ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Russell Wilson's Message For Damar Hamlin Is Going Viral

The outpouring of support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been outstanding to see. Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during the Bills-Bengals game on Monday night after he collapsed on the field. He was stretchered off the field and into an ambulance before he was booked into the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Larry Brown Sports

Damar Hamlin’s family issues statement

The family of Damar Hamlin issued a statement on Tuesday thanking all of those who have shown support for the Buffalo Bills defensive back after what transpired the night before. The Hamlin family thanked first responders and the staff at University of Cincinnati Medical Center for providing “exceptional care to Damar.” They also thanked the... The post Damar Hamlin’s family issues statement appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MISSOURI STATE
Fox 19

Damar Hamlin shows signs of improvement as he remains in ICU, Bills say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Damar Hamlin’s health appears to be progressing in the right direction, according to the Buffalo Bills. Hamlin remains sedated and in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, but overnight, the doctors caring for him say they had “promising readings,” ESPN’s Coley Harvey said he was told by family and a friend of the Buffalo Bills safety.
CINCINNATI, OH
New York Post

Bills’ Stefon Diggs stayed in Cincinnati to be with Damar Hamlin after he suffered cardiac arrest

Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs stayed in Cincinnati to be near his teammate Damar Hamlin after the 24-year-old safety suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field against the Bengals on “Monday Night Football.” Diggs was seen arriving to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where Hamlin remains in critical condition. ESPN’s Coley Harvey, who was outside the hospital on Monday night, reported that Diggs was stopped by a cop while trying to see Hamlin. “I need to be there for my teammate,” Diggs reportedly said to the cop, who eventually let him inside. Harvey said on the broadcast that...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Damar Hamlin opens eyes, is responsive: NFL insider

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Damar Hamlin opened his eyes Wednesday and has been “gripping the hand of those close to him,” according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Rapoport added that Hamlin is responsive. Thursday’s tweet from the NFL insider is the latest update indicating improvements in the 24-year-old’s...
The Hill

Damar Hamlin family ‘deeply moved’ by support after Bills player’s collapse

The family of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin said on Tuesday that it is “deeply moved” by the support it has received since Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during the team’s “Monday Night Football” game against the Cincinnati Bengals.  “On behalf of our family, we want to express our sincere gratitude for the love and…
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions tweet message for Damar Hamlin, who collapsed on field

By now, you have likely heard the horrific news that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during the Bills’ Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals. After collapsing, Hamlin reportedly needed an AED and CPR prior to being escorted from the field via an ambulance. Just moments ago, the Detroit Lions tweeted out a message for Hamlin and the Bills organization.
DETROIT, MI
NESN

Damar Hamlin Update: ‘Promising’ News On Injured Bills Safety

Wednesday morning yielded a positive update on the status of injured Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Doctors at University of Cincinnati Medical Center received “promising readings that they had been hoping to see by (Wednesday) morning,” Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told ESPN’s Coley Harvey.
Fox 19

Bengals-Bills game suspended, Bills’ Damar Hamlin in critical condition

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals-Bills game is officially postponed after a Bills player was defibrillated on-field at Paycor Stadium following his sudden collapse Monday night. The Bills say 24-year-old Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest following a hit during the game. News of the game’s postponement came several minutes after Bengals...
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Chicago

Damar Hamlin

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and appeared to be getting CPR before being driven off the field in an ambulance during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Fox 19

UC doctors give update on Damar Hamlin

Burrow: ‘Nobody’ wanted to play Monday after Damar Hamlin collapsed. Cincy Shirts creates Damar Hamlin-inspired clothing with proceeds to benefit his charity. Cincy Shirts creates Damar Hamlin-inspired clothing with proceeds to benefit his charity. Zac Taylor Wednesday press conference. Updated: Jan. 4, 2023 at 2:26 PM EST. The...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Blaze of blue lights in Downtown Cincinnati for Damar Hamlin, Bills

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Blue lights are aglow across Downtown Cincinnati, from Paycor Stadium on the Ohio Riverfront to Fifth Third Bank’s headquarters on Fountain Square, as the nation watches and prays for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. In a horrifying and stunning incident during the first quarter of Monday...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy