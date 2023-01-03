ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions Thursday tee times, TV info

The PGA Tour is back in action this week and kicks off the 2023 calendar year in paradise. A 39-player field loaded with winners tees it up on Thursday at Kapalua’s Plantation Course for the first round of the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions, the first of the PGA Tour’s new schedule of elevated events. Marquee pairings to watch include Xander Schauffele and Justin Thomas, Scottie Scheffler and Will Zalatoris, Patrick Cantlay and Hideki Matsuyama, Jordan Spieth and Tom Kim, Tony Finau and Collin Morikawa and Matt Fitzpatrick and Jon Rahm.
3 NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Wednesday 1/4/23

Here, we'll focus on utilizing daily fantasy basketball projections and a slew of other tools to help make money betting player props. For this article, we are focusing on the NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots where value can be had tonight. The prop-betting experience on FanDuel Sportsbook...
Caleb Martin (quad) available for Miami on Wednesday

Miami Heat point guard Caleb Martin (quad) is available for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Martin has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against the Lakers on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 24.8 minutes against Los Angeles. Martin's Wednesday projection includes 9.1 points,...
Jae'Sean Tate (ankle) returning to Rockets' lineup Thursday

Houston Rockets small forward Jae'Sean Tate (ankle) will return to the starting lineup on Thursday against the Utah Jazz, reports Kelly Iko of The Athletic. Tate is set to return after missing the last 31 games with a right ankle injury. He will likely replace Eric Gordon in the starting lineup, assuming the Rockets rest the veteran on the second leg of a back-to-back. Kenyon Martin Jr. and Tari Eason will have fewer minutes available with Tate back in action.
Nets' Royce O'Neale (illness) available on Wednesday

Brooklyn Nets forward Royce O'Neale (illness) is available for Wednesday's game against the Chicago Bulls. O'Neale has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against Chicago on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 31.8 minutes against the Bulls. O'Neale's Wednesday projection includes 9.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.3...
NBA Betting Guide for Tuesday 1/3/23: Scouring All 3 Games for Value

Betting on the NBA can get a little overwhelming throughout the season because there are games every day, and there's just a lot to track throughout the season and entering every night -- spreads, over/unders, injuries, and so on. But you can rely on numberFire to help. We have a...
Mavericks' JaVale McGee (illness) available on Thursday

Dallas Mavericks center JaVale McGee (illness) is available for Thursday's game against the Boston Celtics. McGee has been removed from the injury report and should be good to go against Boston on Thursday. McGee is averaging 8.3 FanDuel points per game this season.
Russell Westbrook (foot) active for Lakers on Wednesday night

Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (foot) will play in Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat. Westbrook will be available after he was listed as probable with left foot soreness. In an increased role with LeBron James inactive with an illness, our models project Westbrook to score 35.5 FanDuel points.
Evan Mobley (ankle) available for Cleveland on Wednesday

Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Mobley has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Suns on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 33.2 minutes against Phoenix. Mobley's Wednesday projection includes 13.1 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.7...
Orlando's Caleb Houstan starting for suspended Franz Wagner on Wednesday

Orlando Magic small forward Caleb Houstan is starting in Wednesday's contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Houstan will make his second career start after Franz Wagner was suspended one game. In a matchup against a Thunder team allowing 41.2 FanDuel points per game to small forwards, Houstan's FanDuel salary stands at $3,900.
PGA Tour's "elevated" era begins with more prize money

The Sentry Tournament of Champions (TOC) begins Thursday at Maui's Kapalua Plantation Course, resuming the PGA Tour after seven weeks off and marking the beginning of a new era for the Tour. State of play: The TOC is the first of 13 "elevated" events this season, which feature increased prize...
Miami's Dewayne Dedmon (foot) available for Wednesday's game versus Lakers

Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon (foot) will play in Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Dedmon will be active in a second unit role after the veteran was listed with left foot plantar fasciitis. In 10.8 expected minutes, our models project Dedmon to record 4.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, and...
