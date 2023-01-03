ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, FL

Efficiency Commission Meeting Notice

Bartow, Fla. (January 6, 2023) — The Polk County Efficiency Commission will meet on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. in Room 413 of the County Administration Building, 330 W. Church Street, Bartow, 33830. This meeting will include a public hearing for discussion prior to the approval of...
BARTOW, FL
Emergency Sewer Repair Closes Thousand Oaks Boulevard in Davenport for Two Weeks

Bartow, Fla. (January 6, 2023) —Thousand Oaks Boulevard near Oak Leigh Court in Davenport be closed for two weeks of emergency repairs already underway to fix a sewer line damaged by a boring project to install new fiber optic cabling. Sewer service is being provided with a bypass system and access to residences will be maintained during repairs. Through traffic is being detoured along Ronald Reagan Parkway and Old Lake Wilson Road avoid work zone.
POLK COUNTY, FL
1 killed, 1 injured after argument turns violent in Brooksville, deputies say

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — One man was killed and another hospitalized after an argument-turned-shooting Friday night, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said. According to a new release, investigators believe that two male family members were in an argument at a home near Powell Road and Griffin Road in Brooksville. The dispute escalated when the two […]
BROOKSVILLE, FL
Couple killed while crossing Gulf Boulevard in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A couple was killed Tuesday night while crossing Gulf Boulevard in St. Petersburg, once again shining a light on the dangers faced by pedestrians in Pinellas County, especially in areas of heavy tourism. According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, Brian Allen, 61, and Jane Allen,...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Polk County Sheriff’s Log

The following information was received from Polk County Sheriff Scott Sawyer for the week of December 26, 2022 – January 1, 2023. The charges against those arrested are allegations and the cases are still pending in the courts. Individuals charged and whose names appear in this column may submit documentation to us at a later date that the charges have been dismissed or that they have been found innocent and we will include that information in this space in a timely manner.
POLK COUNTY, FL
Four-way Stops Will Replace Traffic Signals at 7 Downtown Intersections

Seven downtown intersections are being converted from traffic signals to four-way stops with flashing lights in a move that city officials say will improve traffic flow and focus driver attention on pedestrians. The conversions will begin Jan. 20, city officials announced Thursday afternoon. “Converting the downtown intersections from traffic signal...
LAKELAND, FL

