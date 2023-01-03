Read full article on original website
kay
1d ago
It doesn’t matter a criminal will get a gun no matter what the law says. I guarantee you these thugs didn’t have a permit, do you think they care?
Reply(3)
5
Terry Efaw
2d ago
The good. Ole governor signing that concealed carry without a permit was ridiculous!! All it did was make more lives b n danger. Not that hard to get a permit. I’ve had emN 3 states I’ve lived in. Simple to get.
Reply(5)
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Local Business Offers Opportunity for Local Crafters & ArtisansCottage Hill Farm Market LLCBrunswick, OH
Looking for Japanese Food in the Cleveland Area? You Should Check Out This Place in Parma, OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
4 Amazing Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
cleveland19.com
Car theft suspect wanted on Cleveland’s West Side, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect who stole a car from the city’s West Side is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him. Police said he is accused of stealing a white 2015 Ford Fusion from the 4600 block of Broadview Road. Take a...
2 men wounded after exchanging gunfire outside Akron business, police say
AKRON, Ohio — Two men were wounded, one critically, after they reportedly were involved in a gun battle with each other Monday morning outside a business in the North Hill neighborhood. Police say officers were called to the 200 block of East Cuyahoga Falls Avenue at about 11:18 a.m....
cleveland19.com
‘It’s terrifying’: Akron man records gun fight in store parking lot
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are trying to get to the bottom of what started a shootout at 11 in the morning in a mini-mart parking lot Monday. 19 News tracked down a witness who caught the shooting on camera. He shared that video exclusively with 19 News. “You...
californiaexaminer.net
Suspect Arrested In New Year’s Eve Shooting Death Of Akron Woman
Suspect Arrested In New Year’s Eve Shooting Death Of Akron Woman: A suspect in the murder and felony assault of a 38-year-old mother has been detained in Akron. Christopher Mason, 39, was taken into custody by the northern Ohio fugitive task force at home in the Summit Lake section of Akron, close to the 200 block of East Miller Avenue.
6 suspects arrested, guns recovered after Cleveland standoff: US Marshals
Six fugitives are in custody and several guns are recovered after a standoff in Cleveland on Wednesday.
Marshals arrest man for fatal shooting of 38-year-old Akron mother
A 39-year-old man is in police custody after he was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force for a shooting that left a 38-year-old mother dead and her 5-year-old daughter hurt.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police officer’s car ‘intentionally’ struck
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland police officer was injured Wednesday afternoon when his undercover car was “intentionally” struck on the city’s East side. Cleveland police said the incident happened at E. 156th Street and Damon Avenue in the North Collinwood neighborhood. The officer is being treated...
cleveland19.com
Sentencing continued for 2nd man convicted of double homicide inside My Friends Restaurant in Cleveland
CLEVELAND (WOIO) - The second man convicted in connection with the fatal shooting of a Cleveland man and a Euclid woman inside My Friends Restaurant on W. 117th Street in March 2021 was scheduled to be sentenced Thursday in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas; however, it was continued to Feb. 21.
cleveland19.com
Sentencing delayed for man who killed passenger while leading East Cleveland police on chase
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The driver who led East Cleveland police on a chase that ended ended in a crash which killed his passenger was scheduled to be sentenced Thursday in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas; however, it was continued and there is no new court date. Ryan Clemmons...
cleveland19.com
Akron family pleads for driver involved in deadly hit skip accident to come forward
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The family of a 69-year-old man killed in a hit and run accident just days before Christmas is begging for the driver to turn themselves into police. Jerry Devers was struck on Dec. 22, 2022. Akron police said Devers was crossing E. Exchange Street at Spicer...
cleveland19.com
‘Whoo, whoo’ is this week’s Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted? Owl neck tattoo may get domestic abuser off the streets
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In partnership with Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, this week’s Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted featured a man with a very noticeable owl neck tattoo. According to the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department, William Graley has a warrant out for his arrest after pleading guilty in July of 2020 to multiple counts of domestic violence to the same victim.
cleveland19.com
OVI suspect does backflip for Broadview Heights Police trying to prove he’s not drunk
BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A man arrested and charged with OVI literally flipped out in front of Broadview Heights Police, as he tried to improvise a backflip as his own form of a sobriety test. Tanner Watson who ultimately was charged with speeding and OVI nailed the landing of...
Man still hospitalized, in serious condition after hit-skip crash in Akron
A 69-year-old man is fighting for his life after an early morning hit-skip accident in Akron.
cleveland19.com
$1M bond set for man accused of killing Akron mom, injuring her 5-year-old daughter
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The 39-year-old man accused of murdering an Akron mom and injuring her five-year-old daughter on New Year’s Eve pleaded not guilty in Akron Municipal Court Wednesday. Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force Team arrested Christopher Mason on Tuesday afternoon. The U.S. Marshals...
US Marshals arrest man accused of killing woman, shooting 5-year-old in Akron
U.S. Marshals arrested a man accused of killing a mother and shooting her 5-year-old daughter in Akron on New Year's Eve.
2 men hospitalized after exchanging gunfire in Akron; 1 with life-threatening injuries
AKRON, Ohio — Two men have been hospitalized following an apparent shootout in Akron on Monday, including one with life-threatening injuries. According to Akron Police, multiple officers responded to the 200 block of E. Cuyahoga Falls Avenue for a shooting around 11:18 a.m. on Monday. Upon arrival, officers found no victims, but did find evidence of a crime.
cleveland19.com
6 fugitives arrested after hours-long standoff on Cleveland’s West Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The United States Marshals Service said authorities arrested six fugitives and seized four weapons Wednesday after an hours-long standoff on Cleveland’s West Side. The standoff took place at a home in the 2700 block of Seymour Avenue in the city’s Tremont neighborhood, according to a...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police arrest serial car break-in suspect
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - UPDATE: Cleveland police said Wednesday that Brian Bodenschatz was arrested. Cleveland police are asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted 44-year-old man. Investigators say Brian Bodenschatz is accused of breaking into multiple cars in the downtown Cleveland area. According to police, the incidents...
Man found dead from gunshots in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A man was found dead from gunshot wounds on Friday in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood. Cleveland police responded to an apartment building on the 11000 block of Parklawn Drive around 6:30 p.m., according to a news release. Upon arrival, the male was found on a balcony with gunshots to his face and head. Officers attempted medical aid on the victim but he was pronounced dead on the scene. Authorities have not yet released the name of the victim.
cleveland19.com
Police find 5 of 7 luxury vehicles stolen from Strongsville car dealership
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Police have recovered five out of the seven luxury vehicles stolen from the Fiat and Alfa Romeo of Strongsville dealership early Tuesday morning. Officials said the vehicles were all found on Cleveland’s East Side, in the Lee Miles neighborhood. Strongsville Police Chief Mark Fender told...
Comments / 14