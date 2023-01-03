ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

In inaugural speech, DeSantis decries ‘philosophical lunacy,’ vows to fight ‘woke mob’

By Lawrence Mower
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OKDnq_0k22DQIG00

Gov. Ron DeSantis reiterated his pledge to combat the “woke mob” and touted his achievements over the last four years during his inauguration in Tallahassee on Tuesday.

In front of the steps of the Historic Capitol and before thousands of politicians, lobbyists, donors and the public, DeSantis gave a mostly boilerplate denunciation of his political opponents and again proclaimed that “freedom lives” in Florida.

“We seek normalcy, not philosophical lunacy,” he said. “We will never surrender to the woke mob. Florida is where woke goes to die.”

DeSantis also blasted politicians in Washington and the federal government, calling it a “sprawling, unaccountable bureaucracy” that “looms over us and imposes its will upon us.”

Tuesday marks the start of DeSantis’ second term.

Four years ago, DeSantis was a little-known congressman from the Jacksonville area who narrowly defeated former Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum. During his 2019 inauguration speech, DeSantis pledged to “stand for the rule of law” and vowed that Florida “will not allow sanctuary cities.”

Since then, his profile has grown, in part because of his combativeness toward political opponents , his resistance to coronavirus-related restrictions and his frequent high-profile political actions, such as flying migrants to the wealthy enclave of Martha’s Vineyard, suspending local officials and touting voting fraud-related arrests of people with felonies.

In November, he defeated former Gov. Charlie Crist by nearly 20 points, the largest margin by a GOP governor in the state’s history.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uGwe0_0k22DQIG00
Governor and his family: From left, Mason, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, first lady Casey DeSantis, Mamie and Madison wave to the crowd during the inauguration ceremony at the historic Florida Capitol in Tallahassee on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. MATIAS J. OCNER/mocner@miamiherald.com

Looking back at accomplishments

His victory — a rare bright spot for the GOP nationally in the November elections — ignited a flurry of speculation that he would challenge former President Donald Trump for president in 2024.

DeSantis has shied away from the speculation, and his speech on Tuesday gave no hints toward his future political aspirations.

Instead, he focused on his achievements over the last four years: making educational changes, ending “judicial activism,” spending money on the environment, addressing “deficiencies in Florida’s election administration” and standing for “law and order.”

“We have articulated a vision for a free and prosperous state. We have, through persistence and hard work, executed on that vision,” he said. “We have produced favorable results.

“And now we are here today because the people of Florida have validated our efforts in record fashion.”

DeSantis gave few hints about his priorities for the next four years beyond wanting to offer “record tax relief” for families and giving parents more control over their children’s schooling.

“We will enact more family-friendly policies to make it easier to raise children, and we will defend our children against those who seek to rob them of their innocence,” he said, which received a standing ovation.

READ MORE: Read for yourself: A transcript of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ inaugural address

Democratic lawmakers criticized DeSantis’ lack of ideas. House Minority Leader Fentrice Driskell, D-Tampa, said in a statement that it was “directed at GOP primary voters and billionaire donors.”

The speech was “incredibly boring and contained no new ideas,” Rep. Anna Eskamani, D-Orlando, said in a statement. “No actual issues that everyday families deal with — like housing affordability — were even mentioned.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18eB7Y_0k22DQIG00
Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez, with her husband, Adrian Nuñez, waves to the crowd during the inauguration ceremony at the historic Florida Capitol in Tallahassee on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. MATIAS J. OCNER/mocner@miamiherald.com

Those in attendance and other events

More than 3,000 people braved the chance of rain outside the Capitol to attend the inauguration, according to the governor’s office. They included Tallahassee lobbyists, conservative commentators, former Gov. Jeb Bush and a slew of current and former legislators.

Conservative radio host Glenn Beck was seated in the front row and loaned DeSantis a rare Bible from 1782 for his swearing-in, Beck told conservative media outlet The Blaze .

The governor’s inauguration festivities included a candlelight dinner Monday for donors who gave between $25,000 and $1 million . Unlike four years ago, when the inaugural committee released the list of donors, this year none of the donors or their donations have been disclosed.

After Tuesday’s swearing-in ceremony, there was “A Toast to One Million Mamas” at the Governor’s Mansion at 2 p.m., and the inaugural ball was scheduled to begin at Florida State University at 6 p.m. Unlike the events four years ago, both were closed to reporters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=443UFN_0k22DQIG00
Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, far left, attends Gov. Ron DeSantis’ inauguration ceremony at the historic Florida Capitol on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Tallahassee. MATIAS J. OCNER/mocner@miamiherald.com

Comments / 3

Related
POLITICO

Florida men, gators and the D.C. swamp

Hello and welcome to Wednesday. Holdouts— Three Florida Republicans — including newly elected Rep. Anna Paulina Luna — were key participants in the chaotic day at the U.S. Capitol where the House GOP conference was unable to get enough votes to hand the speakership to California Rep. Kevin McCarthy.
FLORIDA STATE
WSVN-TV

DeSantis to be sworn in for 2nd term Tuesday

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is getting set to be sworn in for his second term. He will take oath at the historic capitol in Tallahassee Tuesday, followed by his inaugural address. The ceremony’s theme: “Free State of Florida,” an often-heard catchphrase from the governor’s successful re-election...
FLORIDA STATE
jacksonvillefreepress.com

DeSantis Invokes MLK and Lincoln While Attacking “Wokeness”

Via www.miamitimesonline.com – Gov. Ron DeSantis was sworn in Tuesday to start his second term and delivered a divisive inauguration speech that further embraces the culture wars. Here are select excerpts from his remarks:. Freedom lives here, in our great Sunshine State of Florida!. It lives in the courage...
FLORIDA STATE
floridianpress.com

JUICE—Florida Politics' Juicy Read —1.2.2023 — DeSantis's "Gladiator" Moment — All Eyes on Tallahassee— Mast, Frost, Eskamani, Moskowitz—More...

Have a tip, story, new job, or announcement for The JUICE? Reach out: [email protected]. Today is the day that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is inaugurated again, and when he rubs his crushing victory over Florida Democrats in their faces. Gov. DeSantis has taken a few victory laps since the...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

DeSantis admin wants universities to report resources used for diversity, CRT initiatives

TALLAHASSEE - As Gov. Ron DeSantis targets "trendy ideology" in higher education, his administration is asking state colleges and universities for information about resources they are putting into activities related to diversity, equity and inclusion, and critical race theory. DeSantis has made the fight against critical race theory - which is based on the premise that racism is embedded in American institutions - a linchpin of his education and political agenda. During an inauguration speech Tuesday to start his second term, DeSantis took aim at ideological issues on campuses. "We must ensure school systems are responsive to parents and to...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Glenn Beck loans Bible to Ron DeSantis for second inauguration

The Blaze website trumpeted the Governor's borrowing of Beck's holy book. Gov. Ron DeSantis celebrated his inauguration Tuesday in Tallahassee, and a conservative firebrand’s holy book was central to the proceedings. Commentator Glenn Beck trumpeted the “exclusive” on his Blaze website, noting that the so-called “Bible of the Revolution,”...
FLORIDA STATE
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
52K+
Followers
1K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy