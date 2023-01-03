Read full article on original website
All Points North Creates New Medical Board to Foster Early Adoption in Mental Healthcare
Elite group of physicians will vet efficacy and oversee implementation of new and emerging treatment modalities. All Points North (APN), the only whole-person health company offering innovative treatment for the mind, body and soul across the full continuum of care, has appointed three industry experts and practicing doctors to its Medical Board. Dr. Kathleen Daly, MD, MPhil; Dr. Irena Danczik, MD; and Dr. Jes Montgomery, MD will merge their intellectual capital and more than 70 years of collective experience to cement APN’s position as a pioneer in the interventional psychiatry space.
Woman Gives Birth to Baby With Parts of Brain and Head Missing Despite Doctors Recommendation to Terminate Pregnancy
Jaxon Buell was a young boy who, against all odds, fought a brave battle against a rare condition that left him with part of his brain and head missing. When he was born in 2014, doctors suggested that his parents terminate the pregnancy, as they believed he would not live long. But his parents refused to give up on him and gave him a chance to fight for his life.
Horror details after Taylor Goodridge, 17, dies at boarding school after ‘officials ignored her crippling pain’
A TEENAGER has died after a boarding school she attended ignored her complaints of "extreme pain," according to a lawsuit filed by her family. Taylor Goodridge, 17, was a student at the Diamond Ranch Academy in Hurricane, Utah, when she collapsed and died on December 20. Her family believes she...
Parents Sued Their Abandoned Daughter for Not Buying Brother’s Apartment
A Chinese couple who had abandoned their daughter as a toddler returned to her life many years later when they became aware of her financial success and asked her to purchase a house for her younger brother.
Mother-Daughter Team at Essynce Virtual Assistants Helps Businesses Evolve with Wide Range of Professional Virtual Administrative Support Services
Starr Barrett and Essynce Moore collectively bring Over 20 Years of Experience and a Personalized Approach to the Virtual Assistant Industry. Essynce Virtual Assistants (EVA), a virtual administrative support service founded by Starr Barrett, a business graduate with over 20 years of experience in corporate administration, and her daughter Essynce Moore, a talented serial entrepreneur and VP of Youth Development, is dedicated to helping businesses evolve through its wide range of virtual assistant services.
Clinical Overview and Clinical Summary Training Course: Creating Effective Marketing Authorisation Applications - Regulatory Guidelines and Requirements of Module 2 (February 8-9, 2023) - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Clinical Overview and Clinical Summary: Creating Effective Marketing Authorisation Application Training Course" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This interactive course will present the regulatory guidelines and requirements of Module 2 and discuss practical approaches to developing the content and preparation of the clinical overview and clinical summaries.
Holistic Health: A Natural Pathway to Optimal Wellness
Optimal Wellness Naturally is revolutionizing traditional health by adopting an alternative and personalized approach to health and wellness. With a focus on holistic health, it aims to transform feelings of stress, fatigue, and anxiety based on the root cause and using a natural, whole-person approach. The current healthcare system is...
InnoCare to Present Latest Clinical Data of Gunagratinib at the Upcoming 2023 ASCO GI
InnoCare Pharma (HKEX: 09969; SSE: 688428), a leading biopharmaceutical company focusing on the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, announced today that the Company will present the latest clinical data of FGFR inhibitor gunagratinib (ICP-192) for the treatment of cholangiocarcinoma at the 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology Gastrointestinal (ASCO GI) Cancers Symposium on January 19-21, 2023, which will be held online and offline in San Francisco, U.S.
First Participants Enrolled in the AriBio USA Phase 3 Registration Trial to Evaluate AR1001 in Early Alzheimer’s Disease
AriBio USA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced the enrollment of their first participants in their Phase 3 trial to evaluate the efficacy of AR1001 in participants with early Alzheimer’s Disease (AD). AR1001 is a blood-brain barrier penetrating small molecule known to inhibit neuron apoptosis and promote neurogenesis, increase neuroplasticity and increase autophagy activity to remove toxic proteins.
