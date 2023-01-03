Read full article on original website
Colorado Found a Solution to its Migrant Problem - These Cities Aren't Going to Like itTom HandyDenver, CO
Advocates ask Denver council to require all-electric new homesDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Decades-Old T.J. Maxx Store Permanently Closing on January 14thJoel EisenbergDenver, CO
Committee approves amenity-rich affordable housing at Holly in DenverDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver restaurant offers all-you-can-eat oysters and shucking lessonsBrittany AnasDenver, CO
Committee approves amenity-rich affordable housing at Holly in Denver
New apartments planned for 38th and Holly in Denver.Photo byCity and County of Denver. A large apartment complex boasting 253 “affordable” units may rise at 38th and Holly in Denver.
Update: Logan Street studios to stay affordable housing
Logan Street studio apartments in Denver.Photo byGoogle Street View. (Denver, Colo.) A 63-year-old building containing 325-square-foot studio apartments in Denver’s Capitol Hill neighborhood will remain “affordable” housing.
Update: Denver committee approves landmark status for Swedish church built in 1888
The former Swedish Evangelical Lutheran Church as it sits today.Photo byCity and County of Denver. (Denver, Colo.) A 134-year-old former church in Denver’s Cole Neighborhood may become the city’s latest landmark.
Trash continues to pile up in Aurora neighborhood
The trash continues to pile up along the streets, as neighbors make failed attempts to contact the company.
Denver-based property manager's complex with no heat or water leaves hundreds homeless
Authorities evacuated a 300-unit apartment complex in South Carolina last week managed by Denver-based real estate management company Monroe Group LTD. The move came the day after Christmas, Dec. 26, when members of the Columbia fire and police departments went door-to-door to evacuate residents of The Colony Apartments after the Columbia apartment complex lost heat and water during a cold spell, according to witnesses and media reports.
sentinelcolorado.com
A look forward at 2023: Public safety remains a top priority for Aurora council
AURORA | Many of the Aurora City Council’s top priorities from 2022 remain pressing in 2023, including responses to homelessness and deteriorating roads and streets. Later this year, the city is also scheduled to hold elections for the mayorship and five council seats. Here’s a quick rundown of topics we’re expecting to see the city and partner agencies focus on in 2023:
lifeoncaphill.com
Kum & Go closes its fuel free locations in Denver
Kum & Go’s two fuel-free stores in Denver closed in December. The convenience stores were located at 1250 E. 17th Ave. in City Park West and 1610 Little Raven St. in the Union Station neighborhood. According to Convenience Store News online, Kum & Go opened its first of fuel-free...
New opioid treatment center sees dozens of patients
A recently opened facility to help people with opioid abuse is already seeing a large number of patients.
Edgewater Inn to Reopen Soon Followed By a Patio Space and Biergarten
Long-time Local 46 owners will keep the iconic restaurant open and develop the back bar and patio.
Arapahoe Sheriff's Training Academy graduates first class of 24
(Centennial, Colo.) The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office Training Academy celebrated the first class of recruits graduating from the 23-week program last month. The Colorado Department of Law’s Peace Officers Standards and Training unit approved the academy in June to allow the agency the same standards as neighboring Douglas County.
Loveland’s Dairy Queen Makes History in the Final Hours of 2022
When you think of Dairy Queen in Loveland, one thing certainly comes to mind... It's a Northern Colorado staple and we all love it. From Blizzards to ice cream cones, at one point in time, a vast majority of us have been to the Dairy Queen at the intersection of Eisenhower Boulevard and Lincoln Avenue.
Colorado City Named Among The Loneliest Cities In The U.S.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce spotted cities with the most single-person households.
Metro Moves: Western Daughters Butcher Shoppe's second location
Welcome to the Denver Gazette’s Metro Moves. You’ll get the latest metro Denver openings, closings, hiring and promotion briefs here. To submit your company’s news, drop an email to savannah.mehrtens@denvergazette.com. Opening soon. Owners of the Western Daughters Butcher Shoppe announced plans for a second location to open...
sentinelcolorado.com
Partisan abide: Democrat-controlled Legislature to focus on gun law reform, health care, education
Reports of a purported “red wave” during the 2022 midterms were unfounded in Colorado, where Democrats picked up seven seats in the state legislature, keeping control of both the House and the Senate, and every statewide office. While history would predict that Democrats will continue to have to...
sentinelcolorado.com
Same E-470 toll rates in place for 2023
AURORA | The New Year brought the same E-470 toll rates for traversing the 47-mile roadway along the eastern edge of the metroplex. The E-470 Public Highway Authority unanimously decided in early December to freeze the 2022 rates for customers through 2023. E-470, which connects I-25 south and Northwest Parkway interchange, runs through a handful of cities and counties, including Aurora, Adams County and Arapahoe County.
McDonalds and TJ Maxx to leave 16th Street Mall as renovation project continues
Denver's 16th Street Mall is losing two big chains as 2023 begins, with McDonald’s permanently closing on New Year’s Eve and TJ Maxx set to close January 14th.
9News
90 new luxury homes coming to historic working ranch in Douglas County
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo — Families will soon be calling a new development on a historic ranch south of Sedalia home. Remuda Ranch, located 13 miles south of Sedalia and about 15 miles southwest of Castle Rock in Douglas County, is a collection of 90 lots in various stages of completion.
This Is Colorado's Best Restaurant For Pasta
24/7 Wall St. curated a list of the best Italian restaurants for pasta lovers.
This City in Colorado Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Colorado was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Daily Record
Addressing water shortage will be “centerpiece” of Colorado’s legislative agenda, new speaker says
Colorado’s top lawmakers spared no superlative in describing the need to address the state’s water crisis at the annual pre-legislative breakfast Wednesday morning. The annual Business Legislative Preview, hosted by the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce, serves as an unofficial start to the legislative session. While crime, housing, and decarbonization were all discussed, it was water that incoming Speaker of the House Julie McCluskie said would be “the centerpiece” of the legislative agenda.
