy