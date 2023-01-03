Read full article on original website
MPD: Couple reports being followed, attacked coming home from bar
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A couple told police they were attacked on New Year’s Day after being followed home from a bar on Madison’s east side, police reported. In an incident report by MPD, a man and woman explained that they were at a club when they got into an argument with some customers there.
RockfordScanner.com: Possible Manhunt On The East Side
A police perimeter was reported in the area of 11th st and 21st.
RockfordScanner.com: Police Are Searching For These Wanted Suspects in Boone County
The following 4 subjects are wanted as of January 4, 2023:. Offense: FTA – Poss With Intent to Deliver (Meth) Bond: NO BOND.
Police Terminate A Chase With 2 Suspects In A Stolen Vehicle
Sources are reporting a high speed police chase. It happened just after 12 pm near Alpine and Guilford. Police were chasing a stolen Gold Subaru...
Wisconsin man charged with trespassing after stranger finds him sleeping on couch
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman in Wisconsin found an intoxicated stranger, who was later arrested, sleeping on her couch. According to the Madison Police Department, on December 30 around 10:30 p.m., a woman walked out of her bedroom to find a stranger sleeping on her couch. Officers were sent to the 1700 block of Northport Drive.
Car thieves driving to Kane County to rifle through unlocked vehicles: sheriff
Kane County residents are being urged to lock their parked vehicles as police continue looking for teenagers believed responsible for the theft of items from several unlocked automobiles.
Beloit Police hope to catch car burglar, caught on video
BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Police are asking the public for help to identify a man who has reportedly been burglarizing cars over the past few nights. According to police, the thief had been going through unlocked vehicles on Sherwood Drive, but Monday he “graduated to burglary,” police said. The suspect was caught on security […]
RPD Release Info. On A Recent Shooting Incident
On Sunday, January 1, 2023, at approximately 12:40 a.m., Rockford Police officers were in the 300 block of Ogilby when they observed an adult male,
Couple Of Recent Shots Fired Incidents
Couple Of Recent Shots Fired Incidents
14-year-old leads deputies on 115MPH pursuit, crashes vehicle in central Wisconsin
LODI, Wis. (WFRV) – A 14-year-old was taken into custody on Sunday after leading police on a pursuit that reached speeds of 115 miles per hour. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, at around 11:00 p.m., dispatch received calls of suspicious activity involving people rummaging through cars in the area of Arbor Valley Road in the Township of Lodi.
Yesterday: Reports Of An Alleged Shooting Victim On The East Side
Yesterday: Reports Of An Alleged Shooting Victim On The East Side. Rockford PD have not...
Freeport to offer free doorbell cameras to residents in high-crime areas
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — The City of Freeport will offer residents in high-crime neighborhoods free doorbell security cameras. The Freeport City Council approved the plan on Tuesday. The council said it had used data from the Freeport Police Department and its Shotspotter technology to identify a section of the city, bounded by Empire, South, Main […]
Suspects commit car burglaries, thefts across multiple Lake County towns overnight
Police say suspects burglarized and stole multiple unlocked vehicles early Tuesday morning in several towns in Lake County. The Grayslake Police Department said Grayslake was one of several towns that were victim to the suspects. A preliminary investigation shows multiple unknown offenders and suspect vehicles were involved in the incidents.
MPD: Restaurant owner hit in face after trying to stop suspect from stealing
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The owner of a restaurant on Madison’s west side was hurt on New Years Eve after trying to stop someone from stealing, according to police. In the incident report released Tuesday, the Madison Police Department said the owner of the restaurant on the 6600 block of Mineral Point Road was trying to stop a woman from allegedly taking money out of a tip jar and nabbing a customer’s food.
RockfordScanner.com: Another Pedestrian Hit By A Vehicle
Sources are reporting an accident. Initial reports are saying a vehicle has hit a pedestrian. Unknown if the vehicle stayed on scene. Avoid the area.
RockfordScanner.com: Reports Of Possible Gunfire Inside A Local Highrise
Sources are reporting a major scene this morning in Rockford. Initial reports are saying that numerous...
Teen shot in the foot as gunshots ring out in Rockford parking lot
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 15-year-old boy was shot outside his home on New Year’s Day in Rockford. According to police, officers were dispatched to the scene, in the 200 block of Cameron Avenue, around 2:30 p.m. The boy had been walking toward the parking lot when he heard gunshots and ran, police said. One […]
19-Year-Old Driver Arrested After Trying to Elude Police During Traffic Stop
Just after midnight on Wednesday, Ogle County Deputies attempted to stop a Honda Accord traveling westbound on Montague Road from Pecatonica Road at a high rate of speed. Deputies gave chase after the Honda before the Honda pulled over at Montague Road and Spielman Road. After investigation, Deputies arrested 19-year-old...
RockfordScanner.com: Sources Are Reporting A Possible Attempted Kidnapping
Sources Are Reporting A Possible Attempted Kidnapping. Call logs show a "Walk-in" report.
MPD: Woman crashes into two vehicles, had blood-alcohol level twice the legal limit
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A woman was arrested after allegedly crashing into two vehicles while intoxicated Friday night in Madison. Madison Police Department (MPD) officers were dispatched to the intersection of South Stoughton Road and Pflaum Road around 10:30 p.m. after witnesses reported seeing a speeding car hit two other vehicles.
