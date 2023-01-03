Neither the UFC nor its "most important partners are signaling that any meaningful consequences are coming" for President Dana White following the altercation with his wife at a nightclub recently, according to Kevin Draper of the N.Y. TIMES. That also applies to TBS, which is “set to debut” White’s new show “Power Slap: Road to the Title” later this month. The network is "delaying the show’s release by a week," the "most any White or UFC partner is reacting to White hitting his wife." The UFC and parent company Endeavor have "remained silent and declined to comment." A spokesperson for UFC broadcast partner ESPN said, “We have been covering the story on our platforms since it broke and will continue to do so.” Draper noted the UFC has "never fully articulated a policy on domestic violence," and over the years has "handled such situations unevenly.” Besides his comments to TMZ, the "usually outspoken White has remained silent." In the days since the video was released, ESPN "showed it on 'SportsCenter' and dutifully covered it online and on the radio," but has also "come under heavy criticism for its coverage." ESPN's Stephen A. Smith "addressed the slap" Wednesday on “First Take.” He said that there were "never any circumstances under which a man should put his hands on a woman," but then he "seemingly began doing damage control for White" (N.Y. TIMES, 1/5).

