ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Chalkbeat

Goodbye, Regents? A NY commission mulls graduation requirements

New York’s high school students have taken Regents exams since the 1870s. But they could become a relic of the past, as state officials start the final leg of a lengthy process to rethink the state’s graduation requirements. In New York, students are generally required to earn 22 course credits in high school and take five Regents exams, including one each in English, math, science, and social studies. A 64-person commission charged...
wnypapers.com

DEC announces awards to support environmental justice programs

Nearly $900,000 awarded to community-based organizations across state. New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos recently announced $898,365 in Environmental Justice Community Air Monitoring Capacity Building grants to help build heathier communities, particularly in areas with a disproportionate air pollution burden. His team said the grants support projects proposed by nine community-based organizations to develop new or strengthen existing air monitoring programs focused on reducing exposure to harmful emissions and improving public health in disadvantaged communities.
wnypapers.com

NYS Department of Labor establishes process to expedite employment certification for Public Service Loan Forgiveness

The New York State Department of Labor (NYSDOL) recently announced it has put enforcement measures in place to avert employment certification delays for those applying for Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF). This program allows eligible full-time public service and nonprofit workers to apply to have the remainder of their federal student loan debt forgiven after 120 qualifying payments.
Chalkbeat

Education issues to watch in Albany: School funding, mental health, mayoral control

As districts continue to recover from the academic and social-emotional impacts of the pandemic, New York state lawmakers will be pressed to address several issues facing schools during the new legislative session.Inflation has driven up the cost of finishing the long-awaited process of fully funding Foundation Aid, the state’s main school aid formula. As the country faces the risk of a recession, advocates worry about whether lawmakers will fulfill their promise...
ALBANY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Minimum wage workers get raise for new year

ALBANY – Minimum wage workers in New York, except for those in New York City, Long Island, and Westchester County, began receiving an increase of one dollar per hour on December 31, 2022. The new minimum wage is $14.20 per hour. Fast food workers are in a distinct category and make $15 per hour statewide and will not receive a mandated increase. Minimum wage earners in NYC, Long Island, and Westchester already make $15 an hour and will not receive a boost.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
wnypapers.com

Hochul announces New York State Historic Preservation Awards for 2022

Ten awards highlight individuals and projects that have contributed to preservation & adaptive reuse of historic places; photos available here. Gov. Kathy Hochul recently announced that nine projects and one individual are being recognized with 2022 New York State Historic Preservation Awards. Projects highlighted with this year's awards include a community-led establishment of a historic district in Chautauqua County, transformational design of historic garden space in Westchester County, and the completed restoration of a historic pier in New York City.
Gothamist

Lester Chang takes seat in the New York Assembly, for now

Assemblymember Lester Chang (R-Brooklyn) takes the oath of office in the Assembly Chamber on the opening day of the 2023 legislative session at the state Capitol in Albany. Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie told Gothamist that his members are “very troubled” by a report on Chang’s Brooklyn residency (or lack thereof). [ more › ]
BROOKLYN, NY
wnypapers.com

Hochul signs Digital Fair Repair Act into law

Legislation makes available tools & parts to enable consumer to fix their own electronic devices. Gov. Kathy Hochul recently signed the Digital Fair Repair Act (S4104-A/A7006-B) into law, her team said, “making New York the first state in the nation to guarantee the right to repair, protecting consumers from anticompetitive efforts to limit repair.”
wnypapers.com

Hochul signs NYS Living Donor Support Act into law

Legislation provides state reimbursement to living organ donors from New York for expenses incurred as result of donation. Gov. Kathy Hochul recently signed legislation (S.1594/A.146A) into law, enacting the New York State Living Donors Support Act, the first state program in the nation allowing individuals to be reimbursed for the costs of kidney and liver donations.
cityreviewnr.com

Hochul provides update on public health front

Gov. Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers this week on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 and outlined basic steps they can take to protect against the spread of viral respiratory infections that become more common in the winter season. “As we head into the new year, I urge everyone to...
wnypapers.com

Hochul signs legislative package to support pedestrians, bikers & riders

Legislation provides funding for ‘Complete Streets’ projects inclusive of a holistic approach to street design; adds board seats to NFTA, RGRTA, CDTA, and Central New York Regional Airport Authority dedicated to a transit dependent individual. Gov. Kathy Hochul recently signed a legislative package supporting pedestrians, bikers and transit...
The Staten Island Advance

This new law makes it harder for lenders to foreclose on New York homes

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation last week that will make it harder for lenders to foreclose on New York homeowners. The bill, called the “Foreclosure Abuse Prevention Act,” passed the state legislature on a bipartisan basis in May, but Hochul waited until the end of the year to sign it. Her office didn’t respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.
NEW YORK STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy