ALBANY – Minimum wage workers in New York, except for those in New York City, Long Island, and Westchester County, began receiving an increase of one dollar per hour on December 31, 2022. The new minimum wage is $14.20 per hour. Fast food workers are in a distinct category and make $15 per hour statewide and will not receive a mandated increase. Minimum wage earners in NYC, Long Island, and Westchester already make $15 an hour and will not receive a boost.

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO