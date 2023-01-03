Read full article on original website
Russell Wilson's Message For Damar Hamlin Is Going Viral
The outpouring of support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been outstanding to see. Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during the Bills-Bengals game on Monday night after he collapsed on the field. He was stretchered off the field and into an ambulance before he was booked into the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Tee Higgins sends heartbreaking message to Damar Hamlin after routine tackle at Buffalo Bills game saw him collapse
CINCINNATI Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins sent a heartbreaking message to Damar Hamlin after a routine tackle during a Buffalo Bills game led to a scary injury. Hamlin collapsed on the field during the Bills game leaving players and coaches from both teams visibly shaken. “My prayers and thoughts go...
Damar Hamlin’s family issues statement
The family of Damar Hamlin issued a statement on Tuesday thanking all of those who have shown support for the Buffalo Bills defensive back after what transpired the night before. The Hamlin family thanked first responders and the staff at University of Cincinnati Medical Center for providing “exceptional care to Damar.” They also thanked the... The post Damar Hamlin’s family issues statement appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Fox 19
Damar Hamlin shows signs of improvement as he remains in ICU, Bills say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Damar Hamlin’s health appears to be progressing in the right direction, according to the Buffalo Bills. Hamlin remains sedated and in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, but overnight, the doctors caring for him say they had “promising readings,” ESPN’s Coley Harvey said he was told by family and a friend of the Buffalo Bills safety.
Bills’ Stefon Diggs stayed in Cincinnati to be with Damar Hamlin after he suffered cardiac arrest
Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs stayed in Cincinnati to be near his teammate Damar Hamlin after the 24-year-old safety suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field against the Bengals on “Monday Night Football.” Diggs was seen arriving to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where Hamlin remains in critical condition. ESPN’s Coley Harvey, who was outside the hospital on Monday night, reported that Diggs was stopped by a cop while trying to see Hamlin. “I need to be there for my teammate,” Diggs reportedly said to the cop, who eventually let him inside. Harvey said on the broadcast that...
Bills provide update on Damar Hamlin, safety remains in critical condition after night in intensive care
The Buffalo Bills said Tuesday that second-year safety Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition after spending the night in the UC Medical Center's intensive care unit.
Fox 19
Damar Hamlin opens eyes, is responsive: NFL insider
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Damar Hamlin opened his eyes Wednesday and has been “gripping the hand of those close to him,” according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Rapoport added that Hamlin is responsive. Thursday’s tweet from the NFL insider is the latest update indicating improvements in the 24-year-old’s...
Damar Hamlin’s uncle gives status update on NFL star with fears of ‘lung damage after Bills safety resuscitated twice’
DAMAR Hamlin's uncle has revealed that his stricken nephew is still sedated on a ventilator but appears to be "trending upwards." Buffalo Bills safety Hamlin, 24, went into cardiac arrest on Monday, January 2 after tackling wide receiver Tee Higgins during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin was initially...
Damar Hamlin family ‘deeply moved’ by support after Bills player’s collapse
The family of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin said on Tuesday that it is “deeply moved” by the support it has received since Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during the team’s “Monday Night Football” game against the Cincinnati Bengals. “On behalf of our family, we want to express our sincere gratitude for the love and…
Bengals weren’t given directive by NFL to resume play after Damar Hamlin’s medical emergency, Zac Taylor says
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals coach Zac Taylor offered some context to the events that unfolded on Monday night after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during the first quarter. Hamlin had to be resuscitated on the field and was eventually transported in an ambulance to the University...
Detroit Lions tweet message for Damar Hamlin, who collapsed on field
By now, you have likely heard the horrific news that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during the Bills’ Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals. After collapsing, Hamlin reportedly needed an AED and CPR prior to being escorted from the field via an ambulance. Just moments ago, the Detroit Lions tweeted out a message for Hamlin and the Bills organization.
NFL rallies to support Hamlin as his condition improves
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — (AP) — As a sedated Damar Hamlin lay before him in a Cincinnati hospital bed surrounded by machinery feeding him oxygen and fluids, Indianapolis Colts safety Rodney Thomas provided a few words of encouragement to his friend. “I just told him, I got him....
Fox 19
Andy Dalton, wife Jordan donate $3K to Damar Hamlin’s toy drive fundraiser
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton and his wife Jordan are among the hundreds of thousands of people to donate to Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin’s GoFundMe. While Dalton has never played for the Bills, his connection to the Bills Mafia is strong. In 2017, Dalton...
Damar Hamlin Update: ‘Promising’ News On Injured Bills Safety
Wednesday morning yielded a positive update on the status of injured Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Doctors at University of Cincinnati Medical Center received “promising readings that they had been hoping to see by (Wednesday) morning,” Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told ESPN’s Coley Harvey.
Fox 19
Bengals-Bills game suspended, Bills’ Damar Hamlin in critical condition
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals-Bills game is officially postponed after a Bills player was defibrillated on-field at Paycor Stadium following his sudden collapse Monday night. The Bills say 24-year-old Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest following a hit during the game. News of the game’s postponement came several minutes after Bengals...
Damar Hamlin
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and appeared to be getting CPR before being driven off the field in an ambulance during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Fox 19
UC doctors give update on Damar Hamlin
Burrow: ‘Nobody’ wanted to play Monday after Damar Hamlin collapsed. Cincy Shirts creates Damar Hamlin-inspired clothing with proceeds to benefit his charity. Cincy Shirts creates Damar Hamlin-inspired clothing with proceeds to benefit his charity. Zac Taylor Wednesday press conference. Updated: Jan. 4, 2023 at 2:26 PM EST. The...
Damar Hamlin's uncle reports some improvement in his condition
Damar Hamlin’s uncle, Dorrian Glenn, is reporting some improvement to his nephew’s condition after suffering cardiac arrest and collapsing during the Buffalo Bills’ “Monday Night Football” game in Cincinnati. Read more here:
Fox 19
Blaze of blue lights in Downtown Cincinnati for Damar Hamlin, Bills
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Blue lights are aglow across Downtown Cincinnati, from Paycor Stadium on the Ohio Riverfront to Fifth Third Bank’s headquarters on Fountain Square, as the nation watches and prays for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. In a horrifying and stunning incident during the first quarter of Monday...
New Orleans Saints & Pelicans donate defibrillators to local rec facilities
The New Orleans Saints and Pelicans are donating 67 automatic external defibrillators (AEDs) to the New Orleans Recreation and Jefferson Parish Recreation departments.
