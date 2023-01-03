ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glens Falls, NY

Calling all kids who love cats and reading!

By Ben Mitchell
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PGodp_0k22IQpX00

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Calling all kids who love reading and cats! The Adirondack Region Cat Adoption Center is in need of kids looking to join their weekly program, where readers come in and read to cats and kittens and provide a calm human presence.

Readers must be accompanied by an adult and maintain a peaceful composure throughout their visits. To learn more information on volunteer opportunities and how to apply, please email volunteeradk@animalleague.org.

