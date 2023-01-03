Read full article on original website
10 Oklahoma City Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Travelers Cautioned On New Year's Holiday TravelJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Pope Benedict Health Worsening, Says Vatican Press OfficeJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Seniors evacuated due to burst pipes and flooding at retirement community in OklahomaEdy ZooOklahoma City, OK
Ja Morant is kicked out of an NBA game for speaking to a fanFYF Sports Debates PodcastMemphis, TN
Police Ask Witnesses Of Christmas Day Shooting At NW OKC Convenience Store To Come Forward
A stop for gas at a northwest Oklahoma City convenience store on Christmas Day sent a man to the hospital with a gunshot injury. Oklahoma City Police are asking potential witnesses to the shooting to step forward for the investigation. Investigators released photos of people, they said on Wednesday, who...
news9.com
Oklahoma Authorities Locate 19-Year-Old Missing Woman
12:53 p.m., Jan. 5, UPDATE: Authorities have located Henderson, who is unwilling to return home, according to the Oklahoma City Police Department. Oklahoma Law enforcement are looking for a missing 19-year-old woman with autism who left home under "suspicious circumstances." Haley Henderson was last seen near Southwest 59th Street and...
KOCO
Two arrested after short pursuit in Oklahoma City, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities took two suspects into custody after they led police on a pursuit overnight in Oklahoma City. The chase started shortly after midnight Wednesday at 27th Street and Lindsay Avenue, and police said the passenger bailed from the vehicle. The driver continued a few more blocks before eventually giving up at Southwest 29th Street and Broadway, according to police.
KOCO
Data from Oklahoma City police show homicides were down 20% in 2022
OKLAHOMA CITY — Data from Oklahoma City police shows homicides were down 20% last year compared to 2021. KOCO 5 dug into the crime statistics from OKCPD compared to previous years. In 2022, OKC had 73 homicides, which is a 20% decrease compared to 2021 where there were 93...
Motorcyclist critically injured in Oklahoma City crash
A motorcyclist is fighting to survive after a crash in northwest Oklahoma City on Wednesday afternoon.
4 shot, 1 killed in OKC New Year’s shooting identified
The Oklahoma City Police Department has identified the victims of a deadly shooting in Midtown just after midnight on New Year's Day.
okcfox.com
OKC Police searching for 'Ed Sheeran look-alike'
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Oklahoma City police are looking to identify a man they say stole a guitar from a Guitar Center in northwest Oklahoma City. Police said the incident happened just before 8:30 a.m. on December 18 near NW 59th and May. If you recognize him or his car,...
KOCO
Oklahoma City mover accused of robbing clients
OKLAHOMA CITY — A mover in Oklahoma City has been accused of robbing his clients. Police want to know if he's done it more than once. The suspect is accused of taking large amounts of money. Police said he confessed to robbing clients who hired him through the All...
Driver crashes through fences, into OKC house
A metro homeowner was taken to a hospital after a car crashed into their home.
okcfox.com
Man arrested after dog fight at Oklahoma City apartment complex
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma City man was taken into custody on Monday after an incident involving dogs at an apartment complex. Police said a man and his dog were staying with friends at an apartment complex on Cherry Hill Lane on Monday when they opened the door to let cool air in. The man's dog got up and went outside onto a breezeway.
Overnight deadly shooting in NW Oklahoma City on New Year’s leaves one dead and three injured
A New Year's overnight a shooting in Midtown has left one person dead and three others injured in Northwest Oklahoma City.
KOCO
Edmond police search for new recruits to keep streets safe
EDMOND, Okla. — The Edmond police are searching for men and women to keep the streets safe. KOCO 5 spoke with officers about why their academies are happening a lot more often. "We only do an academy when there’s a need for officers. We just so happened to have...
KOCO
Cleveland County deputy has close call with truck who rams vehicle twice
CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — It was a close call for a Cleveland County deputy with a truck who rammed his vehicle not once but twice. The sheriff’s office released a new video and KOCO 5 heard from the deputy. It started as a traffic stop but quickly went wrong.
Watch: Oklahoma City K9 sniffs out Minnesota fugitive
Officials say a fugitive wanted in Minnesota was taken into custody following a noise investigation in Oklahoma City.
New Year’s shooting in OKC Midtown leaves 1 dead, 3 injured
One is dead and three are injured after a shooting near N.W 10th and Robinson in Midtown during New Year's Eve celebrations. The post New Year’s shooting in OKC Midtown leaves 1 dead, 3 injured appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
okcfox.com
OKCPD looking for man accused of stealing woman's car keys, rummaging through vehicle
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City Police are asking the public for their help in identifying a man who allegedly took a woman's car keys and rifled through her vehicle in the parking lot of Mardel's. Investigators are looking to identify this man, wanted in connection to stealing a...
Update: A dip in I-40 westbound in Del City has drivers upset
After all lanes have opened, drivers are frustrated with a dip in I-40 westbound in Del City.
Moore family’s storm shelter unusable due to constant flooding, installation company disappears without trace
A Moore family says having a storm shelter was a must, so when they came across a house for sale that already had one built underneath the garage it sealed the deal, but now it's become more of a headache than a way of safety.
School bus accident leave one with minor injuries
McIntyre Law Chopper 4 is headed to a report of a car versus school bus at 2201 S. Cornwell Drive near Parkland Elementary School in Yukon.
Group wants answers after two women die in Cleveland County custody in December
There were sounds of frustration outside the Cleveland County Detention center Sunday after a crowd of nearly 100 people spoke up about recent deaths of two women in custody.
