Henry County, MO

KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Knob Noster Could Finally Let A Teenage Dream of Mine Come True

I don't know about you, but I was born and raised here in Sedalia. So if you were as well, you know. And you know you know. But if you weren't, basically a lot of lives revolved around the Missouri State Fair when we were kids (hey, might still do now, for some). Every kid wanted to get a summer job there. The competition was crazy high - not just from Sedalia, but all of West Central Missouri was applying. Back in the day, it was a thing that if you wanted the job, you had to put the name of someone you knew that already worked there on the application.
SEDALIA, MO
mykdkd.com

Henry County Sheriff’s Report (01/03)

Issued citation for speeding to Tonya Seal of Warsaw. Issued citation for speeding and arrested Hope Fawcette, age 23 of Montrose for a outstanding warrant. Arrested Caral Bell age 62 of Calhoun for a outstanding warrant. Leaving the scene of a crash – 300 blk S. Smith / report taken...
HENRY COUNTY, MO
mykdkd.com

Travis Lee Sage

Travis Lee Sage slipped away peacefully surrounded by family on December 28, 2022 in Lee’s Summit, Missouri, two days before his 40th birthday. He was born the fourth child of Harold and Ruth Sage on December 30, 1982 in Clinton, Missouri. He attended Hudson Elementary and Appleton City High School before attending Ozarks Technical College in Springfield Missouri.
APPLETON CITY, MO
KYTV

Polk County, Mo., mother faces charges involving death of her daughter

BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - A grand jury indicted a Bolivar mother in her daughter’s death. Ashley Cameron faces charges of child abuse and endangering the welfare of a child. Investigators say Cameron failed to get medical care for the child, resulting in her daughter’s death. They say the child died in February of 2021. Investigators will only say the child is under the age of 17 years old.
POLK COUNTY, MO
CJ Coombs

The historic swinging bridge in Warsaw, Missouri was rebuilt in 1924 after a tornado destroyed it

Upper Bridge aka Warsaw Swinging Bridge.Photo byNja1985, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1904, the Upper Bridge opened in Warsaw, Missouri (Benton County). Initially, the bridge was a toll bridge. It's also been known as the Warsaw Swinging Bridge, the old Mo 7 Highway Bridge, and the Joe Dice Swinging Bridge. In 1999, the bridge was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
WARSAW, MO
mykdkd.com

Amazon Office Hours in Clinton, January 12th

Looking for a way to boost your business during the winter months? Amazon has launched a new opportunity in Clinton called the Amazon Delivery Partner Program and is looking to partner with local businesses within the community. This program empowers local business owners to launch a package delivery side hustle within their existing business. No contracts, upfront investment, or delivery experience required!
CLINTON, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Holden Woman Injured When Truck Backs Over Her Leg

A Holden woman was injured in a one-vehicle mishap that occurred Monday evening in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a 1998 Dodge truck, operated by 62-year-old Keith B. Smith of Holden, was backing up at 731 NW 501 just after 6 p.m., when 60-year-old Kathleen M. Smith, a pedestrian, slipped and fell, and the truck rolled backwards onto her leg.
HOLDEN, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Multiple people seriously hurt in crashes over the holiday weekend

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Two women and one man are recovering after being involved in crashes over the New Year holiday weekend. In Johnson County, 35-year-old Cynthia J. Biggs, of Knob Noster Missouri crashed her vehicle a little after 1:30 p.m. on New Year's Eve. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol crash report, Biggs was driving The post Multiple people seriously hurt in crashes over the holiday weekend appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Lincoln Man Arrested For Harassment, Domestic Assault

Sedalia Police were dispatched to the Break Time store, 101 Rebar Road Saturday evening in reference to a disturbance. Officers made contact with the caller, who stated that during the exchange of a child, the child's father lost his temper. He began to threaten and make aggressive gestures towards the caller and the caller's passenger.
SEDALIA, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Richmond Teen Arrested For Meth Possession

A Richmond ten is facing a felony level drug charge after being arrested in Lafayette County Tuesday afternoon. Troop A of the Highway Patrol say 18-year-old Richmond resident Adalynn E. Coggins was arrested at 12:56 P.M. Tuesday for felony possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. She was also cited for not wearing a seat belt.
RICHMOND, MO
KCTV 5

24-year-old man killed in shooting outside Independence gas station

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - A man was shot and killed outside of a gas station in Independence on Sunday afternoon. The shooting happened in the 9000 block of E. US 40 Highway. Police say an individual called them and said they witnessed a shooting that happened outside of the gas station in the area.
INDEPENDENCE, MO

