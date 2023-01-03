Read full article on original website
TCU merch booming ahead of CFP title game appearance
TCU fans “can’t get enough of the purple and white merchandise” ahead of the team’s CFP national championship matchup against Georgia on Monday, according to Brayden Garcia of the Ft. Worth STAR-TELEGRAM. TCU campus bookstore Operations Manager Sarah Wright said that the store has been “selling merchandise like hotcakes” ahead of next week’s championship game. Wright: “Anything and everything is selling.” She added that “sales of virtually every item” have increased since TCU punched their national title game ticket. Garcia noted the “hottest selling items” currently are player’s jerseys -- “more specifically quarterback Max Duggan’s No. 15” (Ft. Worth STAR-TELEGRAM, 1/5).
Canada defeated Czechia 3-2 in OT to win the IIHF World Junior Championship “in front of a boisterous, sold-out Scotiabank Centre crowd” in Halifax (Halifax CHRONICLE-HERALD, 1/6). The third iteration of the XFL is making its debut in 2023, and on Thursday the league unveiled details for its...
Investors buy final two teams in PBR series
PBR says the final two teams of its new eight-team series have been sold to investors. The bull riding property started the new team-based five-on-five concept this past year, and the 11-event schedule was completed in November in Las Vegas. Richard Childress and Jeff Broin purchased the Carolina Cowboys after Childress and his grandson, NASCAR driver Austin Dillon, operated the team in the inaugural season. Meanwhile, Heath Freeman bought the Oklahoma Freedom.
Edey scores 30 as No. 1 Purdue surges past Penn State 76-63
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Zach Edey scored 30 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and helped a furious 12-0 run to start the second half as No. 1 Purdue rallied to defeat Penn State 76-63 before a sold-out crowd at the Palestra on Sunday night. Fletcher Loyer scored 17 points while Braden Smith added 15 to help the Boilermakers improve to 15-1 overall and post back-to-back road conference wins after Monday’s home loss to Rutgers knocked Purdue from the ranks of the undefeated. Despite Jalen Pickett’s 26 points, Penn State (11-5, 2-3 Big Ten) fell to 0-13 lifetime when facing the top-ranked team in the nation. Edey, a 7-foot-4 junior center, was a nightmare from the start for the Nittany Lions. He scored Purdue’s first six points of the game, drew double teams most of the night and was able to move the ball from the low block.
LIV Golf executive departures leaves hole in franchise model
LIV Golf President of Franchises Matt Goodman is no longer with the organization, and sources close to LIV pointed to Goodman as a “person who brought a sense of business professionalism and formidability to the operation,” according to Joel Beall of GOLF DIGEST. Goodman now becomes the “second high-profile departure in months” from the upstart circuit. LIV COO Atul Khosla left in December after being “seen as one of the voices of reason inside LIV.” With Goodman’s departure, LIV will now have to find someone else to run their franchise operation, which officials have touted as a "primary facilitator for future sponsorships and revenue." LIV’s second season expects 12 teams to be “competing in a 14-event schedule beginning in late February” (GOLFDIGEST, 1/5). SI’s Bob Harig noted both Goodman and Khosla “were involved in a key LIV Golf business plan,” which was to “develop a team model of franchises that can eventually be sold, with ownership groups then involved with marketing and paying their teams” (SI, 1/5).
UFC, partners quiet thus far on consequences for Dana White
Neither the UFC nor its "most important partners are signaling that any meaningful consequences are coming" for President Dana White following the altercation with his wife at a nightclub recently, according to Kevin Draper of the N.Y. TIMES. That also applies to TBS, which is “set to debut” White’s new show “Power Slap: Road to the Title” later this month. The network is "delaying the show’s release by a week," the "most any White or UFC partner is reacting to White hitting his wife." The UFC and parent company Endeavor have "remained silent and declined to comment." A spokesperson for UFC broadcast partner ESPN said, “We have been covering the story on our platforms since it broke and will continue to do so.” Draper noted the UFC has "never fully articulated a policy on domestic violence," and over the years has "handled such situations unevenly.” Besides his comments to TMZ, the "usually outspoken White has remained silent." In the days since the video was released, ESPN "showed it on 'SportsCenter' and dutifully covered it online and on the radio," but has also "come under heavy criticism for its coverage." ESPN's Stephen A. Smith "addressed the slap" Wednesday on “First Take.” He said that there were "never any circumstances under which a man should put his hands on a woman," but then he "seemingly began doing damage control for White" (N.Y. TIMES, 1/5).
