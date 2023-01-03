Calling all kids who love cats and reading!

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Calling all kids who love reading and cats! The Adirondack Region Cat Adoption Center is in need of kids looking to join their weekly program, where readers come in and read to cats and kittens and provide a calm human presence.

Readers must be accompanied by an adult and maintain a peaceful composure throughout their visits. To learn more information on volunteer opportunities and how to apply, please email volunteeradk@animalleague.org.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.