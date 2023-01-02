ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

This is the Largest Land-Bound Lake in Indiana

Indiana is home to thousands of lakes, but what is the biggest one in the state?. I know right now it is too cold to spend the day on a lake here in Indiana, but if you're like me, you have been thinking about going out on the water for quite some time. The warmer weather will be here before you know it, and if you care to venture to the largest lake in the state, it might be closer to home than you think.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Chick-fil-A closes in Circle Centre Mall

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers in downtown Indianapolis will now have one fewer option to visit America's favorite fast food chain. Chick-fil-A confirmed the location inside the Circle Centre Mall food court closed Dec. 31, 2021, after 20 years of service. Chick-fil-a Inc. sent the following statement to 13News:. "The Chick-fil-A...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

2 Mega Millions tickets worth $40,000 sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Two tickets worth $40,000 were sold in Indiana for Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing. One of the tickets was sold in Anderson at GetGo #7517 located at 920 W. 38th St., while the other one was purchased in Fort Wayne at Circle K #2248 located at 2304 Sherman Blvd. The tickets matched four out […]
INDIANA STATE
indyschild.com

Dinosaur Train Pulls into the Station at The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis

Grab a ticket and hop aboard a stationary version of Dinosaur Train this month at The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis. As an adopted kid in a mixed-species family, Buddy the Tyrannosaurus rex and his Pteranodon family is curious about the differences between species. So, he wants to discover as much as he can about all kinds of dinosaurs by riding a train and learning dinosaur facts from the train’s conductor.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indyschild.com

Spotlight On: Anna’s Celebration of Life Foundation

Diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder, Anna Molloy spent more than two years of her life at Riley Hospital for Children. Her parents trained for six months to learn how to care for a child with a tracheotomy, feeding tube, oxygen and ventilator, in order to finally be able to bring Anna home.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Trash overflows near Washington Square Mall

INDIANAPOLIS — Trash troubles continue for central Indiana residents, this time people who live around the Washington Square Mall are saying they're concerned about an overflowing recycling bin. They join a growing number of voices across the area from people who say they are facing a similar struggle. The...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indyschild.com

Hidden Gems: Parent & Me at IndyHumane

Many children love animals. And that’s why it’s a great idea to get kids involved with understanding pet responsibility and empathy as early as possible. The Humane Society of Indianapolis offers Parent & Me volunteering opportunities where children 8 years and older — along with their accompanied adult guardian — can help the shelter care for cats and dogs.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Flurries ahead as Indiana weather turns colder

INDIANAPOLIS – The milder weather is going away, as we get ready for a colder weather pattern change. Flurries will start the day on Thursday, with pockets of light snow showers filling into the afternoon. Cloudy skies and windy conditions will also be present Thursday. Once we cool of Wednesday evening, high temperatures don’t warm back up much throughout the day. Highs will stay in the upper 30s Thursday.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Advocates call for action on rental rates in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Despite a slight decrease in November, rent prices are still high in Indiana. The Zumper National Rent Report showed Indianapolis as having the sharpest decline in rent for one bedroom apartments at the end of 2022. However, rental rates are still way above where they are...
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

21st Amendment liquor stores changing ownership

INDIANAPOLIS – An Indianapolis-based liquor store chain is changing hands. 21st Amendment Inc. is selling all 20 of its locations to US Liquor Group LLC, a recently formed Indianapolis company, according to the Indianapolis Business Journal. On Tuesday, the Alcoholic Beverage Board of Marion County approved the transfer of 10 beer, wine and liquor package […]
MARION COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

IU Health Bloomington celebrates its first baby of 2023

BLOOMINGTON – IU Health Bloomington congratulates parents, Christina and Andrew Ward of Ellettsville, on the birth of their child, Annalee Gracelynn Ward, on Sunday, Jan. 1. Annalee Gracelynn Ward entered the world at 3:22 a.m., making her the first New Year’s Baby for the. hospital. She weighs 7...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHR

Central Indiana hospitals welcome first babies of 2023

INDIANAPOLIS — Hospitals are reporting the first babies born in Indianapolis in the new year. Community East: 12:13 a.m. Community Health Network said their first — and possibly the city's first — baby of the new year arrived at 12:13 a.m. at Community Hospital East through an emergency cesarean section.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana

Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
INDIANA STATE
wrtv.com

Former Indianapolis TV anchor files to run for Zionsville Mayor

INDIANAPOLIS — A former Indianapolis television journalist has thrown his name into the Zionsville Mayoral race. John Stehr, who retired from WTHR Channel 13 in 2019, announced in October he planned to run for mayor of Zionsville on the Republican ticket. On Wednesday, Stehr filed official candidate paperwork with the Boone County Clerk.
ZIONSVILLE, IN

