Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
27 dogs rescued in Franklin County, Missouri
An animal sanctuary and rescue is asking for help after taking in more than two dozen mistreated dogs. They were found in deplorable conditions in Franklin County.
Bertha Gifford: Missouri’s first female serial killer
Bertha Gifford was a serial murderer who killed people in Missouri in the early 1900s. She is thought to have poisoned at least 17 people, some of whom were children, over a number of years.
Nearly 30 Dogs Rescued from Missouri Breeder, Many Injured
According to reports, it took a dozen hours to accomplish, but nearly 30 dogs were rescued from a Missouri breeder with many of the animals showing terrible injuries. FOX 2 St. Louis shared the story of the Humane Society of Missouri as teams traveled from Maryland Heights to Ozark County on a rescue mission. They report it was a formerly licensed breeder with animals in allegedly different states of abuse and neglect.
Humane Society of Missouri rescues 29 dogs from Ozark County dog breeder
It was a 12-hour rescue mission for the Humane Society of Missouri's team in Maryland Heights, which traveled to Ozark County to rescue nearly 30 dogs.
'I just hope they catch the killer': Franklin County father wants answers in death of son, son's girlfriend
PACIFIC, Mo. — "It's just hard to deal with," said Ronald Cline Sr. You can see the pain in Cline's eyes and hear it in his voice. "It just ruins lives something terrible," said the father. The Franklin County dad cannot believe his 39-year-old son Ronald Cline Jr. and...
mymoinfo.com
William “Bill” Skaggs – Service 1pm 1/7/23
William “Bill” Skaggs of Fredericktown died Tuesday at the age of 84. The funeral service will be 1:00 Saturday at Follis and Sons Chapel in Fredericktown with burial in Marcus Memorial Park. Visitation for Bill Skaggs will be 10:30 to 1 Saturday at Follis and Sons Funeral Home.
The Farmington State Hospital #4 Cemetery for the mentally ill in Missouri was established in 1903
In 1903, the Farmington State Hospital #4 Cemetery was established in Farmington, Missouri (St. Francois County). From the year it was established, it’s notably historic. This cemetery was the burial ground for deceased hospital patients. In 2010, the cemetery was added to the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP). The cemetery is a quarter of a mile south of Doubet Road, and a half mile from where State Hospital #4 was. It’s also behind the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department.
Woman pistol-whipped, shot while coming home from casino
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis woman is out of the hospital after someone shot her during an attempted robbery right outside of her home. It happened just after midnight Wednesday as the woman and her husband were leaving a local casino. It was supposed to be a fun...
St. Louis crime wave: Businesses repeatedly broken into
FOX 2 has gained access to the growing trail of evidence investigators hope to piece together to rein in a St. Louis crime wave.
KMOV
Man shot, killed overnight near Soulard
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed near the Soulard neighborhood overnight. Police say around 2:16 a.m., they responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of Gravois Avenue. A 24-year-old man was found in a parking lot with a gunshot wound to his chest. EMS pronounced the man dead and a homicide unit was called to investigate.
Community mourns victims killed in Pacific double homicide
A small town is reeling from a double shooting that left two people dead Wednesday night, stunned by the sudden violence.
stegenherald.com
Brown Turns Self In To Authorities
Danny Wesley Brown, 60, has been arrested after he turned himself in to law enforcement today. The eight-day search is over. The Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Department was searching for Brown after he allegedly committed five felonies — including kidnapping, assault, unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action, etc. — resulting in seven counts during a violent incident in this county.
Questions remain after accused St. Louis carjacker walks free
A St. Louis alderman is looking to the city prosecutor’s office for answers after a woman he accused of carjacking him was released from jail.
KMOV
16-year-old charged with August double homicide, certified as adult
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A teenager was certified as an adult in the juvenile court system and charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with a double homicide in St. Louis in August. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department announced Saturday that 16-year-old Jameer Johnson was charged in...
St. Louis man convicted of killing actress
A St. Louis man will spend upwards of four decades behind bars after being sentenced for the 2021 murder of an actress outside her south city home.
FOX2now.com
Man fatally shoots co-worker at a Maryland Heights business
An investigation is underway as several police officers have responded to a situation outside a Dobbs center in Maryland Heights. Man fatally shoots co-worker at a Maryland Heights …. An investigation is underway as several police officers have responded to a situation outside a Dobbs center in Maryland Heights. Family...
FOX2now.com
Troy Family Dental in Illinois offers sedation dentistry to remove all fear
Troy Family Dental makes sure everyone can get the care they need. If dental visits just scare you from going, no worries. There is sedation dentistry available at Troy Family Dental. Let them walk you through how it works and how it’s an effective solution to the fear of dentistry.
Police: Robber shoots, kills employee outside Maryland Heights strip mall
One man has died after a robber fatally shot him outside of a Maryland Heights strip mall Friday afternoon.
KMOV
Double shooting in Franklin County leaves two dead
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man and a woman were killed in a double shooting in Franklin County on Wednesday. A call came in to police around 7:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of Spring Valley Road north of Pacific saying two people had been shot outside. Ronald Cline Jr., who went by “Ronnie” and was 39, was pronounced dead. 34-year-old Leslie Barstow was taken to the hospital by EMS and later pronounced dead.
Automotive group founder, Frank Bommarito, passes away at 88
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Frank Bommarito, the man who founded one of St. Louis’s most successful car dealerships, passed away on January 1st in Naples, Florida at the age of 88. He was the founder of the Bommarito Automotive Group and opened his first dealership in 1971, eventually owning several dealerships across the St. Louis […]
Comments / 0