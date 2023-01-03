ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beloit, WI

nbc15.com

MPD: Couple reports being followed, attacked coming home from bar

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A couple told police they were attacked on New Year’s Day after being followed home from a bar on Madison’s east side, police reported. In an incident report by MPD, a man and woman explained that they were at a club when they got into an argument with some customers there.
MADISON, WI
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com: Possible Manhunt On The East Side

Sources are reporting a possible manhunt in the area of 11th st and 21st. Reports of a large police perimeter in the area.
rockfordscanner.com

Police Terminate A Chase With 2 Suspects In A Stolen Vehicle

Sources are reporting a high speed police chase. It happened just after 12 pm near Alpine and Guilford. Police were chasing a stolen Gold Subaru...
ROCKFORD, IL
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin man charged with trespassing after stranger finds him sleeping on couch

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman in Wisconsin found an intoxicated stranger, who was later arrested, sleeping on her couch. According to the Madison Police Department, on December 30 around 10:30 p.m., a woman walked out of her bedroom to find a stranger sleeping on her couch. Officers were sent to the 1700 block of Northport Drive.
MADISON, WI
rockfordscanner.com

RPD Release Info. On A Recent Shooting Incident

On Sunday, January 1, 2023, at approximately 12:40 a.m., Rockford Police. officers were in the 300 block of Ogilby when they observed an adult male,...
rockfordscanner.com

Couple Of Recent Shots Fired Incidents

We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
wearegreenbay.com

14-year-old leads deputies on 115MPH pursuit, crashes vehicle in central Wisconsin

LODI, Wis. (WFRV) – A 14-year-old was taken into custody on Sunday after leading police on a pursuit that reached speeds of 115 miles per hour. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, at around 11:00 p.m., dispatch received calls of suspicious activity involving people rummaging through cars in the area of Arbor Valley Road in the Township of Lodi.
LODI, WI
rockfordscanner.com

Yesterday: Reports Of An Alleged Shooting Victim On The East Side

Yesterday: Reports Of An Alleged Shooting Victim On The East Side. Rockford PD have not...
nbc15.com

MPD: Restaurant owner hit in face after trying to stop suspect from stealing

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The owner of a restaurant on Madison’s west side was hurt on New Years Eve after trying to stop someone from stealing, according to police. In the incident report released Tuesday, the Madison Police Department said the owner of the restaurant on the 6600 block of Mineral Point Road was trying to stop a woman from allegedly taking money out of a tip jar and nabbing a customer’s food.
MADISON, WI
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com: Another Pedestrian Hit By A Vehicle

Sources are reporting an accident. Initial reports are saying a vehicle has hit a pedestrian. Unknown if the vehicle stayed on scene. Avoid the area.
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com: Reports Of Possible Gunfire Inside A Local Highrise

Sources are reporting a major scene this morning in Rockford. Initial reports are saying that numerous...
nrgmediadixon.com

19-Year-Old Driver Arrested After Trying to Elude Police During Traffic Stop

Just after midnight on Wednesday, Ogle County Deputies attempted to stop a Honda Accord traveling westbound on Montague Road from Pecatonica Road at a high rate of speed. Deputies gave chase after the Honda before the Honda pulled over at Montague Road and Spielman Road. After investigation, Deputies arrested 19-year-old...
OGLE COUNTY, IL

