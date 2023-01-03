ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

The Denver Gazette

Denver-based property manager's complex with no heat or water leaves hundreds homeless

Authorities evacuated a 300-unit apartment complex in South Carolina last week managed by Denver-based real estate management company Monroe Group LTD. The move came the day after Christmas, Dec. 26, when members of the Columbia fire and police departments went door-to-door to evacuate residents of The Colony Apartments after the Columbia apartment complex lost heat and water during a cold spell, according to witnesses and media reports.
COLUMBIA, SC
sentinelcolorado.com

A look forward at 2023: Public safety remains a top priority for Aurora council

AURORA | Many of the Aurora City Council’s top priorities from 2022 remain pressing in 2023, including responses to homelessness and deteriorating roads and streets. Later this year, the city is also scheduled to hold elections for the mayorship and five council seats. Here’s a quick rundown of topics we’re expecting to see the city and partner agencies focus on in 2023:
AURORA, CO
lifeoncaphill.com

Kum & Go closes its fuel free locations in Denver

Kum & Go’s two fuel-free stores in Denver closed in December. The convenience stores were located at 1250 E. 17th Ave. in City Park West and 1610 Little Raven St. in the Union Station neighborhood. According to Convenience Store News online, Kum & Go opened its first of fuel-free...
DENVER, CO
K99

Loveland’s Dairy Queen Makes History in the Final Hours of 2022

When you think of Dairy Queen in Loveland, one thing certainly comes to mind... It's a Northern Colorado staple and we all love it. From Blizzards to ice cream cones, at one point in time, a vast majority of us have been to the Dairy Queen at the intersection of Eisenhower Boulevard and Lincoln Avenue.
LOVELAND, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

Same E-470 toll rates in place for 2023

AURORA | The New Year brought the same E-470 toll rates for traversing the 47-mile roadway along the eastern edge of the metroplex. The E-470 Public Highway Authority unanimously decided in early December to freeze the 2022 rates for customers through 2023. E-470, which connects I-25 south and Northwest Parkway interchange, runs through a handful of cities and counties, including Aurora, Adams County and Arapahoe County.
AURORA, CO
Daily Record

Addressing water shortage will be “centerpiece” of Colorado’s legislative agenda, new speaker says

Colorado’s top lawmakers spared no superlative in describing the need to address the state’s water crisis at the annual pre-legislative breakfast Wednesday morning. The annual Business Legislative Preview, hosted by the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce, serves as an unofficial start to the legislative session. While crime, housing, and decarbonization were all discussed, it was water that incoming Speaker of the House Julie McCluskie said would be “the centerpiece” of the legislative agenda.
COLORADO STATE

