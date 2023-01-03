Read full article on original website
Kalamazoo man sentenced in death of infant he was babysitting
A southwestern Michigan man has been sentenced to at least 12 1/2 years in prison after pleading guilty in the 2017 death of an infant he had been babysitting.
WWMT
Mother accused of murdering her 1-year-old child to stand trial
ALMENA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Portage mother accused of killing her 1-year-old daughter in August 2021 is expected to stand trial after her case was bound over to circuit court Tuesday, according to court records. On Aug. 7, 2021, the babysitter of Olivia Stripling called 911 when she found...
WWMT
Jackson man charged with assault, home invasion after attack on two men
JACKSON, Mich. — A Jackson man who was arrested in a stabbing of two men was charged with assault and home invasion, according to Branch County Undersheriff Keith Eichler Wednesday. Curtis White, 33 of Coldwater, and Edward Guilford, 33 of Union City, were attacked, one with a hammer, on...
WWMT
Man who fled to Mexico after Wyoming woman murder to stand trial
WYOMING, Mich. — A man who fled to Mexico after the murder of a Grand Rapids area woman was bound over to circuit court in Kent County Wednesday. Yenly Garcia, 44, is facing charges of open murder, felony firearm, possession of a firearm and ammunition by a felon, and possession of a stolen financial transaction device, according to court records.
Court docs: Former employee accused of stabbing 2 in Branch County
A Michigan man faces assault with intent to murder charges after authorities say he tried to kill two people in Branch County earlier this week.
WWMT
Four-year-old in critical condition after Kentwood car crash
KENTWOOD, Mich. — An early morning car crash sent a 4-year-old to the hospital in critical condition, according to the Kentwood Police Department. The crash happened at 8:07 a.m. near 60th Street and Wing Avenue in Kentwood, according to police. New Year's Eve shooting: Grand Rapids police identify teen...
WWMTCw
Jackson man arrested for alleged stabbings, attack with a hammer
UNION CITY, Mich. — A 31-year-old man from Jackson was arrested after attacking two victims on Burlington Road on Monday, according to the Branch County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect first attacked a 33-year-old man from Union City from behind and stabbed him several times in the back, chest, and neck, according to deputies.
Comstock Park man accused of human trafficking expected in court
A Comstock Park man accused of human trafficking will appear in court Wednesday. The court hearing is for Terrence Clay.
Man sues deputies over 2021 arrest while collecting signatures
A man has filed a lawsuit against two Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies for what he said was an unlawful arrest two years ago.
fox2detroit.com
Foul play suspected after Michigan mother never came home on Dec. 10
PORTAGE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Authorities believe a missing woman from southwest Michigan may be the victim of a violent crime. Heather Kelley, 35, of Portage, was last seen Dec. 10, 2022. According to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office, she left home around 9 p.m. When she talked to her children on the phone around 10:20 p.m., the mother of eight told them she would be home soon but never arrived.
Overnight shootings in Grand Rapids leave 2 injured
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are investigating after two young men were shot in the legs early Tuesday morning. The first shooting happened just after midnight in the parking lot of Clique Lanes on Stocking Avenue NW. GRPD says a 24-year-old man was shot twice, once in...
WWMT
Wyoming teen arrested in deadly New Year's crash
LaPORTE COUNTY, Ind. — A teenager from Wyoming, Mich. is facing multiple charges, including operating while intoxicated and possession of marijuana, after a fatal crash Sunday. Kalamazoo: Man accused of larceny runs into stranger's home to avoid police. Jordan M. Morrissey, 19, was driving on a curve of I-94...
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police arrest driver in possession of illegal drugs after foot chase
DELTA TWP., Mich. (WILX) - A driver is being jailed in Eaton County for the possession of meth, cocaine, resisting police, and probation violation according to a Michigan State Police (MSP) Twitter post. Troopers from the Lansing Post stopped the vehicle in Delta Township on Waverly Rd. for a violation...
WWMT
Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety K-9 helps in arrest of armed robbery suspect
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety K9 helped in the arrest of an armed robbery suspect on Monday, police said. Police said they were responding to reports of an armed robbery that happened near North Westnedge Avenue, north of West Prouty Street. The 19-year-old suspect from...
'They left him to die and it's wrong.' Neighbor speaks up in hope of getting justice for teen shot on New Years
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating multiple shootings that rang in the new year. One person was killed and five others are recovering as of Monday. The first shooting death of the year involved a 16-year-old boy near the intersection of Blaine Avenue SE...
Deputies: Teenager hurt in crash near Borculo
A teenage driver was injured in a crash near Borculo on Wednesday.
PD: 2 shot, injured outside Grand Rapids bowling alley
Police say two people were shot outside a bowling alley in Grand Rapids early Tuesday morning.
WWMTCw
Van Buren County man arrested in domestic assault case
PORTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Van Buren County Sheriff's Office arrested a man involved in a domestic assault Saturday evening. At 11:15 p.m., deputies responded to an address in Porter Township. The 49-year-old suspect was found to be very intoxicated and uncooperative, deputies said. Accident: 2 killed after man...
Police release name of 29-year-old Kalamazoo man fatally shot
KALAMAZOO, MI – Police have released the name of a man killed in a shooting in Kalamazoo’s Northside neighborhood. James Douglas White, Jr., 29, of Kalamazoo, was found injured around 9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, near the intersection North Burdick Street and Parsons Street, Kalamazoo Public Safety Public Information Officer Jay Shatara said.
Deputies: New Year’s party shooting that killed 2 ‘unintentional’
Deputies say a man who started shooting during a New Year's party near Lawrence didn't realize his two friends were downrange.
