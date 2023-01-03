ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Las Vegas, NV

Ramel34
2d ago

Highly doubt that marijuana played a part. If the cops pulled over 5 cars 3 of them would have a driver that smoked marijuana either that day or the day before. You can't even go to work without half the people smelling like a dispensary.

8newsnow.com

3-car crash caused when driver tries to flee from police stop

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Three people are in police custody following a crash in Henderson involving a stolen vehicle that has shut down traffic on Green Valley Parkway at Paseo Verde Parkway, Henderson police said. Police said the crash occurred when an officer attempted to make a traffic stop...
HENDERSON, NV
8newsnow.com

Police arrest man during armed standoff in SW valley neighborhood

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metro police arrested an armed man in a southwest valley neighborhood during a standoff that lasted several hours. Police said the incident involved an armed suspect near the 6300 block of Alpine Tree Avenue, which is located between Jones Boulevard and Wigwam Avenue. No...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Argument in parking lot near Strat leaves 1 dead

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— An argument between multiple people in an apartment parking lot behind the Strat left one dead Tuesday evening. Las Vegas Metropolitan police received several calls around 7:30 p.m. reporting shots being fired near the 200 block of Baltimore Avenue, just west of the Strat. Arriving officers...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Motorcyclist dead after east valley crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— A motorcyclist died after a crash in the far east valley, Monday afternoon. According to Nevada State Police (NSP), the crash occurred on East Lake Mead Boulevard, near Los Feliz Street. A preliminary investigation by NSP revealed the rider failed to negotiate a turn and went...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV

