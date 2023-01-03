Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Mentor ME M.D. takes place at YRMC
Yuma Regional Medical Center welcomed 15 Yuma county medical students to participate in the hospital's Mentor ME M.D. program. The post Mentor ME M.D. takes place at YRMC appeared first on KYMA.
kawc.org
Unearthing Memories of Thomas Meyer at MCAS Yuma
With the beginning of a New Year, a former Yuma family has found a new sense of closure. This Fall, KAWC met a family with a story tinged in tragedy. During an intimate event at MCAS-Yuma on Halloween, The Meyer family unearthed a treasure trove of memories, left buried in honor of Thomas Meyer.
Food poverty rates plague Yuma
Recent data from last year shows Yuma County's poverty rate at more than 17 percent. The post Food poverty rates plague Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
yumadailynews.com
Medjool Date Festival returns to Yuma, free to attend
YUMA - The city of Yuma has been announcing the family-friendly event Medjool Date Festival. The event will have live concerts, feature local celebrity chef demonstrations, community performances, a kids’ zone, festival food, and cold beer for sale. The event is also free to attend. The Medjool Date Festival...
The Blue Angels are back in Imperial County
The Blue Angels arrived this morning in Imperial County and many residents were able to see the smoke in the sky. The post The Blue Angels are back in Imperial County appeared first on KYMA.
yumadailynews.com
Elderly women from Yuma found after 4 hours
YUMA - An elderly woman from Yuma has been found by YCSO Search & Rescue team. For an unknown reason, the woman left her house without her cell phone and left on foot in an unknown direction on January 1st around 6:00 pm. YCSO identified the woman as Margaret Finley,...
Yuma County receives river cleanup award
The voluntary cleanup in August removed over 11 tons of waste. The post Yuma County receives river cleanup award appeared first on KYMA.
yumadailynews.com
Man critically shot near elementary school in Yuma
YUMA - Police in Yuma have been investigating a shooting that left a 36-year-old critically shot. Cops say they got a call around 11:30 am about shots fired near G.W. Carver Elementary School. Students were not in school because of winter break. The man was taken to Yuma Regional Medical...
yumadailynews.com
Here's every emergency call that Yuma Fire answered this week, 357
YUMA - The Yuma Fire Department responded to 357 emergency calls for service:. Including: 1 for a gas leak reported to have been caused by a rat biting the line, 1 for an a/c unit smoking, 1 for an oven in cleaning mode making a lot of smoke, 1 for smoke from an a/c unit on a retail store, 1 for a broken sprinkler head in a retail store ceiling, 1 for a vehicle fire in an apartment complex, 3 for strong smell of gas in residences, and various alarms.
Man found with gunshot wound on 5th street and 13th avenue
A 36-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound on Monday around the area of W. 5th St. and N. 13th Avenue. The post Man found with gunshot wound on 5th street and 13th avenue appeared first on KYMA.
YRMC welcomes Yuma baby born on New Year’s Day
Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) is celebrating the New Year with a brand new face. The post YRMC welcomes Yuma baby born on New Year’s Day appeared first on KYMA.
Fight between two men leads to stabbing
Yesterday afternoon, a fight between two men in the Crossroads Mission area escalated into a stabbing. The post Fight between two men leads to stabbing appeared first on KYMA.
Father of I-8 gunshot victim pleads not guilty
Jose Gallardo pleads not guilty at the Yuma Superior Court on Tuesday who was accused of murdering his 19-year-old son. The post Father of I-8 gunshot victim pleads not guilty appeared first on KYMA.
thedesertreview.com
Entravision CEO Walter Ulloa Dies Suddenly at Age 74
Brawley native and BUHS graduate, Walter Ulloa, died of a heart attack December 31, 2022. He was 74. Ulloa founded the Spanish language broadcaster Entravision and served as the CEO. The company's board of directors issued the following statement: "We are profoundly saddened by the sudden passing of Walter Ulloa...
Fire at Betty’s Kitchen National Recreational Trail
A fire broke out at Betty's Kitchen National Recreation Trail in Yuma earlier Saturday. The post Fire at Betty’s Kitchen National Recreational Trail appeared first on KYMA.
Yuma’s “wall gap” re-opened
The gap was left in the wall when President Biden took office and signed an executive order halting all border wall construction. The post Yuma’s “wall gap” re-opened appeared first on KYMA.
Man found with gunshot wound, another man nearby says he heard the whole thing
In developing news, Yuma resident Kevin Robertson was sitting at Carver Park when he heard shots fired during an attempted homicide and says he heard the whole incident unfold. The post Man found with gunshot wound, another man nearby says he heard the whole thing appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
Convicted felon caught on New Years Eve
CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Calexico Police Department responded to a car crash on New Year's Eve, and to their surprise, weapons, drugs, and a convicted felon were all found in one of the vehicles. The crash happened on Rockwood Ave and police say when they arrived they started...
kyma.com
Local kids find their new favorite superstars at Arizona Western’s winter basketball camp
YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Every kid looks up to their favorite superhero or sports icon - and this week some of the players and coaches on the Arizona Western College men's basketball team may have made their way up to the top on some of those lists. As they...
13-year-old boy dies in Can-Am accident
Two young teenagers were driving a Can-Am on Tuesday morning when the vehicle overturned causing the death of one of them. The post 13-year-old boy dies in Can-Am accident appeared first on KYMA.
Comments / 0