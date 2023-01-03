ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomsdale, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1070 KHMO-AM

Nearly 30 Dogs Rescued from Missouri Breeder, Many Injured

According to reports, it took a dozen hours to accomplish, but nearly 30 dogs were rescued from a Missouri breeder with many of the animals showing terrible injuries. FOX 2 St. Louis shared the story of the Humane Society of Missouri as teams traveled from Maryland Heights to Ozark County on a rescue mission. They report it was a formerly licensed breeder with animals in allegedly different states of abuse and neglect.
MISSOURI STATE
mymoinfo.com

William “Bill” Skaggs – Service 1pm 1/7/23

William “Bill” Skaggs of Fredericktown died Tuesday at the age of 84. The funeral service will be 1:00 Saturday at Follis and Sons Chapel in Fredericktown with burial in Marcus Memorial Park. Visitation for Bill Skaggs will be 10:30 to 1 Saturday at Follis and Sons Funeral Home.
FREDERICKTOWN, MO
CJ Coombs

The Farmington State Hospital #4 Cemetery for the mentally ill in Missouri was established in 1903

In 1903, the Farmington State Hospital #4 Cemetery was established in Farmington, Missouri (St. Francois County). From the year it was established, it’s notably historic. This cemetery was the burial ground for deceased hospital patients. In 2010, the cemetery was added to the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP). The cemetery is a quarter of a mile south of Doubet Road, and a half mile from where State Hospital #4 was. It’s also behind the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department.
FARMINGTON, MO
KMOV

Man shot, killed overnight near Soulard

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed near the Soulard neighborhood overnight. Police say around 2:16 a.m., they responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of Gravois Avenue. A 24-year-old man was found in a parking lot with a gunshot wound to his chest. EMS pronounced the man dead and a homicide unit was called to investigate.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stegenherald.com

Brown Turns Self In To Authorities

Danny Wesley Brown, 60, has been arrested after he turned himself in to law enforcement today. The eight-day search is over. The Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Department was searching for Brown after he allegedly committed five felonies — including kidnapping, assault, unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action, etc. — resulting in seven counts during a violent incident in this county.
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO
KMOV

16-year-old charged with August double homicide, certified as adult

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A teenager was certified as an adult in the juvenile court system and charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with a double homicide in St. Louis in August. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department announced Saturday that 16-year-old Jameer Johnson was charged in...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Man fatally shoots co-worker at a Maryland Heights business

An investigation is underway as several police officers have responded to a situation outside a Dobbs center in Maryland Heights. Man fatally shoots co-worker at a Maryland Heights …. An investigation is underway as several police officers have responded to a situation outside a Dobbs center in Maryland Heights. Family...
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO
KMOV

Double shooting in Franklin County leaves two dead

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man and a woman were killed in a double shooting in Franklin County on Wednesday. A call came in to police around 7:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of Spring Valley Road north of Pacific saying two people had been shot outside. Ronald Cline Jr., who went by “Ronnie” and was 39, was pronounced dead. 34-year-old Leslie Barstow was taken to the hospital by EMS and later pronounced dead.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
FOX 2

Automotive group founder, Frank Bommarito, passes away at 88

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Frank Bommarito, the man who founded one of St. Louis’s most successful car dealerships, passed away on January 1st in Naples, Florida at the age of 88. He was the founder of the Bommarito Automotive Group and opened his first dealership in 1971, eventually owning several dealerships across the St. Louis […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy