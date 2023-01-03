Read full article on original website
2 Stocks to Buy For "Safer" Exposure to China
SBUX - Free Report) The first stock on the list is a very familiar name. Starbucks has over 6,000 stores in China, but its headquarters and upper management is in Seattle, Washington. Starbucks will get a significant boost from mainland China reopening. In fact, at the end of the company’s...
Is It Wise to Retain Ventas (VTR) Stock in Your Portfolio?
VTR - Free Report) senior housing operations portfolio (SHOP), which refers to its senior housing communities in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, is well-positioned for growth due to rising healthcare spending by senior citizens and an aging population. Senior citizens constitute a major customer base of healthcare...
Here's Why Hold Strategy is Apt for ITT Stock Right Now
ITT Inc. (. ITT - Free Report) is poised to gain from strength in the end markets like chemical and industrial pumps, commercial aerospace and defense, rail and general industrial despite supply-chain constraints, high cost of sales (due to raw material cost inflation) and increasing operating expenses. The company’s organic orders grew 7% year over year in the third quarter, driven by strong demand for pumps, connectors, aerospace and defense components. Also, a robust backlog in its businesses, supported by the recovery in the energy end market, is expected to boost its performance in the long run.
Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 5th
SSE (. SSEZY - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom and Ireland, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.30% over the last 60 days. SSE PLC Price and Consensus.
4 Industrial Services Stocks to Bet On From the Prospering Industry
ASHTY - Free Report) , Hillenbrand (. ADRZY - Free Report) have witnessed solid order growth and delivered improved results. They are well poised to deliver growth backed by the solid demand in their end-markets and their efforts to gain market share. They have also been focusing on improving their productivity and efficiency to counter the impact of inflationary costs on their margins.
5 S&P 500 Banks With Solid Dividend Yield Amid Recession Risk
The banking industry seems well-capitalized to gain from a higher interest rate regime. The minutes from the last FOMC meeting underscored the central bank’s resolve to keep the interest rates high till inflation numbers cool down reasonably. The Federal Reserve officials noted that they would be required to maintain a “restrictive policy stance” until data gave proper indications of inflation pressures easing.
Chris Womack To Become CEO of Southern Company, Join Ranks of Blacks Leading Largest Publicly Traded Companies
The board of directors of Atlanta-based Southern Company announced today that dynamic corporate leader Chris Womack will become CEO of one of the largest energy providers in the U.S. With this groundbreaking appointment, he joins a small cadre of Black chief executives leading one of the 500 largest U.S.-based publicly...
3 Momentum Anomaly Stocks to Buy as 2023 Signals Fresh Start
In 2022, the broader equity indices witnessed one of their worst performances since 2008, with an inflation-driven market rout. Despite this, the Fed has vowed to continue its aggressive stance to curb inflation and has put the ‘terminal rate’ to a target range of 5-5.25%, intensifying fears of a global recession. The markets await further clarity as various economic metrics are scheduled to be released in the first week of 2023. With uncertainty becoming the norm of the day, investors often seek to employ time-tested winning strategies to fetch sustained profits. One of the most successful game plans to beat the blues is to bet on momentum stocks when value or growth investing fails to generate the desired profits.
Why Booz Allen (BAH) Stock is Up 13% in the Past Six Months
BAH - Free Report) has had an impressive run over the past six months. The stock has gained 12.6% compared with the 12.4% rise of the industry it belongs to and 0.5% fall of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. Reasons for the Upside. Booz Allen has developed its solutions business...
EOG Resources (EOG) Stock Up 51% YTD: More Room to Run?
EOG - Free Report) has gained 51% year to date (YTD), surpassing the 43% rise of the composite stocks belonging to the industry. The leading upstream energy firm is likely to see earnings growth of 64% this year. Factors Working in Favor. The price of West Texas Intermediate crude, trading...
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 3rd
LPG - Free Report) : This liquefied petroleum gas shipping company which owns and operates Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGCs) worldwide, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 52.5% over the last 60 day. Dorian LPG Ltd. Price and Consensus. Dorian LPG Ltd. price-consensus-chart |...
5 Top-Ranked ETFs to Buy at Bargain Prices for 2023
XWEB - Free Report) , Loncar Cancer Immunotherapy ETF (. CNCR - Free Report) , Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (. XRT - Free Report) , and First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (. QCLN - Free Report) , are poised to outperform in the coming...
Here's Why You Should Retain Bio-Rad (BIO) Stock for Now
BIO - Free Report) is well-poised for growth in the coming quarters, backed by robust demand in Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics arms. The company’s earnings for the third quarter of 2022 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, declining sales and tough competition are concerning. In the past year,...
Implied Volatility Surging for Antero Resources (AR) Stock Options
AR - Free Report) need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Jan 20, 2023 $5.00 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how much...
TREX Sells Commercial Products Business to Sightline
TREX - Free Report) divested its wholly-owned subsidiary, Trex Commercial Products, Inc., to Minnesota-based Sightline Commercial Solutions, LLC. In the first nine months of 2022, the segment generated sales of $35.1 million, which reflects 3.8% of the total net sales. Also, it incurred a net loss of $2.4 million in the said period.
Company News for Jan 5, 2023
JD - Free Report) soared 14.7% on possibilities emerging that China was moving toward a full reopening. MSFT - Free Report) fell 4.4% on concern over the health of Azure, its cloud-computing business. Kimco Realty Corporation’s (. KIM - Free Report) shares rose 1.9% as real estate stocks did...
2 ETFs to Watch for Outsized Volume on High-Dividend & Energy
SPY - Free Report) added 0.77%, (. QQQ - Free Report) moved 0.5% higher on the day. Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most-recent trading session. This could make these ETFs the ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra-interest continues.
Perion Network (PERI) Reports Upbeat Q4 Preliminary Earnings
PERI - Free Report) reported strong preliminary results for fourth-quarter 2022 on Jan 4. The advertising technology company now anticipates revenues of $205 million, which suggests 30% growth from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be $47 million, indicating a whopping 63% increase from...
3 Top Chip Stocks Paying Dividends
AMD - Free Report) and NVIDIA (. Still, in 2022, many semiconductor stocks got beaten down, ending their fantastic runs. However, several semiconductor stocks have seen their earnings outlook drift higher over the last several months, including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (. TSM - Free Report) , STMicroelectronics (. STM -...
5 Reasons Why Fulton Financial (FULT) is an Attractive Pick Now
FULT - Free Report) stock is a good investment option right now. Supported by higher interest rates and loan growth, the company’s revenues are anticipated to improve. FULT’s efficient capital deployment activities reflect a solid balance sheet position. Analysts seem to be optimistic regarding the company’s earnings growth...
