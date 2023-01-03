ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

Mountain View Hospital welcomes first baby born in 2023

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g2e9Q_0k22IJtg00

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Isabella Rain Torres was born to Michelle Wellons and Ed Torres on January 2, 2023 at 9:16 a.m. as the first baby born at Mountain View Hospital this year.

Isabella was delivered by Dr. Matthew Robinson weighing six pounds four ounces and was 19 inches long.

The Mountain View team presented the new parents and baby with an array of gifts Tuesday morning.

“It was a pleasure to take care of Michelle and her family,” RN and labor nurse Nicki Maggart said. “She was a wonderful patient, and we couldn’t be happier to help welcome a new member into their family.”

The post Mountain View Hospital welcomes first baby born in 2023 appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Idaho State Journal

Blackfoot's Grove Creek Medical Center welcomes first baby of 2023

BLACKFOOT — Grove Creek Medical Center is happy to announce that the first baby born at the hospital in 2023 has arrived. Couple Melissa and Tim Arrington welcomed a baby girl into the world on Monday, January 2, 2023. Monday morning came pretty quickly for the Arrington family. They arrived at the hospital and soon became the proud new parents of a beautiful baby girl. Their baby weighed 6 pounds...
BLACKFOOT, ID
eastidahonews.com

Local couple open dog daycare and grooming business

IDAHO FALLS – After 30 years of working with animals in various capacities, Michelle Martin is the happy owner of a dog daycare and grooming business. Diggs Playhouse opened at 115 East Anderson in Idaho Falls last month. The business offers boarding, grooming and training services for dogs. It’s designed to be a place where you take your dog if you’re going on a trip. Trainings to teach your dog to walk with a leash, along with good jumping and barking habits, are also available.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Boise became the epicenter of debate over response to homelessness

When Magistrate Judge Donna Ryu justified her ruling that curtailed San Francisco’s homeless sweeps, she pointed to a city more than 600 miles away. Boise, Idaho, became the epicenter of debate over U.S. cities’ response to homelessness when, in 2018, the Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued a pivotal ruling that established protections for people experiencing homelessness.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Idaho State Journal

Several mountain lion sightings reported throughout Pocatello

POCATELLO—Mountain lions are being sighted throughout Pocatello, according to official reports and social media posts from local residents. People from all parts of the city are posting accounts of sightings as well as photographic evidence on Facebook. Pocatello police last month issued a new release about a mountain lion that was prowling the Elmore Street neighborhood near Gate City Elementary School on the city’s north side. ...
POCATELLO, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Forest Service Announces Formation of Working Group to Address Eastern Idaho Avalanche Impacts

IDAHO - The U.S. Forest Service has announced the formation of a working group that will aim to reduce backcountry avalanche accidents in Eastern Idaho. The Sawtooth Avalanche Center (SAC), the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center (BTAC), the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center (GNFAC), the Utah Avalanche Center (UAC), and the FS National Avalanche Center (NAC), will all be part of the working group that aims to reduce backcountry avalanche accidents in Eastern Idaho.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Idaho

Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Idaho and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Nerf gun arena Battlefield Pocatello a hit among both children and adults

Pocatello area residents who have an overwhelming urge to shoot Nerf darts at people can now do so in a place where it won’t result in a scolding. In fact, hitting people with darts is the entire point. Battlefield Pocatello — a new Nerf gun arena in Chubbuck — is owned by Scott Jensen and his wife, Erika. Jensen said the arena contains two different party areas. One is big enough for about 15 people, and the other is big enough for about 40. ...
POCATELLO, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Students excited about returning to Rexburg in the new year

After a few short weeks of winter break, students from all over are once again preparing to call Rexburg home as they prepare for their studies in a new year. Tuesday was the first day students made their return to campus as the next semester starts on Wednesday. The post Students excited about returning to Rexburg in the new year appeared first on Local News 8.
REXBURG, ID
KIFI Local News 8

S. Higbee Avenue Road temporarily closed

A portion of S. Higbee Avenue, from E 17th Street north to E 14th Street, in Idaho Falls is temporarily closed to thru traffic for bridge reconstruction over the Butte Arm Canal. The post S. Higbee Avenue Road temporarily closed appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Parking at Idaho Falls Airport transitions to cashless payments

IDAHO FALLS – Parking at the Idaho Falls Regional Airport is easier than ever as the region’s premier airport destination switches to cashless parking operations. As the airport upgrades technology used at parking across the facility, IDA will transition to cashless payment only beginning Jan. 1. Last year, IDA began using new technology at its new Economy 2 parking lot and has found tremendous success with cashless payment.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho8.com

Rain and snow mix with upper 30’s

We'll see a messy day kick starting the afternoon with rain/snow combo as temps are being pushed above 32 into the afternoon to around 40 degrees. 5500 ft. above will see some snow accumulate and there's a chance at some valley snows adding up as we get colder tonight. Dreary conditions with clouds and melting snows will create some slick areas and runoff. Freezing tonight as showers persist.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police respond to holiday stabbings among other recent violent incidents

East Idaho experienced several violent incidents over the holidays, including three stabbings and one shooting. Arrests have been made in two of the alleged stabbing incidents—one in Pocatello and another in Bannock County—however, authorities are still investigating one stabbing in Blackfoot and a shooting in Idaho Falls. The alleged stabbing in Pocatello occurred during the early morning hours on Christmas Day and resulted in the arrest of Kylee Marie Adams,...
POCATELLO, ID
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy