WJHG-TV
Call for Shots Fired, But No Victim
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after receiving a call for a disturbance and gunfire, but when they arrived on the scene, there was no victim in the area. Around 8 a.m. on Wednesday, deputies arrived outside townhouses at 229 Troy Street near...
WJHG-TV
Two men arrested after attempting to make explosives, police say
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two are in custody after police say the men made explosive devices at the beach. According to Panama City Beach Police, there were reports of a “bomb” being set off at Beach Scene, on 10059 Hutchison Boulevard. Officers arrived and say contact...
WJHG-TV
Teens arrested for stealing guns and breaking into churches
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two teenagers have been arrested after authorities say they stole guns, a vehicle and broke into at least five places in northern Walton County. Residents in the small town of Glendale said they were shocked to find out homes, two churches, and a local business...
WJHG-TV
Wreck in Panama City, driver with serious injuries
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A driver is in serious condition after a wreck in Panama City. Panama City Police told NewsChannel 7 the driver of a jeep was going through the intersection of Beck Ave. and 19th Street Wednesday night and was t-boned by a smaller car. The driver...
WJHG-TV
Accident in Panama City involving three cars
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida Highway Patrol reported an accident involving three cars in Panama City early Thursday morning. At the intersection of St. Andrews Blvd and Airport Road, troopers say a Ford SUV and a Bay County Patrol truck were sitting at a red light when a blue Kia crashed into the truck from behind. FHP is investigating the cause of the crash.
WJHG-TV
Shooting on Tiger Trail, one dead
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Washington County Sheriff’s Investigators (WCSO) are looking into a shooting that occurred on Tuesday morning. Deputies said they got a call just before 3 a.m. about gunshots going off on Tiger Trail in Chipley. According to the Sheriff’s Office, when deputies arrived at the...
WJHG-TV
Officials investigate single car wreck that leaves driver with serious injuries
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A woman was seriously injured in a single-car accident late Tuesday evening when her vehicle hit a steel beam at a business. Officials with the Panama City Police Department say just before midnight they responded to an accident in the 300 block of Jenks Avenue.
WJHG-TV
Resolution Roundup: Organizing with Lo Maintenance Living
WJHG-TV
Miramar Beach Commercial Structure Fire
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP)- South Walton firefighters responded to a commercial structure fire early Wednesday morning. The fire occurred near the intersection of U.S. Highway 98 West and Professional Place. The call came after 3 a.m. after a Walton County Sheriff’s Office Deputy noticed the smell of smoke in the...
WJHG-TV
Organizing in the new year with Lo Maintenance Living
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A great way to kick off a new year is by tackling the things that keep getting put off, like organizing. Lauren Lee, a professional organizer and owner of Lo Maintenance Living, stopped by the studio to offer some helpful tips to start the process, but also how to avoid getting overwhelmed.
WJHG-TV
Chipley Family loses home and everything in it New Year day
CHIPLEY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Chipley family is starting off the new year with pretty much the clothes on their backs after a fire destroyed their home over the weekend. “I can’t believe it, said Maria Reed, the homeowner. “To let me see the phone call and that was a live phone call and then what a see was the house with the flame all the way up in the ceiling I mean the roof.”
WJHG-TV
Beck Ave. Wreck
WJHG-TV
Washington County Sheriff’s deputies see a rise in drug activity
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Drug busts and overdoses have been leading headlines these last few years. While most would expect it to be more common in big urban cities, that’s not necessarily the case. NewsChannel 7 sat down with Washington County Sheriff Kevin Crews Wednesday to see what drug activity looks like in more rural areas.
WJHG-TV
Must Watch: Wild ride over Hathaway Bridge
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A wild ride across the Hathaway Bridge is caught on video and lands the driver behind bars. Video submitted by a viewer shows a truck swerving into another lane and eventually hitting the side barricade of the Hathway Bridge. The truck hits the side and skids off multiple times.
WJHG-TV
Most dangerous days for driving
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - New Year’s Eve, and the days before and after, are a dangerous time to be on the road, according to authorities. “It’s like a spring break atmosphere for the weekend,” Jason King, Florida Highway Patrol Trooper. Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Jason...
WJHG-TV
Adopt Beckham today
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After meeting this fun-loving hound dog named Beckham, it is clear that 2023 is going to be his year. Evelyn Temple with Bay County Animal Services explained that despite being a handsome boy and a good listener, Beckham has been at the shelter since before Thanksgiving.
WJHG-TV
This Week's 850Strong Student of the Week is Brantley Clark
WJHG-TV
Panama City Police Department gets new all-electric rides
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Police Department picked up some new additions to their fleet Tuesday afternoon. Officers stopped by Coastal Powersports in Fort Walton Beach to buy two motorcycles. While they may look like average motorcycles you see on the road, the new patrol bikes are fully electric.
WJHG-TV
Former employees speak out after Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen closes for good
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A staple in Southern cooking in Panama City Beach is a staple no more. Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen in Pier Park shut its doors suddenly last week. The closure laid off around 30 employees. “We came here and grew as a family and became...
WJHG-TV
A closer look at the process of adoption
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Christmas may be behind us, but there’s a gift many couples are still longing to receive. It’s possibly the greatest gift of all, which is a child. But those who can’t have children of their own know the process to adopt can be extensive and yet thousands of kids are in foster care. According to the National Adoption Association, there are roughly 19,000 children in foster care in Florida.
