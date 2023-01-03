ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More charges brought against Bedford County man for kissing teen

By Rian Bossler
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Bedford County man is facing more criminal charges after he was accused of inappropriately kissing a teen girl and giving her alcohol.

Anthony Troutman, 31 was charged in September 2022 after an investigation by state police found he was sending inappropriate messages to an underage girl that were sexual in nature. He was also accused of giving vapes and alcohol to the girl’s friends.

During the investigation in April 2022, it was revealed to state police Troutman had also allegedly kissed another teenage girl, according to court documents. Troopers later interviewed the teen on Sept. 6, 2022, where she described the incident with Troutman.

The girl told state police she was spending the night at a friend’s house when she claimed Troutman approached her from behind in the kitchen and kissed her. She said he kissed her on the mouth and used his tongue, according to the criminal complaint. The girl also claimed Troutman gave her vodka and he previously asked her about having sex with him.

Troutman was arrested on Sept. 7, 2022 and placed in Bedford County Prison. In addition to several felony and misdemeanor charges brought against him in September 2022, he now faces felony charges of corruption of minors and unlawful contact with a minor. He also faces misdemeanor charges of indecent assault and furnishing liquor to a minor.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 4.

