CHIPLEY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Chipley family is starting off the new year with pretty much the clothes on their backs after a fire destroyed their home over the weekend. “I can’t believe it, said Maria Reed, the homeowner. “To let me see the phone call and that was a live phone call and then what a see was the house with the flame all the way up in the ceiling I mean the roof.”

CHIPLEY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO