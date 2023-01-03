ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prolific playwright Adrienne Kennedy on making her Broadway debut at 91 years old

Interviewing Adrienne Kennedy, the 91-year-old playwright behind the unsettling new Broadway production Ohio State Murders, is a bit like paying homage to what makes New York City unique. Throughout our conversation, in fact, the prolific writer constantly flips the traditional journalist-and-subject relationship on its head by turning me into the...
Inside the two NYC homes Louis C.K. sold in December

December was an active time for comedian Louis C.K.’s New York real estate holdings. Late that month, he sold a downtown co-op at the John Adams, 101 W. 12th St., for $1.8 million, according to city property records filed just before the new year. That’s well below the $2.45 million the funnyman paid for it in 2016.
This super cool, futuristic library is opening in the Bronx by 2025

The folks at Snøhetta—the international architecture, landscape and interior design firm responsible for the beautiful new public park at 550 Madison Avenue in midtown Manhattan—are at it again, this time revealing the design for the new Westchester Square Library in the Bronx. The 12,000-square-foot, futuristic-looking project is...
A new exhibit at New York Public Library offers an intimate look at Virginia Woolf's life

Nearly a century ago, Virginia Woolf began pushing the boundaries of literature and eviscerating the patriarchy. Her words still resonate today. A landmark new exhibit at New York Public Library, “Virginia Woolf: A Modern Mind” explores the famed author’s life and creative process. It’s on view for free now through March 5, 2023 at the Stephen A. Schwarzman Building (the library’s main branch by Bryant Park).
Bushwick Taco Company

Bushwick Taco Company is the best spot for Mexican-style tacos and burritos in the heart of Brooklyn. Since opening its doors in 2015, Bushwick Taco Company has quickly become one of the most popular Mexican eateries in the area. With its fresh ingredients and friendly service, it’s no wonder why this taco joint is so popular!
MatchesFashion founders find buyer for $25M NYC townhouse

British fashion moguls Tom and Ruth Chapman, co-founders of clothing retailer MatchesFashion, are in contract to sell their $25 million West Village townhouse, Gimme Shelter has learned. The stunning five-bedroom, 4½-bath home at 252 W. 12th St. first hit the market for that price last July. The deal comes...
A new cool science-themed playground will soon open at Pier 26

Add this to your list of must-visit destinations with kids in tow: the Pier 26 Science Play Area at North Moore Street in Manhattan’s Hudson River Park is scheduled to open to the public some time this year—and the recently-released renderings make it clear that it’s going to be a pretty cool spot to hang out in.
First Bronx Baby of 2023 Born at Montefiore’s Wakefield Campus

The first baby born in The Bronx in 2023 was Yeniel Plasencia. The beautiful, little baby boy, who was delivered at Montefiore Wakefield campus, arrived at 2:57 a.m. on Jan. 1. Yeniel is 21 inches long and weighs 8 pounds 12 ounces. His mother, Mendez Arias, is a Bronx native.
Deaf, autistic woman vanished after Queens ER discharge

ELMONT, NY (PIX11) — The older sister of Samantha Denise Primus, who is deaf, non-verbal and autistic, couldn’t believe that Primus was found in a cold, soaking rain on Dec. 23, taken to Queens Hospital Center, and then discharged into the dead of night in the early hours of Christmas Eve. “As per the hospital, […]
Housing Lottery Launches for The Jackson at 35-64 85th Street in Jackson Heights, Queens

The affordable housing lottery has launched for The Jackson, a five-story mixed-use building at 35-64 85th Street in Jackson Heights, Queens. Designed by Angelo Ng + Anthony Ng Architects Studio and developed by Kelly’s Properties, the structure yields 40 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 12 units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $74,435 to $187,330.
Shootings and homicides down in Brooklyn since 2020 peak

An increase in crime has been a big topic in New York City since the pandemic, however, Brooklyn has seen consistent drops in both shooting and homicides, which are down 31 percent and 21 percent, respectively, since 2020, according to District Attorney Eric Gonzalez. Gonzalez explained that these drops are...
There is a serial deviant on the loose in New York City targeting young women

NEW YORK, NY – A man wanted for multiple acts of public lewdness is being sought by detectives across New York City. According to police, the man is wanted for at least six acts of indecent exposure and self-touching in different parts of the city dating back to last July. All of the incidents took place on subway trains and he is targeting young woman. Those are just the incidents the NYPD knows about. There could be more. Police are asking the public to contact them if they recognize the suspect in photos released today to contact them. The serial The post There is a serial deviant on the loose in New York City targeting young women appeared first on Shore News Network.
