Hochul signs legislation allowing individuals to become one-day marriage officiants
Legislation creates pathway for lay individuals to become one-day marriage officiants capable of performing a marriage in state. Gov. Kathy Hochul recently signed legislation S.739A/A.6300A into law, creating a new path for people over the age of 18 to apply for “one-day designation,” authorizing them to solemnize a single marriage on a specified day in the state of New York.
Hochul signs NYS Living Donor Support Act into law
Legislation provides state reimbursement to living organ donors from New York for expenses incurred as result of donation. Gov. Kathy Hochul recently signed legislation (S.1594/A.146A) into law, enacting the New York State Living Donors Support Act, the first state program in the nation allowing individuals to be reimbursed for the costs of kidney and liver donations.
Hochul signs Digital Fair Repair Act into law
Legislation makes available tools & parts to enable consumer to fix their own electronic devices. Gov. Kathy Hochul recently signed the Digital Fair Repair Act (S4104-A/A7006-B) into law, her team said, “making New York the first state in the nation to guarantee the right to repair, protecting consumers from anticompetitive efforts to limit repair.”
Hochul urges recipients of government assistance to protect themselves against card skimming
Thieves using skimming devices to steal benefits from Electronic Benefit Transfer card users. √ Federal funding bill includes provision to issue additional assistance to victims of stolen benefits. Gov. Kathy Hochul recently urged New Yorkers who receive government assistance via an Electronic Benefit Transfer card to take steps to protect...
Hochul signs legislative package to support pedestrians, bikers & riders
Legislation provides funding for ‘Complete Streets’ projects inclusive of a holistic approach to street design; adds board seats to NFTA, RGRTA, CDTA, and Central New York Regional Airport Authority dedicated to a transit dependent individual. Gov. Kathy Hochul recently signed a legislative package supporting pedestrians, bikers and transit...
DEC announces awards to support environmental justice programs
Nearly $900,000 awarded to community-based organizations across state. New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos recently announced $898,365 in Environmental Justice Community Air Monitoring Capacity Building grants to help build heathier communities, particularly in areas with a disproportionate air pollution burden. His team said the grants support projects proposed by nine community-based organizations to develop new or strengthen existing air monitoring programs focused on reducing exposure to harmful emissions and improving public health in disadvantaged communities.
IRS announces tax relief for victims of severe winter storm in New York
Victims of severe winter storm beginning Dec. 23, 2022, now have until April 18, 2023, to file various individual and business tax returns and make tax payments, the Internal Revenue Service recently announced. Following the disaster declaration issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, individuals and households affected by severe...
DEC forest rangers respond to historic storm
Submitted by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. On Dec. 24-27, forest rangers and environmental conservation police officers assisted Erie County, Jefferson County and Genesee County emergency personnel with the massive winter storm. On Dec. 24, there were more than 100 calls to Jefferson County 911 for stranded...
DEC: Several new requirements taking effect for 2023 to protect consumers from harmful chemicals
Says statewide laws will limit use of 1,4-dioxane, PFAS & chemicals in variety of consumer products. √ New laws for household cleaning, personal care, cosmetics, food packaging & children’s products aim to help prevent public exposure. Several new laws are taking effect in the new year to “help protect...
Hochul announces first-ever round of Office of Strategic Workforce Development Grant awards totaling more than $6 million
Eight projects across state will leverage more than $4 million in public/private funding, support nearly 3,000 trainees for over 100 business partners. Gov. Kathy Hochul recently announced the New York State Office of Strategic Workforce Development has awarded more than $6 million in grants to eight projects across the state through the first round of the Capital and Pay for Performance Grant Programs.
State Police issue more than 32,900 tickets during national DWI crackdown that ran through New Year's Day
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the New York State Police issued 32,934 tickets and arrested 453 people for impaired driving during the national DWI crackdown, which started Wednesday, Dec. 14, and continued through New Year's Day Sunday. Troopers arrested 453 people for DWI, and investigated 4,417 accidents, which resulted in 528 people being injured and eight fatalities.
Catholic Health, Highmark BCBSWNY announce long-term contract agreement
Highmark BCBSWNY, Catholic Health, and Catholic Medical Partners recently announced a new long-term contract agreement. A press release said, “This will ensure Highmark BCBSWNY members will have continued access to care at Catholic Health hospitals and its comprehensive network of services.”. “As the quality and patient safety leader in...
Excelsior Scholarship application open for new applicants for spring 2023
SUNY & CUNY students whose families make up to $125,000 annually can apply for tuition-free college. Gov. Kathy Hochul recently announced the application for the Excelsior Scholarship for new applicants for the spring 2023 term is open here. The Excelsior Scholarship, in combination with other student financial aid, allows eligible full-time students to attend a SUNY or CUNY two-year or four-year college tuition-free.
