Akron, OH

kay
1d ago

It doesn’t matter a criminal will get a gun no matter what the law says. I guarantee you these thugs didn’t have a permit, do you think they care?

Terry Efaw
2d ago

The good. Ole governor signing that concealed carry without a permit was ridiculous!! All it did was make more lives b n danger. Not that hard to get a permit. I’ve had emN 3 states I’ve lived in. Simple to get.

cleveland19.com

Car theft suspect wanted on Cleveland’s West Side, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect who stole a car from the city’s West Side is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him. Police said he is accused of stealing a white 2015 Ford Fusion from the 4600 block of Broadview Road. Take a...
CLEVELAND, OH
californiaexaminer.net

Suspect Arrested In New Year’s Eve Shooting Death Of Akron Woman

Suspect Arrested In New Year’s Eve Shooting Death Of Akron Woman: A suspect in the murder and felony assault of a 38-year-old mother has been detained in Akron. Christopher Mason, 39, was taken into custody by the northern Ohio fugitive task force at home in the Summit Lake section of Akron, close to the 200 block of East Miller Avenue.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police officer’s car ‘intentionally’ struck

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland police officer was injured Wednesday afternoon when his undercover car was “intentionally” struck on the city’s East side. Cleveland police said the incident happened at E. 156th Street and Damon Avenue in the North Collinwood neighborhood. The officer is being treated...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

‘Whoo, whoo’ is this week’s Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted? Owl neck tattoo may get domestic abuser off the streets

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In partnership with Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, this week’s Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted featured a man with a very noticeable owl neck tattoo. According to the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department, William Graley has a warrant out for his arrest after pleading guilty in July of 2020 to multiple counts of domestic violence to the same victim.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

6 fugitives arrested after hours-long standoff on Cleveland’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The United States Marshals Service said authorities arrested six fugitives and seized four weapons Wednesday after an hours-long standoff on Cleveland’s West Side. The standoff took place at a home in the 2700 block of Seymour Avenue in the city’s Tremont neighborhood, according to a...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police arrest serial car break-in suspect

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - UPDATE: Cleveland police said Wednesday that Brian Bodenschatz was arrested. Cleveland police are asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted 44-year-old man. Investigators say Brian Bodenschatz is accused of breaking into multiple cars in the downtown Cleveland area. According to police, the incidents...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Man found dead from gunshots in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A man was found dead from gunshot wounds on Friday in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood. Cleveland police responded to an apartment building on the 11000 block of Parklawn Drive around 6:30 p.m., according to a news release. Upon arrival, the male was found on a balcony with gunshots to his face and head. Officers attempted medical aid on the victim but he was pronounced dead on the scene. Authorities have not yet released the name of the victim.
CLEVELAND, OH

