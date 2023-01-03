ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adrian, MI

The Ann Arbor News

Police find cocaine, gun in Ohio man’s car during traffic stop in Michigan

MONROE COUNTY, MI – An Ohio man was arrested early Thursday morning during a traffic stop after police found cocaine and a handgun inside his vehicle. A deputy was conducting traffic enforcement at about 1:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, in the 6400 block of S. Telegraph Road when he noticed a driver commit a traffic violation and pulled the vehicle over, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan State Police continues to investigate an attempted homicide in Hillsdale County

HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Troopers from the Michigan State Police Jackson Post responded to a person who had been shot on Wednesday around 9:40 p.m. The investigation indicated that the 24-year-old victim from Hillsdale was driving in a car on Osseo Rd. near Beecher Rd. The 30-year-old suspect from Hillsdale was driving in a separate car and shot several bullets at the victim’s car.
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI
WTOL 11

Delivery driver helps save woman from fiery crash

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two people were taken to a local hospital after crashing into a traffic light poll early Wednesday morning, causing the car to catch fire. This happened at the intersection of North Summit Street and the Craig Street Bridge. The driver of the car crashed straight into a metal traffic pole before the car burst into flames.
TOLEDO, OH
WWMTCw

Jackson man arrested for alleged stabbings, attack with a hammer

UNION CITY, Mich. — A 31-year-old man from Jackson was arrested after attacking two victims on Burlington Road on Monday, according to the Branch County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect first attacked a 33-year-old man from Union City from behind and stabbed him several times in the back, chest, and neck, according to deputies.
JACKSON, MI
WTOL 11

Two masked men rob Toledo woman after ATM withdrawal

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating after a woman reported she was robbed at gunpoint after taking money out of an east Toledo ATM. The woman told police she made a withdrawal from a machine at the Citizens Bank on Main Street in east Toledo shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday.
TOLEDO, OH
WLNS

Lansing police start off 2023 with drunk driving, gun arrest

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Night shift officers with the Lansing Police Department kicked off the new year by arresting a suspected drunk driver. A Facebook post from the department said that officers also found a gun in the driver’s possession. The driver was arrested and is facing charges...
LANSING, MI

