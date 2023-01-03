Read full article on original website
KSLA
Texas woman driving 18-wheeler killed in DeSoto Parish wreck
MANSFIELD, La. (KSLA) - A woman from Texas lost her life in a wreck in DeSoto Parish, Louisiana State Police reports. On Tuesday, Jan. 3 around 9:30 p.m., troopers started investigating the one-vehicle wreck on Highway 513 neat Oxford Cutoff Road. Schanda Roundtree, 52, of Nacogdoches, Texas, was killed. LSP’s...
KLTV
Tyler police release names of individuals involved in Rhones Quarter Road shooting
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police have released the names of two men involved in a shooting on Rhones Quarter Road on Tuesday. According to Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh, Dalton Morgan, 41, of Henderson was allegedly shot by Jacob Wayne Gore, 19, of Tyler. Morgan remains at a local hospital in stable condition. Gore has since been booked into the Smith County Jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon with a $250,000 bond.
messenger-news.com
Suspect Wanted in Relation to Convenience Store Robberies
ANDERSON COUNTY – The Palestine Police Department (PPD) issued a call to residents as they searched for two men believed to be involved in a number of robberies of Palestine area gas stations shortly before Christmas. Just after 11 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, officers from the Palestine Police...
Lufkin man sentenced for allegedly hitting, killing driver while fleeing from authorities
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A Lufkin man was sentenced to 16 years in prison after allegedly hitting and killing a driver while fleeing from Angelina County deputies in April 2022. Dalton Lilley, 24, was charged with evading arrest detention with a vehicle causing death on April 24, 2022, and pleaded guilty and was sentenced […]
KLTV
Records show man convicted in 1983 Kilgore KFC slayings dies in state prison
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - One of the two men convicted in the infamous 1983 “KFC murders” in Kilgore has died. According to a report by the Texas Attorney General’s office, Darnell Hartsfield, 61, of Tyler, died of natural causes in a Texas state prison on May 4, 2022. Hartsfield was set to have a parole hearing this month.
KLTV
Crockett Police searching for suspect in auto pedestrian crash
CROCKETT, Texas (KLTV) - On the early evening of January 2, Crockett Police Department were dispatched to the area of Spring Street and Dodson Drive in reference to a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle. Responding officers determined that the victim was walking down Spring Street towards North Fourth when...
Man convicted in 1983 Kilgore KFC deaths dies while serving life sentence
KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – A man who was one of two people convicted of capital murder in the deaths of five people for the 1983 Kilgore KFC killings has died in prison, records show. Darnell Hartsfield and his cousin Romeo Pinkerton were convicted of abducting the victims from a restaurant on Sept. 23, 1983, driving […]
List of 11 Felony Arrests in Anderson County, TX Around the Holidays
The holidays are now behind us and while many of us made fun memories with friends and family not everyone had that same experience. And as arrest reports are made available to the public, we have taken the time to put together a list of 11 people who were arrested for felony crimes within Anderson County, Texas between Wednesday, December 28th and Monday, January 2nd.
New Hobby Shop To Open In Lufkin, Texas
If you are in Lufkin and you love all things Pokemon, you might have already heard about the Chadderbox Hobby Shop. It is the brainchild of local Lufkin voice actor, veteran, and store owner, Chad Fischer. After selling Pokemon cards and other hobby items in a booth at the Angelina...
Texas Convicted Murderer Caught After 338 Days As A Fugitive
After almost a year on the run convicted murderer, Matthew Edgar, has been arrested. The U.S. Marshals Service finally caught him around 8:30 pm on December 29, 2022 according to the Sabine County Sheriff's Office. Once captured he was taken to the Sabine County Jail. A few details about the...
New BBQ Joint Open in Kilgore, Texas! Bring on the Burnt Ends!
Over the holidays I was enjoying some time off and I had an unexpected message pop up on Facebook messenger about a new restaurant that I need to try in Kilgore, Texas. It came from a new friend that I met online after he told me about the two biscuits and a tea story out of Kilgore. I’m always excited to hear about new restaurant openings in East Texas so I knew I had to learn more about this new spot for BBQ.
messenger-news.com
Local Man Arrested After Taking Almost $9,000 From Elderly Relative
HOUSTON COUNTY – Houston County Sheriffs Department issued a warrant for the arrest of Christoper Mark Jenkins of Crockett for defrauding a family member out of nearly $9,000 by abusing his trust and debit cards. Sherriff’s Deputy Ryan Hutcherson was called out on a call Nov. 29 from adult...
KLTV
Downed tree in Lufkin ruptures gas line
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - City crews have closed Butler and Melton Streets in Lufkin as a downed tree has ruptured a gas line. The tree was reported down around 8:45 a.m. It also damaged phone lines in the area. The home where the tree fells has been evacuated. Lufkin Police...
Optimum Opens New Retail Store In Lufkin, Texas
The Suddenlink store in Lufkin on South First Street permanently closed back in the summer of 2020. Since then one of our only local options for Cable TV and Internet has gone through many changes. If you were a Suddenlink customer you are now an Optimum customer. I stopped in...
scttx.com
Joaquin Scene of Incident Involving Train, Passenger Car
January 3, 2023 - Joaquin was the scene of an incident involving a passenger car and a freight train Wednesday, December 28, 2022. According to Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) State Trooper Keith Jones, at 11:20am a white 2018 Ford Explorer driven by Jimmy Glenn Coulter, 86, of Joaquin was traveling from East Saddle Street toward Southern Avenue when he crossed the railroad tracks. As he crossed the tracks, the arms from the railroad track crossing gates came down, which forced Coulter to bring the vehicle to a stop.
2-vehicle crash on I-20 blocks westbound lane
KILGORE, Texas — A two vehicle crash on the westbound lane of Intersection 20 at the 590 mile marker, just east of 2087 has caused a road blockage. According a Kilgore Fire Department Facebook post, Flight for Life was called but later cancelled and one victim was taken to a local hospital.
Lufkin and Nacogdoches, Texas Are Now Under a Tornado Watch
A Tornado Watch has been issued until 9 pm tonight for several counties in Deep East Texas. The cities of Lufkin and Nacogdoches are included in this watch. The Tornado Watch includes Angelina, Nacogdoches, Cherokee, San Augustine, Shelby, Panola, and Rusk Counties in the Pineywoods. According to the Storm Prediction...
KLTV
Boil water notice issued for some Angelina County residents
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A boil water notice for certain Redland Water Supply customers has been issued due to a line break causing low system pressure. This notice is for customers that live on Winston 8 Ranch Rd, FM 2021 West Of Highway 59 To Doubletree. All affected customers...
1 arrested, 1 at large in connection to Palestine aggravated robberies
PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – One man was arrested in connection to aggravated robberies in Palestine. Police are still looking for another man who was allegedly involved. Ja’Maurius Demond Manning turned himself into police on Friday and is in the Houston County Jail, but authorities are trying to locate Dantrell Rashaud Beasley. If anyone know where […]
