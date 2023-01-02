Read full article on original website
This is the Largest Land-Bound Lake in Indiana
Indiana is home to thousands of lakes, but what is the biggest one in the state?. I know right now it is too cold to spend the day on a lake here in Indiana, but if you're like me, you have been thinking about going out on the water for quite some time. The warmer weather will be here before you know it, and if you care to venture to the largest lake in the state, it might be closer to home than you think.
Chick-fil-A closes in Circle Centre Mall
INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers in downtown Indianapolis will now have one fewer option to visit America's favorite fast food chain. Chick-fil-A confirmed the location inside the Circle Centre Mall food court closed Dec. 31, 2021, after 20 years of service. Chick-fil-a Inc. sent the following statement to 13News:. "The Chick-fil-A...
2 Mega Millions tickets worth $40,000 sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Two tickets worth $40,000 were sold in Indiana for Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing. One of the tickets was sold in Anderson at GetGo #7517 located at 920 W. 38th St., while the other one was purchased in Fort Wayne at Circle K #2248 located at 2304 Sherman Blvd. The tickets matched four out […]
Dinosaur Train Pulls into the Station at The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis
Grab a ticket and hop aboard a stationary version of Dinosaur Train this month at The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis. As an adopted kid in a mixed-species family, Buddy the Tyrannosaurus rex and his Pteranodon family is curious about the differences between species. So, he wants to discover as much as he can about all kinds of dinosaurs by riding a train and learning dinosaur facts from the train’s conductor.
Spotlight On: Anna’s Celebration of Life Foundation
Diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder, Anna Molloy spent more than two years of her life at Riley Hospital for Children. Her parents trained for six months to learn how to care for a child with a tracheotomy, feeding tube, oxygen and ventilator, in order to finally be able to bring Anna home.
Trash overflows near Washington Square Mall
INDIANAPOLIS — Trash troubles continue for central Indiana residents, this time people who live around the Washington Square Mall are saying they're concerned about an overflowing recycling bin. They join a growing number of voices across the area from people who say they are facing a similar struggle. The...
Video inside Indy eatery angers customers, officials and other business owners
“I can’t say that on TV.” This was the response by City-County Council Member La Keisha Jackson after seeing video shot inside a small combo restaurant/convenience store in her district on the northeast side of Indianapolis. A pair of video clips surfaced over the New Year’s Eve/Day weekend. They show a customer walking into the […]
Hidden Gems: Parent & Me at IndyHumane
Many children love animals. And that’s why it’s a great idea to get kids involved with understanding pet responsibility and empathy as early as possible. The Humane Society of Indianapolis offers Parent & Me volunteering opportunities where children 8 years and older — along with their accompanied adult guardian — can help the shelter care for cats and dogs.
Bullet flies through couple's bedroom in Indianapolis
The couple said the bullet flew in next to a family photo and landed on their bed. Now they want to move out.
Flurries ahead as Indiana weather turns colder
INDIANAPOLIS – The milder weather is going away, as we get ready for a colder weather pattern change. Flurries will start the day on Thursday, with pockets of light snow showers filling into the afternoon. Cloudy skies and windy conditions will also be present Thursday. Once we cool of Wednesday evening, high temperatures don’t warm back up much throughout the day. Highs will stay in the upper 30s Thursday.
Advocates call for action on rental rates in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Despite a slight decrease in November, rent prices are still high in Indiana. The Zumper National Rent Report showed Indianapolis as having the sharpest decline in rent for one bedroom apartments at the end of 2022. However, rental rates are still way above where they are...
21st Amendment liquor stores changing ownership
INDIANAPOLIS – An Indianapolis-based liquor store chain is changing hands. 21st Amendment Inc. is selling all 20 of its locations to US Liquor Group LLC, a recently formed Indianapolis company, according to the Indianapolis Business Journal. On Tuesday, the Alcoholic Beverage Board of Marion County approved the transfer of 10 beer, wine and liquor package […]
IU Health Bloomington celebrates its first baby of 2023
BLOOMINGTON – IU Health Bloomington congratulates parents, Christina and Andrew Ward of Ellettsville, on the birth of their child, Annalee Gracelynn Ward, on Sunday, Jan. 1. Annalee Gracelynn Ward entered the world at 3:22 a.m., making her the first New Year’s Baby for the. hospital. She weighs 7...
Frozen Lake Monroe means a breakthrough year for 2023 Bloomington Polar Bear Plunge
Even though daytime high temperatures have reached the 50s for the last four days, on New Year’s Day, a 3-inch layer of ice crusted over much of the water at Lake Monroe’s Paynetown Recreation Area beach. Still, around 10 o’clock Sunday morning, The B Square counted at least...
'Landed right here on the bed' | Indy couple finds bullet inside home on New Year's Eve
INDIANAPOLIS — On New Year's Eve, James Gerholdt said he was ready to watch the ball drop. Instead, a bullet came flying through his bedroom wall right next to his family photos. "Here's where the bullet came through. Right here," Gerholdt said as he showed a large bullet hole...
Indy area hospitals welcome first babies of 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — For several Indianapolis families, 2023 did not start with a bang — it started with a baby! We’re celebrating the first babies of the new year as shared by several local hospitals.
Central Indiana hospitals welcome first babies of 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — Hospitals are reporting the first babies born in Indianapolis in the new year. Community East: 12:13 a.m. Community Health Network said their first — and possibly the city's first — baby of the new year arrived at 12:13 a.m. at Community Hospital East through an emergency cesarean section.
Owner of troubled chicken & fish restaurant makes statement on TikTok video
The owner of the chicken and fish restaurant on 42nd and Post Rd. has made a statement saying that the food on the floor and mice seen in the viral TikTok video was a misunderstanding.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana
Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Former Indianapolis TV anchor files to run for Zionsville Mayor
INDIANAPOLIS — A former Indianapolis television journalist has thrown his name into the Zionsville Mayoral race. John Stehr, who retired from WTHR Channel 13 in 2019, announced in October he planned to run for mayor of Zionsville on the Republican ticket. On Wednesday, Stehr filed official candidate paperwork with the Boone County Clerk.
