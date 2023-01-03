"Monday Night Football" averaged 21.4 million viewers over the first half-hour of the game on ABC, ESPN and ESPN2. From the time of Bills S Damar Hamlin's collapse until the official suspension of the game, 24.5 million viewers were tuned in. Coverage switched over to “SportsCenter” at 10:10pm ET on ESPN, and that program averaged 5.2 million viewers (airing until midnight). Following the Week 16 "MNF" game, “SportsCenter” airing at 11:22pm averaged 2.1 million viewers. Also this Monday, after the 10:10pm "SportsCenter," another episode of the show came on from midnight until 1am, averaging 1.1 million viewers. ESPN2 also simulcasted "SportsCenter" from 10:10-11pm, averaging 1.8 million viewers.

2 DAYS AGO