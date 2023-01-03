ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Larry Brown Sports

Dan Campbell’s nose is crazy red for Week 18 game at Lambeau Field

The Detroit Lions were getting ready to play spoiler against the Green Bay Packers in their “Sunday Night Football” game in Week 18, and Dan Campbell’s nose was not ready for the elements. The conditions at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin are not easy to deal with. They have a way of testing people.... The post Dan Campbell’s nose is crazy red for Week 18 game at Lambeau Field appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GREEN BAY, WI
Sports Business Journal

SBJ Unpacks: Football dominates most-watched programming in 2022

Tonight in Unpacks: 2022’s list of the top 100 telecasts shows just how valuable sports programming is as networks struggle to attract viewers to scripted fare, with the NFL dominating the slate. Other headlines:. NFL approves playoff scenarios as NFLPA execs chime in. Hamlin crisis brought back difficult memories...
Sports Business Journal

Audiences stuck with ESPN after Hamlin incident

"Monday Night Football" averaged 21.4 million viewers over the first half-hour of the game on ABC, ESPN and ESPN2. From the time of Bills S Damar Hamlin's collapse until the official suspension of the game, 24.5 million viewers were tuned in. Coverage switched over to “SportsCenter” at 10:10pm ET on ESPN, and that program averaged 5.2 million viewers (airing until midnight). Following the Week 16 "MNF" game, “SportsCenter” airing at 11:22pm averaged 2.1 million viewers. Also this Monday, after the 10:10pm "SportsCenter," another episode of the show came on from midnight until 1am, averaging 1.1 million viewers. ESPN2 also simulcasted "SportsCenter" from 10:10-11pm, averaging 1.8 million viewers.
Sports Business Journal

Speed Reads....

Longtime ESPN soccer analyst Taylor Twellman seemed to indicate Friday on Twitter that he has left the network after almost 13 years (SBJ). On-demand delivery service ASAP.com struck a new partnership with Jets WR Garrett Wilson. He becomes the first local NFL player to work with the company since it launched its service in the area last fall. Wilson as part of the deal will promote the delivery app on his social media accounts (ASAP.com).

