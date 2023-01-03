ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WAFF

Decatur church holds praying service for Huntsville apartment shooting victim

One person in critical condition after Huntsville shooting. According to a spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department, the shooting happened at Sunlake at Edgewater Apartments. Hartselle School Board faces lawsuit. Updated: Jan. 3, 2023 at 10:48 PM CST. Hartselle School Board faces lawsuit. Watch More: Haley Baker interviews Laura Strong.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Alabama Now

Body found in Alabama lake identified as missing man

A man’s body was pulled from an Alabama lake Monday afternoon, police said. Huntsville police were called to Lady Ann Lake near the Colonial Grand Apartments on Monday afternoon after a man’s body was found in the pond. The man was identified as Omsrikar Chittabattina, 24, who was...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

1 dead in shooting at Huntsville apartment complex

Huntsville police say one person died following a shooting early this morning at a Huntsville apartment complex. Sgt. Rosalind White said police were called to the 400 block of Lakefront Drive, on a report of shots fired, at about 3 a.m. Upon arrival, officers discovered one shooting victim, who was...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

North Alabama man found dead in prison, department investigating

A man serving time for a drug conviction was found dead in a central Alabama prison last week. Brandon Taylor was found unresponsive in his bed on Dec. 27 at Staton Correctional Facility, according to Alabama Department of Corrections spokesperson Kelly Betts. Taylor, 39, was taken to the prison’s healthcare unit “where life-saving measures were unsuccessful,” Betts said.
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Residents in Madison, Limestone counties picking up the pieces after severe weather

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Significant damage was spread through Madison and Limestone counties after severe weather swept through most of the Tennessee Valley on Tuesday. Everything from downed trees, to a barn that got completely destroyed. The barn once stood on Smith Vasser Road in Harvest. One of the neighbors was able to provide a better view of all of the damage on his four-wheeler.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Officials confirm identity of body found in Huntsville pond

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The body that was found in a pond in Huntsville Monday afternoon has been identified by the Huntsville Police Department. Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a potential drowning victim on Edgewater Drive around 2:20 p.m. on Monday. Upon arrival, officers discovered the body of 24-year-old Omsrikar Chittabattina.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Alabama Now

Two Alabama teens dead after separate wrecks Sunday night

Two Alabama teenagers were killed Sunday night in two separate car crashes, police said. A 17-year-old boy was killed when the 2020 Dodge Charger he was driving struck a 2011 Dodge Ram truck, state troopers said. Both vehicles struck a ditch after the collision and caught fire at approximately 9:15...
BOAZ, AL
WAAY-TV

Man found dead in Jackson County Jail

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating after a man died in the Jackson County Jail. The man, whose identity has not been released, died early Tuesday, according to Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen. Harnen said foul play is not suspected, but the investigation is ongoing.
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
LIFE_HACKS

“Most Haunted Road In Alabama”- 4 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By When You’re Alone Or At Night

Haunted roads can be found all across the United States, and Alabama is no exception. Here are four of the most haunted roads in the state:. 1. Old Cahawba Road: This road, located in the town of Orrville, is said to be haunted by the ghost of a young woman who was killed in a car accident. Some say that she can be seen walking along the road at night, looking for help. Others claim to have seen her ghostly figure standing by the side of the road, beckoning to passing cars.
ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

Whataburger grand opening postponed in Albertville

Whataburger fans will have to wait a little while longer before getting their fix in Albertville. The chain announced Wednesday evening that the grand opening of Albertville's first Whataburger location has been postponed. The restaurant was initially set to open for drive-thru service only Thursday. A new grand opening date...
ALBERTVILLE, AL
AL.com

Man dies in Jackson County Jail, ALEA investigating

The death of a man in the Jackson County Jail is under investigation. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen said the man, whose name has not been released, died early this morning. No foul play is suspected at this time, Harnen said. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency...
JACKSON COUNTY, AL

