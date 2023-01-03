Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Huntsville-Madison County Senior Center is 'Closed Until Further Notice' to Recover from Water DamageZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Such-n-Such Burgers and Tacos in Decatur is not Closing; Jason Such Addresses 'Rumors and Lies' in a Facebook Video PostZack LoveDecatur, AL
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes defeat Bulldogs 90-59 behind strong second halfThe LanternColumbus, OH
In Huntsville, a grand jury indicts Quartney Smith for corpse abuse of late Laekyn SteelmanEdy ZooHuntsville, AL
Security guard opens fire on patron at Alabama club, killing themEdy ZooHuntsville, AL
WAFF
Decatur church holds praying service for Huntsville apartment shooting victim
WAFF
One man dies after falling at least 20 feet from Huntsville construction site scaffolding
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One man is dead after falling from a construction scaffolding in Huntsville on Thursday. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, a man believed to be around 60 years old died on an Old Monrovia Rd. construction site around 7:20 a.m. on January 5.
Body found in Alabama lake identified as missing man
WAAY-TV
Family identifies man who died in Limestone County fire on Christmas Day
The family of a man who died in a fire on Christmas Day in Limestone County says they're heartbroken, still waiting for answers. They identified him as 27-year-old Auston Halcomb. Halcomb lived in Georgia, but was in North Alabama visiting family and friends. The fire happened at a friend's house...
1 dead in shooting at Huntsville apartment complex
Man charged after pedestrian killed in Lincoln County crash
A Tennessee man is facing charges after officials say he struck and killed a pedestrian last week.
WAAY-TV
Crossville High mourns deaths of senior, recent graduate in separate Marshall County crashes
WAFF
U.S. Marine and Alabama native killed in Marshall County crash
Huntsville convict found dead in Staton prison
North Alabama man found dead in prison, department investigating
WAFF
Residents in Madison, Limestone counties picking up the pieces after severe weather
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Significant damage was spread through Madison and Limestone counties after severe weather swept through most of the Tennessee Valley on Tuesday. Everything from downed trees, to a barn that got completely destroyed. The barn once stood on Smith Vasser Road in Harvest. One of the neighbors was able to provide a better view of all of the damage on his four-wheeler.
WAFF
Officials confirm identity of body found in Huntsville pond
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The body that was found in a pond in Huntsville Monday afternoon has been identified by the Huntsville Police Department. Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a potential drowning victim on Edgewater Drive around 2:20 p.m. on Monday. Upon arrival, officers discovered the body of 24-year-old Omsrikar Chittabattina.
Two Alabama teens dead after separate wrecks Sunday night
Elkmont family still searching for help after Christmas Eve fire
An Elkmont family is still trying to pick up the pieces after a devastating fire on Christmas Eve caused them to lose everything they owned
WAFF
Two teenagers killed in Marshall County crashes in less than 24 hours
WAAY-TV
Man found dead in Jackson County Jail
“Most Haunted Road In Alabama”- 4 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By When You’re Alone Or At Night
Haunted roads can be found all across the United States, and Alabama is no exception. Here are four of the most haunted roads in the state:. 1. Old Cahawba Road: This road, located in the town of Orrville, is said to be haunted by the ghost of a young woman who was killed in a car accident. Some say that she can be seen walking along the road at night, looking for help. Others claim to have seen her ghostly figure standing by the side of the road, beckoning to passing cars.
WAAY-TV
Whataburger grand opening postponed in Albertville
Whataburger fans will have to wait a little while longer before getting their fix in Albertville. The chain announced Wednesday evening that the grand opening of Albertville's first Whataburger location has been postponed. The restaurant was initially set to open for drive-thru service only Thursday. A new grand opening date...
WAFF
Madison Co. Grand jury deems April 2022 shooting at Triana home as ‘self-defense’
TRIANA, Ala. (WAFF) - The 2022 investigation of a death at a Triana home ended with a conclusion of “self-defense,” according to authorities. Jaycen Tori Ervin, age 47, was found in April 2022 at a home on Ervin Lane in Triana suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Ervin was pronounced dead at the scene.
Man dies in Jackson County Jail, ALEA investigating
The death of a man in the Jackson County Jail is under investigation. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen said the man, whose name has not been released, died early this morning. No foul play is suspected at this time, Harnen said. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency...
