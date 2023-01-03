Read full article on original website
Goodbye, Regents? A NY commission mulls graduation requirements
New York’s high school students have taken Regents exams since the 1870s. But they could become a relic of the past, as state officials start the final leg of a lengthy process to rethink the state’s graduation requirements. In New York, students are generally required to earn 22 course credits in high school and take five Regents exams, including one each in English, math, science, and social studies. A 64-person commission charged...
wnypapers.com
DEC announces awards to support environmental justice programs
Nearly $900,000 awarded to community-based organizations across state. New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos recently announced $898,365 in Environmental Justice Community Air Monitoring Capacity Building grants to help build heathier communities, particularly in areas with a disproportionate air pollution burden. His team said the grants support projects proposed by nine community-based organizations to develop new or strengthen existing air monitoring programs focused on reducing exposure to harmful emissions and improving public health in disadvantaged communities.
wnypapers.com
NYS Department of Labor establishes process to expedite employment certification for Public Service Loan Forgiveness
The New York State Department of Labor (NYSDOL) recently announced it has put enforcement measures in place to avert employment certification delays for those applying for Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF). This program allows eligible full-time public service and nonprofit workers to apply to have the remainder of their federal student loan debt forgiven after 120 qualifying payments.
Education issues to watch in Albany: School funding, mental health, mayoral control
As districts continue to recover from the academic and social-emotional impacts of the pandemic, New York state lawmakers will be pressed to address several issues facing schools during the new legislative session.Inflation has driven up the cost of finishing the long-awaited process of fully funding Foundation Aid, the state’s main school aid formula. As the country faces the risk of a recession, advocates worry about whether lawmakers will fulfill their promise...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Minimum wage workers get raise for new year
ALBANY – Minimum wage workers in New York, except for those in New York City, Long Island, and Westchester County, began receiving an increase of one dollar per hour on December 31, 2022. The new minimum wage is $14.20 per hour. Fast food workers are in a distinct category and make $15 per hour statewide and will not receive a mandated increase. Minimum wage earners in NYC, Long Island, and Westchester already make $15 an hour and will not receive a boost.
NYS Nurses Association says 12,000 nurses ready to strike
The New York State Nurses Association says no progress has been made in its negotiations with seven hospitals, setting the stage for its members to go on strike on Monday.
wnypapers.com
Hochul announces New York State Historic Preservation Awards for 2022
Ten awards highlight individuals and projects that have contributed to preservation & adaptive reuse of historic places; photos available here. Gov. Kathy Hochul recently announced that nine projects and one individual are being recognized with 2022 New York State Historic Preservation Awards. Projects highlighted with this year's awards include a community-led establishment of a historic district in Chautauqua County, transformational design of historic garden space in Westchester County, and the completed restoration of a historic pier in New York City.
New York State civil service exam: These applications are open in January
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The New York State Department of Civil Service has released its January application schedule for upcoming exams. The computer-based tests are administered throughout each month for various positions. There are four examinations opened for January for the following positions: Institution safety officer, security officer, security officer...
Lester Chang takes seat in the New York Assembly, for now
Assemblymember Lester Chang (R-Brooklyn) takes the oath of office in the Assembly Chamber on the opening day of the 2023 legislative session at the state Capitol in Albany. Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie told Gothamist that his members are “very troubled” by a report on Chang’s Brooklyn residency (or lack thereof). [ more › ]
Former Assemblyman Michael Cusick named president and CEO of SIEDC
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Former Assemblyman Michael Cusick, who served the people of the 63rd district since 2003, officially vacating office just last week, has announced he is taking on another prominent borough role, joining the Staten Island Economic Development Corporation (SIEDC), as its president and CEO. “Being at...
Kathy Hochul giving over $20 million to help renters and homeowners: See who will get the money
It won't be wrong to say that the housing crisis is a decade-long problem in New York. The main reason is that the supply does not meet the demand. Also, a vast majority of residents have no or little money to afford shelter.
Washington Examiner
Report: NY cities among worst in the nation for poverty and homelessness
(The Center Square) – A recent study looking at U.S. cities with the most economically at-risk residents, found some areas of concern for New Yorkers. While no Empire State city finished among the top 20 neediest in the WalletHub report, there were categories they ranked the worst. For example,...
wnypapers.com
Hochul signs Digital Fair Repair Act into law
Legislation makes available tools & parts to enable consumer to fix their own electronic devices. Gov. Kathy Hochul recently signed the Digital Fair Repair Act (S4104-A/A7006-B) into law, her team said, “making New York the first state in the nation to guarantee the right to repair, protecting consumers from anticompetitive efforts to limit repair.”
Runaways In New York State Can Now Make Decisions Without Parents’ Permission
Runaways and homeless kids in New York State can now make some major decisions without their parents' permission. A new law was recently signed by Governor Kathy Hochul that gives certain youth the ability to bypass consulting their guardians to make important choices. Do Minors Need Parental Permission For Healthcare...
Labor Department To Mail Tax Form 1099-G To New York Residents
According to the state Department of Labor, recipients of unemployment insurance payments in 2022 can anticipate receiving their tax statements in the mail by the end of January.
norwoodnews.org
Bronx Woman Quits Smoking after 40 Years with Support from the New York State Smokers’ Quitline
Quitting smoking or vaping is challenging. According to the New York State Smokers’ Quitline (Quitline), Amit C., pictured, age 53, first tried cigarettes at age 12 because her older friends smoked. Before she knew it, she was hooked. Throughout her life, Amit tried on many occasions to become tobacco-free. However, she had trouble succeeding.
wnypapers.com
Hochul signs NYS Living Donor Support Act into law
Legislation provides state reimbursement to living organ donors from New York for expenses incurred as result of donation. Gov. Kathy Hochul recently signed legislation (S.1594/A.146A) into law, enacting the New York State Living Donors Support Act, the first state program in the nation allowing individuals to be reimbursed for the costs of kidney and liver donations.
cityreviewnr.com
Hochul provides update on public health front
Gov. Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers this week on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 and outlined basic steps they can take to protect against the spread of viral respiratory infections that become more common in the winter season. “As we head into the new year, I urge everyone to...
wnypapers.com
Hochul signs legislative package to support pedestrians, bikers & riders
Legislation provides funding for ‘Complete Streets’ projects inclusive of a holistic approach to street design; adds board seats to NFTA, RGRTA, CDTA, and Central New York Regional Airport Authority dedicated to a transit dependent individual. Gov. Kathy Hochul recently signed a legislative package supporting pedestrians, bikers and transit...
This new law makes it harder for lenders to foreclose on New York homes
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation last week that will make it harder for lenders to foreclose on New York homeowners. The bill, called the “Foreclosure Abuse Prevention Act,” passed the state legislature on a bipartisan basis in May, but Hochul waited until the end of the year to sign it. Her office didn’t respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.
