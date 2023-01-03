Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rapidly-expanding restaurant chain set to open another New Jersey location next weekKristen WaltersEast Brunswick, NJ
Credit Acceptance Faces Lawsuit Over "Nightmare" Auto Loan PracticesAdvocate AndyNew York City, NY
$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their livesMark StarNew York City, NY
John Hanson: The First President of the United States Under the Original CharterWilliam Saint ValNew York City, NY
The Bronx is getting a new, green and futuristic libraryWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Prolific playwright Adrienne Kennedy on making her Broadway debut at 91 years old
Interviewing Adrienne Kennedy, the 91-year-old playwright behind the unsettling new Broadway production Ohio State Murders, is a bit like paying homage to what makes New York City unique. Throughout our conversation, in fact, the prolific writer constantly flips the traditional journalist-and-subject relationship on its head by turning me into the...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Inside the two NYC homes Louis C.K. sold in December
December was an active time for comedian Louis C.K.’s New York real estate holdings. Late that month, he sold a downtown co-op at the John Adams, 101 W. 12th St., for $1.8 million, according to city property records filed just before the new year. That’s well below the $2.45 million the funnyman paid for it in 2016.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
This super cool, futuristic library is opening in the Bronx by 2025
The folks at Snøhetta—the international architecture, landscape and interior design firm responsible for the beautiful new public park at 550 Madison Avenue in midtown Manhattan—are at it again, this time revealing the design for the new Westchester Square Library in the Bronx. The 12,000-square-foot, futuristic-looking project is...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
A new exhibit at New York Public Library offers an intimate look at Virginia Woolf's life
Nearly a century ago, Virginia Woolf began pushing the boundaries of literature and eviscerating the patriarchy. Her words still resonate today. A landmark new exhibit at New York Public Library, “Virginia Woolf: A Modern Mind” explores the famed author’s life and creative process. It’s on view for free now through March 5, 2023 at the Stephen A. Schwarzman Building (the library’s main branch by Bryant Park).
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
10 BEST Neighborhoods in Manhattan (First Time Visitors Guide!)
If you’re looking for the best neighborhoods in Manhattan you’ve come to the right place. Although it’s often referred to as a tiny island, there is still so much to see, so much to do, so much to eat!. There are 1.6 million locals who call more...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Museum of Modern Art stabbing suspect to finally face justice in New York
The prime suspect in last year’s violent stabbing at the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) has finally been extradited to New York to face arraignment on assault and attempted murder charges, police announced Tuesday. Gary Cabana, 60, is accused of attacking two museum employees on March 12, 2022, after,...
fox5ny.com
Brooklyn subway shooting: New video evidence released against Frank James
NEW YORK - New video evidence has been released by the government from inside the train car on the day of last April's Brooklyn subway shooting that wounded 10 passengers in a rush-hour attack that shocked New York City. The series of videos and new documents just released is part...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
‘Uncle Junior’s’ real-life ‘Sopranos’ home hits the market in Jersey
Here’s an offer you can’t refuse. A New Jersey house that served as the on-screen home of “The Sopranos” mob boss “Uncle Junior” has reportedly hit the market — and it comes with a killer price. The four-bedroom home in Newark’s upscale Forest...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Bushwick Taco Company
Bushwick Taco Company is the best spot for Mexican-style tacos and burritos in the heart of Brooklyn. Since opening its doors in 2015, Bushwick Taco Company has quickly become one of the most popular Mexican eateries in the area. With its fresh ingredients and friendly service, it’s no wonder why this taco joint is so popular!
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
MatchesFashion founders find buyer for $25M NYC townhouse
British fashion moguls Tom and Ruth Chapman, co-founders of clothing retailer MatchesFashion, are in contract to sell their $25 million West Village townhouse, Gimme Shelter has learned. The stunning five-bedroom, 4½-bath home at 252 W. 12th St. first hit the market for that price last July. The deal comes...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
A new cool science-themed playground will soon open at Pier 26
Add this to your list of must-visit destinations with kids in tow: the Pier 26 Science Play Area at North Moore Street in Manhattan’s Hudson River Park is scheduled to open to the public some time this year—and the recently-released renderings make it clear that it’s going to be a pretty cool spot to hang out in.
Family from Brooklyn welcomes 1st baby born in New York City in 2023
Kingsley Mei was born at the stroke of midnight weighing 6 pounds, 7.6 ounces and measuring 19 inches.
First Indoor Amusement Park In New York State Opens In Brooklyn
In the United States, there are around 175 Urban Air Adventure Park indoor entertainment parks. However, until New Year's Eve, New York City did not have one. Kids Playing and Adults Wondering.Photo bynrdonUnsplash.
norwoodnews.org
First Bronx Baby of 2023 Born at Montefiore’s Wakefield Campus
The first baby born in The Bronx in 2023 was Yeniel Plasencia. The beautiful, little baby boy, who was delivered at Montefiore Wakefield campus, arrived at 2:57 a.m. on Jan. 1. Yeniel is 21 inches long and weighs 8 pounds 12 ounces. His mother, Mendez Arias, is a Bronx native.
Hard to say goodbye: Brooklyn small business closing after 22 years, neighborhood children are heartbroken
PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A pandemic and a recession did not destroy Brooklyn’s small business Lulu’s Cuts and Toys. The owner said big box competition and inflation delivered the death blows. The beloved local landmark is now shutting its doors after 22 years in business. The owner of Lulu’s Cuts and Toys on 5th […]
brickunderground.com
An affordable housing lottery opens for 45 apartments in Sunset Park, Brooklyn
Housing lottery applications are open for 45 newly constructed apartments at 874 Fourth Ave. in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. Eligible applicants must earn $53,863 to $187,330 depending on the size of the household. Rents start at $1,473 for a studio. There are 18 one-bedroom units, which can accommodate up to three...
Deaf, autistic woman vanished after Queens ER discharge
ELMONT, NY (PIX11) — The older sister of Samantha Denise Primus, who is deaf, non-verbal and autistic, couldn’t believe that Primus was found in a cold, soaking rain on Dec. 23, taken to Queens Hospital Center, and then discharged into the dead of night in the early hours of Christmas Eve. “As per the hospital, […]
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for The Jackson at 35-64 85th Street in Jackson Heights, Queens
The affordable housing lottery has launched for The Jackson, a five-story mixed-use building at 35-64 85th Street in Jackson Heights, Queens. Designed by Angelo Ng + Anthony Ng Architects Studio and developed by Kelly’s Properties, the structure yields 40 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 12 units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $74,435 to $187,330.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Shootings and homicides down in Brooklyn since 2020 peak
An increase in crime has been a big topic in New York City since the pandemic, however, Brooklyn has seen consistent drops in both shooting and homicides, which are down 31 percent and 21 percent, respectively, since 2020, according to District Attorney Eric Gonzalez. Gonzalez explained that these drops are...
There is a serial deviant on the loose in New York City targeting young women
NEW YORK, NY – A man wanted for multiple acts of public lewdness is being sought by detectives across New York City. According to police, the man is wanted for at least six acts of indecent exposure and self-touching in different parts of the city dating back to last July. All of the incidents took place on subway trains and he is targeting young woman. Those are just the incidents the NYPD knows about. There could be more. Police are asking the public to contact them if they recognize the suspect in photos released today to contact them. The serial The post There is a serial deviant on the loose in New York City targeting young women appeared first on Shore News Network.
