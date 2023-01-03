According to reports, it took a dozen hours to accomplish, but nearly 30 dogs were rescued from a Missouri breeder with many of the animals showing terrible injuries. FOX 2 St. Louis shared the story of the Humane Society of Missouri as teams traveled from Maryland Heights to Ozark County on a rescue mission. They report it was a formerly licensed breeder with animals in allegedly different states of abuse and neglect.

