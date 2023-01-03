Grading NFL's next generation of quarterbacks in Week 17: Kenny Pickett has his best performance of the season

Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
NFL Agent Thinks Quarterback "Quit" On His Team
Marcus Mariota has not been with the Atlanta Falcons since Dec. 4, when he made his last start against the Pittsburgh Steelers. At the time, Falcons head coach Arthur Smith announced that rookie Desmond Ridder would be replacing Mariota, who would be heading to injured reserve with a knee injury.
NBC Analyst Cris Collinsworth Compares Steelers Rookie QB1 Kenny Pickett To Patrick Mahomes After Game-Winning Drive
It was expected that the Pittsburgh Steelers would take a quarterback in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft following the retirement of future Hall of Famer, Ben Roethlisberger. The front office and head coach, Mike Tomlin decided to go with the guy they were most familiar with, selecting Kenny Pickett out of the University of Pittsburgh with the 20th overall pick. He started as the second string behind free agent signee, Mitch Trubisky, but took over at halftime of the team’s Week 4 contest against the New York Jets and has held the #1 spot ever since, aside from missing one start due to a concussion.
Bills' Damar Hamlin suffers scary injury vs. Bengals on 'Monday Night Football'; game temporarily suspended
A scary scene unfolded during the first quarter of Monday night's game between the Bills and Bengals. With 5:58 remaining in the opening quarter, Bills safety Damar Hamlin was injured after tackling Bengals wideout Tee Higgins. Hamlin initially stood up after making the tackle but quickly fell back to the ground.
What should NFL do about suspended Bills-Bengals game? With no precedent, here are the options, and best path
As the NFL community awaits more updates on Damar Hamlin and prays for a speedy recovery, the league is also actively working on what to do with the remainder of the regular season and ensuing postseason. There is no precedent for what the NFL is facing right now. Never before...
Fantasy Football Today: Way-Too-Early QB and RB rankings for 2023
Everyone agrees that the best part of Fantasy Football is drafting, and if that's the case, then surely there's no such thing as "too-early" rankings, right?. OK, maybe before the previous season is even done might be too early, but, you know what? I don't really care. I have nothing to play for in Week 18 besides maybe a few DFS lineups, and I'm not quite ready to turn my attention to Fantasy Baseball just yet, anyway. So, you're getting some very early 2023 rankings.
NFL Draft 2023: Giants, Jets bolster offense; Eagles double down on defense in latest 1st-round mock
Here it is: your first mock draft aggregation of the new year. The 33rd Team is out with its latest first-round projections for the 2023 NFL Draft. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Philadelphia Eagles, who lead the NFL with a 13-3 record and have clinched a...
NFL records in danger of falling in Week 18: Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce have shot at historic seasons
The NFL has a few records at stake heading into the final week of the 2022 regular season (pending on if the league decides to complete the postponed game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals). Multiple players have a shot at single-season records and an opportunity to rewrite the record books.
Are Kenny Pickett And The Steelers’ 2022 Rookies The Best 21st Century Draft Class For The Black And Gold?
The Pittsburgh Steelers throughout the Super Bowl era have produced some of the best draft classes in NFL history. Each time they have had a historic draft class, it has been the catalyst for jump starting the franchise into contention for at least a decade. Some franchises are lucky enough to have one great draft in the Super Bowl era, but the black and gold have found multiple great draft classes.
Commanders to start Sam Howell vs. Cowboys; Carson Wentz benched again
The Washington Commanders are benching quarterback Carson Wentz once again. The team will start fifth-round quarterback Sam Howell against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday and utilize Taylor Heinicke at backup, head coach Ron Rivera told reporters on Wednesday. The decision gives Washington a chance to evaluate the young quarterback before...
Titans' final Week 18 injury report: Treylon Burks among 5 questionable
We’ve reached the final practice and subsequent injury update of the week as the Tennessee Titans continue their preparations for their massive AFC South showdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Titans received more bad news on Thursday, as wide receiver Treylon Burks and safety Amani Hooker were downgraded to...
