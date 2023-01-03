Read full article on original website
Devils remain encouraged ahead of meeting with Red Wings
The New Jersey Devils have only won twice in the last 11 games after an attention-getting start to the season,
3 NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Tuesday 1/3/23
Here, we'll focus on utilizing daily fantasy basketball projections and a slew of other tools to help make money betting player props. For this article, we are focusing on the NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots where value can be had tonight. The prop-betting experience on FanDuel Sportsbook...
Penguins vs. Golden Knights, Game 38: Lines, Notes & How to Watch
The Pittsburgh Penguins need a victory. And while they have a lot of factors working against them at the moment, at least one is in their favor: Recent history. They have won four consecutive games against Vegas, including each of the past two at T-Mobile Arena, where they will face the Golden Knights tonight at 10:08 p.m. Eastern.
Corey Kispert operating in bench role for Washington on Tuesday
Washington Wizards small forward Corey Kispert is not starting in Tuesday's contest against the Milwaukee Bucks. Kispert will play off the bench after Bradley Beal was picked as Tuesday's starter. In 15.1 expected minutes, our models project Kispert to record 5.1 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 0.8 assists.
Bobby Portis operating in bench role for Milwaukee on Tuesday night
Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis is not starting in Tuesday's lineup versus the Washington Wizards. Portis will come off the bench after Giannis Antetokounmpo was announced as Tuesday's starter. In 24.6 expected minutes, our models project Portis to record 12.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 1.2 assists.
Saddiq Bey coming off Detroit's bench on Wednesday night
Detroit Pistons small forward Saddiq Bey is not starting in Wednesday's game versus the Golden State Warriors. Bey will play a bench role after Killian Hayes was announced as Wednesday's starter. In 25.3 expected minutes, our models project Bey to score 24.4 FanDuel points. Bey's projection includes 14.5 points, 4.0...
Sixers starting Tyrese Maxey on Wednesday for inactive Joel Embiid (foot)
Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey is starting in Wednesday's lineup versus the Indiana Pacers. Maxey will rejoin Philadelphia's starting lineup after Joel Embiid was ruled out with a foot ailment. In 29.4 expected minutes, our models project Maxey to score 28.1 FanDuel points. Maxey's projection includes 17.7 points, 2.7 rebounds,...
Orlando's Caleb Houstan starting for suspended Franz Wagner on Wednesday
Orlando Magic small forward Caleb Houstan is starting in Wednesday's contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Houstan will make his second career start after Franz Wagner was suspended one game. In a matchup against a Thunder team allowing 41.2 FanDuel points per game to small forwards, Houstan's FanDuel salary stands at $3,900.
Bills-Bengals Week 17 contest will not resume this week
The Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals Week 17 game will not be resumed this week. The contest was suspended on Monday night after defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. The NFL hasn't made a decision on the possible resumption of the game and they haven't made any changes to the Week 18 schedule.
Bulls' Andre Drummond (shoulder) available on Wednesday
Chicago Bulls forward/center Andre Drummond (shoulder) is available for Wednesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Drummond has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against the Nets on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 9.9 minutes against Brooklyn. Drummond's Wednesday projection includes 4.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 0.8...
Magic starting Gary Harris on Wednesday, Terrence Ross to bench
Orlando Magic shooting guard Gary Harris is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Harris will make his fourth start this season after Terrence Ross was sent to the bench on Wednesday. In a matchup versus a Thunder team ranked 11th in defensive rating, our models project Harris to score 18.1 FanDuel points.
Jakub Vrana clears waivers, remains on Detroit Red Wings payroll
The Detroit Red Wings remain tied to forward Jakub Vrana. The 26-year-old top-line winger found no taker for his services on the waiver wire, where he was placed Tuesday. He already is on a conditioning stint with the Wings' AHL affiliate, the Grand Rapids Griffins. It speaks to how far...
Thunder starting Aaron Wiggins for inactive Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (illness) on Tuesday
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Aaron Wiggins is starting in Tuesday's lineup versus the Boston Celtics. Wiggins will make his seventh start this season after Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was ruled out with an illness. In a matchup versus a Boston team ranked seventh in defensive rating, Wiggins' FanDuel salary stands at $4,200.
Laker starting Austin Reaves on Wednesday, Troy Brown Jr. to bench
Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Miami Heat. Reaves will make his 12th start this season after Troy Brown Jr. was given bench responsibilities. In 29.9 expected minutes, our models project Reaves to score 21.4 FanDuel points. Reaves' projection includes 11.5 points, 3.7...
Timberwolves' Bryn Forbes (shoulder) out on Wednesday
Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Bryn Forbes (shoulder) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Forbes has been downgraded from questionable to out and will not play against Portland. His next chance to play will come against the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday. Forbes is averaging...
Bulls' Alex Caruso (ankle) questionable on Friday
Chicago Bulls point guard Alex Caruso (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Caruso is dealing with a right ankle sprain he suffered on Wednesday and is questionable to face the 76ers on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 22.9 minutes against Philadelphia.
Caleb Martin (quad) available for Miami on Wednesday
Miami Heat point guard Caleb Martin (quad) is available for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Martin has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against the Lakers on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 24.8 minutes against Los Angeles. Martin's Wednesday projection includes 9.1 points,...
Heat's Duncan Robinson (finger) expected to miss 4 weeks
Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson (finger) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers and is expected to miss 4 weeks. Robinson has been downgraded from questionable to out and will not play against the Lakers on Wednesday. He will underdog surgery on his finger and is expected to be sidelined for at least 4 weeks.
Mavericks' JaVale McGee (illness) available on Thursday
Dallas Mavericks center JaVale McGee (illness) is available for Thursday's game against the Boston Celtics. McGee has been removed from the injury report and should be good to go against Boston on Thursday. McGee is averaging 8.3 FanDuel points per game this season.
Naz Reid (back) questionable for Minnesota on Wednesday
Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid (back) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Reid is dealing with back spasms and is questionable to face Portland on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 23.6 minutes against the Trail Blazers. Reid's Wednesday projection includes...
