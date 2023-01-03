ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

WWMT

Mother accused of murdering her 1-year-old child to stand trial

ALMENA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Portage mother accused of killing her 1-year-old daughter in August 2021 is expected to stand trial after her case was bound over to circuit court Tuesday, according to court records. On Aug. 7, 2021, the babysitter of Olivia Stripling called 911 when she found...
PORTAGE, MI
WWMT

Man who fled to Mexico after Wyoming woman murder to stand trial

WYOMING, Mich. — A man who fled to Mexico after the murder of a Grand Rapids area woman was bound over to circuit court in Kent County Wednesday. Yenly Garcia, 44, is facing charges of open murder, felony firearm, possession of a firearm and ammunition by a felon, and possession of a stolen financial transaction device, according to court records.
WYOMING, MI
WWMT

Four-year-old in critical condition after Kentwood car crash

KENTWOOD, Mich. — An early morning car crash sent a 4-year-old to the hospital in critical condition, according to the Kentwood Police Department. The crash happened at 8:07 a.m. near 60th Street and Wing Avenue in Kentwood, according to police. New Year's Eve shooting: Grand Rapids police identify teen...
KENTWOOD, MI
WWMTCw

Jackson man arrested for alleged stabbings, attack with a hammer

UNION CITY, Mich. — A 31-year-old man from Jackson was arrested after attacking two victims on Burlington Road on Monday, according to the Branch County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect first attacked a 33-year-old man from Union City from behind and stabbed him several times in the back, chest, and neck, according to deputies.
JACKSON, MI
fox2detroit.com

Foul play suspected after Michigan mother never came home on Dec. 10

PORTAGE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Authorities believe a missing woman from southwest Michigan may be the victim of a violent crime. Heather Kelley, 35, of Portage, was last seen Dec. 10, 2022. According to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office, she left home around 9 p.m. When she talked to her children on the phone around 10:20 p.m., the mother of eight told them she would be home soon but never arrived.
PORTAGE, MI
WWMT

Wyoming teen arrested in deadly New Year's crash

LaPORTE COUNTY, Ind. — A teenager from Wyoming, Mich. is facing multiple charges, including operating while intoxicated and possession of marijuana, after a fatal crash Sunday. Kalamazoo: Man accused of larceny runs into stranger's home to avoid police. Jordan M. Morrissey, 19, was driving on a curve of I-94...
WYOMING, MI
WWMTCw

Van Buren County man arrested in domestic assault case

PORTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Van Buren County Sheriff's Office arrested a man involved in a domestic assault Saturday evening. At 11:15 p.m., deputies responded to an address in Porter Township. The 49-year-old suspect was found to be very intoxicated and uncooperative, deputies said. Accident: 2 killed after man...
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Police release name of 29-year-old Kalamazoo man fatally shot

KALAMAZOO, MI – Police have released the name of a man killed in a shooting in Kalamazoo’s Northside neighborhood. James Douglas White, Jr., 29, of Kalamazoo, was found injured around 9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, near the intersection North Burdick Street and Parsons Street, Kalamazoo Public Safety Public Information Officer Jay Shatara said.
KALAMAZOO, MI