Bills' Stefon Diggs pushes to visit Damar Hamlin at Cincinnati hospital: 'This is my teammate'
Bills safety Damar Hamlin is hospitalized in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after suffering cardiac arrest during Monday night's game against the Bengals. The 24-year-old, whose heartbeat was restored before an ambulance transported him off the field, is currently sedated. Star wide receiver Stefon Diggs, meanwhile, fought to visit with Hamlin at the hospital late Monday, according to ESPN, after staying in Cincinnati while other Bills players and staff flew back to Buffalo.
2023 NFL playoff picture: Here are the 14 teams projected to make the postseason with Dolphins sneaking in
As we head into the final week of the NFL season, not only are there still multiple playoff spots up for grabs, but only TWO of the 14 seeds have been clinched, which means there should be some serious drama this weekend. To help you make sense of everything that...
Saints' Juwan Johnson: DNP due to quad injury
Johnson didn't practice Wednesday due to a quadriceps injury. Since the Saints' Week 14 bye, Johnson has sandwiched 60-plus yard efforts around a nine-yard Week 16, totaling 10 catches (on 15 targets) for 138 yards and two touchdowns over the last three games. Now with a quad injury in tow, his status will be monitored as the week goes on to get a sense of his potential to play Sunday versus the Panthers.
Fantasy Football Week 18 lineup decisions: Starts, Sits, Sleepers and Busts to know for every game
Fantasy Football is all about the matchups. Even though you drafted your team with certain hopes and intentions, your weekly lineup decisions shouldn't be determined by the order you picked your players in. You need to check who your players play and make sure you've got the right guys in -- and the wrong guys out.
Ex-Colts DT Curtis Brooks signs with Titans practice squad
Former Indianapolis Colts rookie defensive tackle Curtis Brooks signed with the Tennessee Titans practice squad Tuesday. Brooks was a sixth-round pick with the Colts during the 2022 NFL draft but spent the majority of the season on the practice squad. He didn’t get elevated for any games this season before he was waived two weeks ago.
News Around the NFL: Week 18
Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin is still listed as critical but has shown “remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours” after suffering from a cardiac arrest Monday night during the Bills game against the Cincinnati Bengals. After suspending game play during the Week 17 match up, talks have...
Very encouraging Damar Hamlin update, plus Bills-Bengals cancellation could go down and Hall of Fame finalists
Welcome to the Thursday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!. It's been three days since Damar Hamlin was taken off the field in an ambulance, and in that time, NFL fans everywhere have been holding their breath waiting to hear good news about the Bills safety. That good news finally came on Thursday with the Bills offering the most encouraging update yet.
Buccaneers' Julio Jones: Catches one pass in win
Jones caught one of two targets for 10 yards and carried the ball once for 13 yards in Sunday's 30-24 win over the Panthers. In his second game back from a knee injury that sidelined him in Week 15, Jones had another quiet day with just two total touches in the contest. The veteran wideout played just 22 of the Buccaneers' 78 offensive snaps Sunday, operating as the No. 4 receiver behind Chris Godwin, Mike Evans and Russell Gage. It's clear Tampa Bay has been committed to limiting Jones' snaps in order to manage his lingering knee issues as the regular season comes to a close. If the 33-year-old can manage to see more playing time going forward, he'll look to bounce back in a Week 18 matchup against the Falcons.
Bengals' Sam Hubbard: Won't suit up versus Cincinnati
Hubbard (calf) has been ruled inactive ahead of Monday's game versus the Bengals, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports. Hubbard will now miss his second game in a row after going down with a calf injury in the Week 15 win over Tampa Bay. The 27-year-old currently has paced the Bengals' pass rush with 6.5 sacks this season, so his availability moving forward should be considered a significant factor heading into the playoffs. With Hubbard sidelined, expect Cameron Sample and Joseph Ossai to play important roles opposite starting defensive end Trey Hendrickson as this group looks to cause problems for Bills star quarterback Josh Allen.
