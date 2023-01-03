Read full article on original website
Related
polk-county.net
Efficiency Commission Meeting Notice
Bartow, Fla. (January 6, 2023) — The Polk County Efficiency Commission will meet on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. in Room 413 of the County Administration Building, 330 W. Church Street, Bartow, 33830. This meeting will include a public hearing for discussion prior to the approval of...
5 vehicle crash in Manatee County
Five vehicle crash on Interstate 75 at mile marker 220, Manatee County. All lanes are back open and minor injuries were reported.
polk-county.net
Emergency Sewer Repair Closes Thousand Oaks Boulevard in Davenport for Two Weeks
Bartow, Fla. (January 6, 2023) —Thousand Oaks Boulevard near Oak Leigh Court in Davenport be closed for two weeks of emergency repairs already underway to fix a sewer line damaged by a boring project to install new fiber optic cabling. Sewer service is being provided with a bypass system and access to residences will be maintained during repairs. Through traffic is being detoured along Ronald Reagan Parkway and Old Lake Wilson Road avoid work zone.
Hillsborough County Sheriff Investigating Overnight Riverview Homicide
RIVERVIEW, Fla. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a homicide investigation in Riverview. According to deputies, on Saturday, just after 10:30 p.m., deputies responded to the 10200 block of Strawberry Tetra Drive to reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, deputies and Hillsborough County
Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is warning drivers to stop speeding on I-4
I can’t wait for these 100 mile an hour drivers to land in jail. It is very frightening to drive on I4 with people speeding and weaving in and out of cars. If you drive the speed limit you feel like you are crawling and will get hit any moment. It’s terrible!
2 killed, 1 hospitalized in Polk County crash
Polk County deputies are investigating a deadly crash that left two people dead and one person injured Friday evening.
Tampa claims adjuster used job to help plan armed robberies, attorney’s office says
A 28-year-old former claims adjuster from Tampa plead guilty Friday after authorities connected her to a string of armed robberies in Hillsborough, Pasco, Polk, and Lee counties.
Deputies investigate double shooting in Brooksville
Deputies from the Hernando County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) responded to a Shooting call at a residence on Powell Road in Brooksville around 9:18 p.m. today.
Superintendent: Pasco County students must use restrooms that correspond with gender at birth
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The superintendent of Pasco County Schools announced Tuesday during a meeting that students must now use restrooms that correspond with their biological gender at birth. Superintendent Kurt Browning said that the county will update its policy to align with the state's new parental rights in...
HCSO investigating murder-suicide in Wimauma
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating an apparent murder-suicide in Wimauma that happened Friday morning.
Mysuncoast.com
Crash closes lanes of southbound I-75 in Manatee County
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A crash has closed some southbound lanes of I-75 in Manatee County, between U.S. 301 and State Road 64. Expect delays in the area. Avoid the area if possible.
1 killed, 1 injured after argument turns violent in Brooksville, deputies say
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — One man was killed and another hospitalized after an argument-turned-shooting Friday night, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said. According to a new release, investigators believe that two male family members were in an argument at a home near Powell Road and Griffin Road in Brooksville. The dispute escalated when the two […]
fox13news.com
Couple killed while crossing Gulf Boulevard in St. Petersburg
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A couple was killed Tuesday night while crossing Gulf Boulevard in St. Petersburg, once again shining a light on the dangers faced by pedestrians in Pinellas County, especially in areas of heavy tourism. According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, Brian Allen, 61, and Jane Allen,...
Tampa Bay community says wild hogs destroying property
Some Tampa Bay area families tell 8 On Your Side they're afraid to go into their own backyards.
ABC Action News
Person of interest in custody after suspicious death of couple at Lake County senior living community
MOUNT DORA, Fla. — A person of interest is in custody after an elderly couple was found dead in what police described as a "random, senseless and ruthless" slaying. WFTV reported that Chief Michael Gibson said Darryl and Sharon Getman were found dead Saturday in their home in Waterman Village in Mount Dora.
Mysuncoast.com
First Alert Traffic: Bradenton police to temporarily close section of 26th Street West
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton police will be temporarily closing a section of 26th Street West Wednesday. 26th Street West will be closed between 13th Avenue and 16th Avenue, from approximately 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Drivers will temporarily be detoured while the department’s traffic unit completes a follow-up investigation...
College student helps 7-year-old out of submerged car in Lakeland on Christmas Eve
Elora Friar was doing what most college students do when they are back in their hometown.
mypulsenews.com
Polk County Sheriff’s Log
The following information was received from Polk County Sheriff Scott Sawyer for the week of December 26, 2022 – January 1, 2023. The charges against those arrested are allegations and the cases are still pending in the courts. Individuals charged and whose names appear in this column may submit documentation to us at a later date that the charges have been dismissed or that they have been found innocent and we will include that information in this space in a timely manner.
Four-way Stops Will Replace Traffic Signals at 7 Downtown Intersections
Seven downtown intersections are being converted from traffic signals to four-way stops with flashing lights in a move that city officials say will improve traffic flow and focus driver attention on pedestrians. The conversions will begin Jan. 20, city officials announced Thursday afternoon. “Converting the downtown intersections from traffic signal...
Comments / 3