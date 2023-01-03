ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KYMA News 11

Mentor ME M.D. takes place at YRMC

Yuma Regional Medical Center welcomed 15 Yuma county medical students to participate in the hospital's Mentor ME M.D. program. The post Mentor ME M.D. takes place at YRMC appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
kawc.org

Unearthing Memories of Thomas Meyer at MCAS Yuma

With the beginning of a New Year, a former Yuma family has found a new sense of closure. This Fall, KAWC met a family with a story tinged in tragedy. During an intimate event at MCAS-Yuma on Halloween, The Meyer family unearthed a treasure trove of memories, left buried in honor of Thomas Meyer.
YUMA, AZ
yumadailynews.com

Medjool Date Festival returns to Yuma, free to attend

YUMA - The city of Yuma has been announcing the family-friendly event Medjool Date Festival. The event will have live concerts, feature local celebrity chef demonstrations, community performances, a kids’ zone, festival food, and cold beer for sale. The event is also free to attend. The Medjool Date Festival...
YUMA, AZ
yumadailynews.com

Elderly women from Yuma found after 4 hours

YUMA - An elderly woman from Yuma has been found by YCSO Search & Rescue team. For an unknown reason, the woman left her house without her cell phone and left on foot in an unknown direction on January 1st around 6:00 pm. YCSO identified the woman as Margaret Finley,...
YUMA, AZ
yumadailynews.com

Man critically shot near elementary school in Yuma

YUMA - Police in Yuma have been investigating a shooting that left a 36-year-old critically shot. Cops say they got a call around 11:30 am about shots fired near G.W. Carver Elementary School. Students were not in school because of winter break. The man was taken to Yuma Regional Medical...
YUMA, AZ
yumadailynews.com

Here's every emergency call that Yuma Fire answered this week, 357

YUMA - The Yuma Fire Department responded to 357 emergency calls for service:. Including: 1 for a gas leak reported to have been caused by a rat biting the line, 1 for an a/c unit smoking, 1 for an oven in cleaning mode making a lot of smoke, 1 for smoke from an a/c unit on a retail store, 1 for a broken sprinkler head in a retail store ceiling, 1 for a vehicle fire in an apartment complex, 3 for strong smell of gas in residences, and various alarms.
YUMA, AZ
thedesertreview.com

Entravision CEO Walter Ulloa Dies Suddenly at Age 74

Brawley native and BUHS graduate, Walter Ulloa, died of a heart attack December 31, 2022. He was 74. Ulloa founded the Spanish language broadcaster Entravision and served as the CEO. The company's board of directors issued the following statement: "We are profoundly saddened by the sudden passing of Walter Ulloa...
BRAWLEY, CA
KYMA News 11

Yuma’s “wall gap” re-opened

The gap was left in the wall when President Biden took office and signed an executive order halting all border wall construction. The post Yuma’s “wall gap” re-opened appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

Convicted felon caught on New Years Eve

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Calexico Police Department responded to a car crash on New Year's Eve, and to their surprise, weapons, drugs, and a convicted felon were all found in one of the vehicles. The crash happened on Rockwood Ave and police say when they arrived they started...
CALEXICO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy