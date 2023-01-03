ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Parade

Best Potato Latkes (Crisped-to-Perfection) from Israel's #1 Chef

For years, you had to live in Tel Aviv or Paris, just to get your hands on Israeli Chef Eyal Shani's signature street-food dishes served in devour-able pitas at Miznon. He's the king of the original whole-roasted cauliflower. The cuisinier of fluffy falafel. And the lord of latkes. So, it was only a matter of time before the United States got their dose of Shani, when his first of four outposts opened in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gin Lee

Country-style meat pies (empanadas)

Country-style meat pies (empanadas)/Photo byGin Lee. Country-style meat pies (empanadas) Whether you call them meat pies (American), empanadas (Latin/Spanish), or pastelillos (Latin/Spanish), they can be filled with just about anything.
The Independent

3 sweet and savoury Italian baking recipes

This tear-and-share traybake makes a great and always welcome addition to an informal dinner buffet, a picnic or a kids’ birthday party,” says Giuseppe Dell’Anno, winner of The Great British Bake Off 2021.“Common fillings include the usual tomato sauce, mozzarella and often ham; however, this recipe uses one of my favourite combinations based on ripe red sweet peppers and onions.”Rotoli di pizza ai peperoniServes: 20Ingredients:For the dough:450g strong bread flour3 tsp dry yeast2 tsp caster or granulated sugar250g lukewarm water3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil2 tsp saltFor the filling:350g red sweet peppers (about 3 medium peppers)100g red onion (about 1...
Houston Chronicle

This $13 riesling pairs well with salads, stir-fries and more

Lunar New Year starts Sunday, Jan. 22. While I still maintain sherry is an ideal wine for a new year's feast because of its versatility with the many flavors and spices in Chinese and other East Asian cuisines, this week's trio of recommendations will also work. They are light-bodied and fruity, which helps with spicy heat as well.
thetasteedit.com

Explore Parisian Cuisine at a Decades-Old Bistro

This Parisian bistro situated on a quiet street in the Rive Gauche of Paris has been serving traditional bistro fare since 1970, delighting customers with its menu of classic French dishes in a traditional, rustic setting. On our most recent visit, after consulting the chalkboard menu, we started off with...
worleygig.com

Restaurant Review: Osteria Accademia, Cozy Elegance on the Upper West Side!

It’s always fun and special dining at a restaurant with beautiful interior decor. But you may agree that what’s even better is being invited to dine at the home of friends who live, say, in a posh but comfortable Brownstone. Such a night out exposes you to a new and enchanting environment while also making you feel relaxed and welcome. You might be surprised to hear that I’ve discovered an Italian restaurant that emulates the intimate feel of dining in the home of well-to-do friends, while offering a variety of excellent regional dishes unequaled in a venue of its size. Let me introduce you to your new favorite spot for enjoying delicious Italian cuisine, Osteria Accademia.
The West Virginia Daily News

Recipes from Ronee: Authentic Fried Rice

My friend, Joy, gave me this recipe about 20 years ago, and I made it frequently. But then I lost it (the recipe, I mean). And here it is again. For many years, I can’t remember eating fried rice in a Chinese restaurant that was anything like this, but I am old enough to remember […] The post Recipes from Ronee: Authentic Fried Rice appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.
Salon

5 of our favorite cookbooks to carry you into 2023

2022 was a fantastic year for cookbooks; from Rick Martinez's "Mi Cocina" to ​​"Bagels, Schmears and a Nice Piece of Fish" by Cathy Barrow to "My America: Recipes from a Young Black Chef" by Kwame Onwuachi and Joshua David Stein, there really has been something for everyone's tastes.
nrn.com

The earthy spice blend: Za’atar

Za’atar is a Middle Eastern spice blend that brings a welcome earthy, herby flavor to foods ranging from eggs and beans to roast chicken and other meats. It’s generally a combination of tart-and-floral sumac, sesame seeds, dried oregano, thyme, and sometimes marjoram, with several other spices, such as cumin, coriander, or Aleppo pepper, mixed in depending on the maker.

