Why Rory McIlroy isn't playing in PGA Tour's Sentry Tournament of Champions
Rory McIlroy has chosen not to compete at the Sentry Tournament of Champions on the PGA Tour. This is despite the fact there is a stacked field in Maui and a prize purse of $15m on offer. That represents almost double what it was in 2022 when it was won...
2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions: Betting Odds, Picks and a Prop for the Plantation Course at Kapalua
Our new gambling columnist likes Tony Finau to be in the hunt and another player to be all business to win in paradise.
2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions Thursday tee times, TV info
The PGA Tour is back in action this week and kicks off the 2023 calendar year in paradise. A 39-player field loaded with winners tees it up on Thursday at Kapalua’s Plantation Course for the first round of the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions, the first of the PGA Tour’s new schedule of elevated events. Marquee pairings to watch include Xander Schauffele and Justin Thomas, Scottie Scheffler and Will Zalatoris, Patrick Cantlay and Hideki Matsuyama, Jordan Spieth and Tom Kim, Tony Finau and Collin Morikawa and Matt Fitzpatrick and Jon Rahm.
Photos: 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii
The best players in the world have gathered in Kapalua for the PGA Tour’s first-ever elevated event. The 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions is boasting its strongest field ever thanks to the higher status but is missing one key name. Players are allowed to miss one elevated event per...
Sentry Tournament of Champions DFS picks 2023: Why I’m fading Will Zalatoris and Jordan Spieth this week
The shortest offseason in sports is over! Thirty-nine players head to Maui to kick off the new year at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions. This is a newly elevated event on the PGA Tour, with a purse of $15 million, and it has created a star-studded field to battle the Plantation Course at Kapalua.
2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions preview: Purse, field, tee times, TV and streaming schedule, channels
The 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions starts on Thursday at Kapaula Resort's Plantation Course on Maui, Hawaii, with a 39-player field taking on the year-opening event to kick off the year and the era of elevated events. The event runs January 5-8, 2023. This event, which has been played since...
Dawn of the designated-event era begins in Sentry Tournament of Champions at Kapalua
KAPALUA, Hawaii — On the rolling hills of a former pineapple plantation in West Maui and amid an array of the state’s signature rainbows, 39 PGA Tour pros will begin a chase for a pot of gold at Kapalua Resort’s Plantation Course. With the flip of the...
2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions odds: Jon Rahm leads golf’s best as betting favorite
The 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions kicks off a new year on the PGA Tour, and according to the Tournament of Champions betting odds via BetMGM, a familiar face finds himself as the betting favorite. Here’s what you need to know. Tournament of Champions odds: This week’s favorites.
PGA Tour's "elevated" era begins with more prize money
The Sentry Tournament of Champions (TOC) begins Thursday at Maui's Kapalua Plantation Course, resuming the PGA Tour after seven weeks off and marking the beginning of a new era for the Tour. State of play: The TOC is the first of 13 "elevated" events this season, which feature increased prize...
