Read full article on original website
Ramel34
2d ago
Highly doubt that marijuana played a part. If the cops pulled over 5 cars 3 of them would have a driver that smoked marijuana either that day or the day before. You can't even go to work without half the people smelling like a dispensary.
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chinitas Tapas & Sushi: great drinks, sushi, and tacos. What's not to love?Eugene AdamsHenderson, NV
XFL Football: The Las Vegas Vipers coaching staff includes several notable namesEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
The NFL’s Unlikeliest Heroes - Brock Purdy and Jarrett Stidham are Changing the Way We View Later Round QBsVeracity Report SportsLas Vegas, NV
The Raiders may have lost, but at least they were finally fun to watchEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Burger King Employee Surprised with Viral Gift and Over $370,000 in Donations After 27 Years of Dedicated ServiceIngram AtkinsonLas Vegas, NV
Related
Three-car collision under investigation by LVMPD, two hospitalized
A three-car collision Wednesday has prompted an investigation by Las Vegas police. Rampart Boulevard is shut down in both directions between West Point Conception Drive and Lazarette Drive.
8newsnow.com
3-car crash caused when driver tries to flee from police stop
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Three people are in police custody following a crash in Henderson involving a stolen vehicle that has shut down traffic on Green Valley Parkway at Paseo Verde Parkway, Henderson police said. Police said the crash occurred when an officer attempted to make a traffic stop...
news3lv.com
Two injured, three arrested after multiple vehicle crash involving stolen car in Henderson
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Three people are in custody, and two are recovering in a hospital following a three-vehicle crash involving a stolen car in Henderson Wednesday morning. The incident occurred around 10 am at the intersection of S. Green Valley Parkway and Paseo Verde Parkway. According to Henderson...
8newsnow.com
Police arrest man during armed standoff in SW valley neighborhood
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metro police arrested an armed man in a southwest valley neighborhood during a standoff that lasted several hours. Police said the incident involved an armed suspect near the 6300 block of Alpine Tree Avenue, which is located between Jones Boulevard and Wigwam Avenue. No...
Fox5 KVVU
Authorities say road rage suspect fired at Las Vegas police before shot, killed by officers
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department provided an update Tuesday after an incident last week in which officers shot and killed a suspect in a road rage incident. According to LVMPD, a stolen gun situation evolved into a road rage incident that ended in a...
Bail reduced for driver suspected of DUI in crash that killed 2 toddlers
Kaleah Manning, 25, appeared in North Las Vegas Justice Court. Following the deadly crash on Sunday, Dec. 11, police said Manning's blood alcohol level was measured at .191, nearly twice the legal limit in Nevada.
Family of man killed in hit-and-run near Boulder highway holds vigil
It is a new year and there have already been two deadly crashes on the Las Vegas valley roadways and several more within the past week.
87-year-old woman dies almost 3 weeks after crash in northwest Las Vegas valley
An 87-year-old woman died almost three weeks after a crash in the northwest Las Vegas valley.
‘Most-wanted’ suspect arrested with a hammer on RTC bus on NYE in Las Vegas
A woman who made the Metro police "10 Most Wanted" list in July was arrested on New Year's Eve after "acting erratic and holding a hammer" on a bus in the southwest valley, police said.
Summerlin man shot by officer, shoots himself simultaneously, police say
An armed man involved in a neighborhood dispute was simultaneously shot by both himself and Las Vegas police, officers said during a briefing Tuesday.
KTNV
LVMPD: 70-year-old arrested for hit-and-run crash on Boulder Highway, Russell
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department identified the driver involved in the hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian late December of 2022. The hit and run occurred on the night of December 28, 2022 on Boulder Highway near Russell Road. Police identified the driver as...
Fox5 KVVU
Teen accused of fatally stabbing mom’s boyfriend after fight in Las Vegas hotel room
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A 15-year-old boy is charged with murder after he allegedly stabbed his mother’s boyfriend to death after a fight in a Las Vegas hotel room, according to authorities. The identity of the child has not been released by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
8newsnow.com
Woman said she ‘freaked out’ after hitting, killing 2 tourists in suspected DUI crash in downtown Las Vegas, police say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The woman accused of being drunk, hitting and killing two tourists, and then fleeing the scene told police the pedestrians came out of nowhere and she “freaked out” and drove home after the crash, according to her arrest report. Mykael Terrell, 28, denied...
Driver arrested for fatal DUI after crash killed pedestrian
A 21-year-old driver was booked into jail after police say he caused two collisions, killed a pedestrian and critically injured another on New Year's Day.
DNA on earbuds leads to Las Vegas man who shot neighbor after failed package theft: police
DNA on a pair of earbuds found at a crime scene led police to a suspect accused of shooting his neighbor after a failed packaged theft, the 8 News Now Investigators have learned.
Body camera footage released from LVMPD officer-involved shootings
Las Vegas Metro police have now released body camera footage and details in the first officer involved shooting that occurred Friday. Two were left deceased after two shootings occurred.
8newsnow.com
Argument in parking lot near Strat leaves 1 dead
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— An argument between multiple people in an apartment parking lot behind the Strat left one dead Tuesday evening. Las Vegas Metropolitan police received several calls around 7:30 p.m. reporting shots being fired near the 200 block of Baltimore Avenue, just west of the Strat. Arriving officers...
Man who pushed Las Vegas security officer to his death sentenced to prison
A judge sentenced a man who pushed a downtown hotel security guard to the ground, which lead to his death, to a minimum of 28 months in prison.
North Las Vegas police: Driver accused of fatal DUI crash hit 2 vehicles, 2 pedestrians before running from scene
Two people died after being hit by a vehicle in North Las Vegas.
8newsnow.com
Motorcyclist dead after east valley crash
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— A motorcyclist died after a crash in the far east valley, Monday afternoon. According to Nevada State Police (NSP), the crash occurred on East Lake Mead Boulevard, near Los Feliz Street. A preliminary investigation by NSP revealed the rider failed to negotiate a turn and went...
Comments / 3