Your Health: Potential COVID boosters with no needle necessary
From allergy relief to protection from the flu, a quick pump delivers medication directly into the respiratory system. Now, Yale researchers are testing a COVID booster nasal spray. “The reason we’re focusing on the nasal cavity is because that’s where the virus first lands,” said Dr. Akiko Iwasaki, PhD, Immunobiologist at the Yale School of […]
Cardiac Insight’s Cardea SOLO™ Wearable ECG System Chosen for Stanford Medicine Study to Measure Atrial Fibrillation in Older Women
Cardiac Insight, Inc., a leading healthcare innovator specializing in prescription-based wearable cardiac sensors and automated electrocardiogram (ECG) analysis software for cardiac arrhythmia diagnosis, today announced that researchers at Stanford Medicine selected the company’s Cardea SOLO™ wearable ECG system for a medical study entitled: Serial 7-Day Electrocardiogram Patch Screening for Atrial Fibrillation in High-Risk Older Women by the CHARGE-AF Score.
Australian-listed Company EZZ develops Two products to battle COVID-19 and respiratory infections
Throughout the growth of a global pandemic, how to prevent secondary infections after COVID-19 is an essential topic. Recently, EZZ Life Science, a leading Australian genomic company listed on the ASX Main Board, officially announced that it has developed two immune products for COVID-19; EZZ NK Plus Capsule and EZZ NK Plus Spray. These products are a combination of symptom relief specially customized for COVID-19 by genetic scientists based on the latest generation of NK cellular technology and have been certified by the US FDA.
Paterson, N.J. trying to get out ahead of nasty tripledemic
PATERSON, N.J. -- With the holidays behind us, the so-called "tripledemic" is showing no sign of letting up.More and more kids and adults are coming down with COVID, the flu and RSV, and patients are flooding into emergency rooms and pharmacies.At Paramus Pharmacy, a steady stream of customers have been on the hunt for cold meds and COVID tests."We have more flu than we actually have COVID. Head congestion, things of that nature," one customer said.The recent wave of infections and a new COVID variant led pharmacist Manish Pujara to reinstate a mask mandate in the pharmacy. It's a pandemic-era...
Hearing aids are now available over the counter. Here's where to buy them
Thanks to a new law, you can now buy hearing aids over-the-counter (and online) without a prescription. This law expands access to hearing devices for those with low to moderate hearing loss. We've found over-the-counter hearing devices that are significantly more affordable than prescription hearing aids. We've even found some under $100. If you've been putting off getting a pair due to cost, check out these budget-friendly hearing aids below.Top products in this article:Lexie Hearing B2 OTC hearing aid powered by Bose, $999Rechargeable hearing amplifier, $100 after coupon (reduced from $120)EarCentric EasyCharge rechargeable hearing aids, $199The U.S. Food and Drug Administration...
Health tech goes down the toilet with Withings’ new at-home urine monitor
Withings has announced a new frontier for the health-focused smart home – a connected urine monitor that sits in the toilet bowl. The Withings U-Scan is described as the first hands-free connected home urine lab, which will negate the need to catch pee in a small receptacle, or on a strip, and offers instant results via the Health Mate app.
WellBe Medical Alert Plus Review for 2023: What to Know
WellBe is a voice-enabled virtual health assistant that’s made by HandsFree Health, a healthcare company. After witnessing the challenges that many older adults face, the company wanted to find a way to reduce stress, provide more independence, and keep healthcare needs more organized. The answer was WellBe: the Amazon Alexa of the healthcare world.
The Evolution from Hearing Aids to Wellness Devices
Here’s what we know from decades of research: Hearing loss affects health and well-being, but people with hearing loss are often reluctant to wear hearing aids. Of course, they’re doing themselves no favors. But when they do finally opt for hearing assistance (on average, about seven years after they learn they need it), we also now know that the longer people wear hearing aids — throughout the day, for instance, rather than just in certain situations — the healthier they tend to be. Better hearing leads to greater well-being.
Sennheiser's Conversation Clear Plus are hearing aids in disguise
It’s taken longer than we’d hope, but since October, the FDA finally established a framework for new category of hearing aids that don’t need a medical exam, prescription or a fitting by an audiologist. This has stimulated a new wave of products being announced at CES in the hearing space, OTC or otherwise. Sennheiser, a mainstay of the consumer audio world, is tossing its proverbial hat into the ring with the Conversation Clear Plus. It's not an OTC hearing aid, but a wearable focused specifically on helping those that struggle sometimes to hear people in noisy environments.
