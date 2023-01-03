ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chambersburg, PA

Welcome! First babies of 2023 born at Meritus, WellSpan Chambersburg hospitals

By Staff reports
The Herald-Mail
 2 days ago

The first babies of the new year in Washington and Franklin counties arrived on New Year's Day.

Here's a quick look at the region's newest residents, who both were born before the day was half over.

Elias arrives at Meritus Medical Center

Erica Paul gave birth to her son, Elias, at 1:40 a.m. Sunday at Meritus Medical Center near Hagerstown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14izXQ_0k229upH00

He weighed in at 8 pounds and was 21 inches long.

Mother and baby were doing well, a hospital spokeswoman said Tuesday.

While Elias was the first baby in 2023, Meritus had 1,869 babies born in 2022, according to a news release from Meritus Health. Of those, 51.9% were boys and 48.1% were girls. Also, 19 sets of twins entered the world at Meritus last year.

More about maternity services at Meritus Health can be found at MeritusHealth.com/maternity.

Mae Virginia arrives at WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital

Mae Virginia Benedict arrived at 11:34 a.m. Sunday at WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital, according to a news release from WellSpan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kvnGm_0k229upH00

Mae and mom, Hillary Benedict, are doing well, as is dad, Wade.

Mae was 6 pounds, 9 ounces and was 19.5 inches long.

WellSpan also has birthing units at its hospitals in Ephrata, Lebanon, York and Gettysburg.

The Herald-Mail

