Research Antibodies Global Market Report 2022: Increasing Partnerships and Collaborations Fuel Sector Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com

Global Lithium-ion Batteries Recycling Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 19.10% in the Forecast Period of 2023-2028
The ‘Global Lithium-ion Batteries Recycling Market Trends, Size, Share, Price, Growth, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the global lithium-ion batteries recycling market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like battery component, source, battery chemistry, recycling process, end use, and major regions.
Insights on the Cough Syrup Global Market to 2027 - Increasing Prevalence of Upper Respiratory Tract Infection and Other Respiratory Disorders Drives Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Cough Syrup Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global cough syrup market size reached US$ 5.4 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.42% during 2021-2027.
Global Video Laryngoscope Market Report 2022 to 2028: Players Include Vivid Medical, Salter Labs, Verathon and Medtronic - ResearchAndMarkets.com
VYAIRE MEDICAL, INC. (United States) KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG (Germany) Marshall Products (United Kingdom) Intersurgical Ltd. (United Kingdom) Vivid Medical, Inc. (United States) Salter Labs (United States) Verathon Inc. (United States) Medtronic (Ireland) In the upcoming years, the market expansion will be supported by the creation of new...
Insights on the Single-Use Bioprocessing Global Market to 2027 - Single-Use Bioreactors Segment to Record 20.5% CAGR - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Single-Use Bioprocessing: Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global market for Single-Use Bioprocessing estimated at US$6.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$24.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 20.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Aircraft Battery Charging and Testing Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Growth Forecast by 2029 - ATEQ AVIATION, DUNCAN AVIATION, Saft, ARBIN INSTRUMENTS, Enersys
London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/04/2023 -- Aircraft Battery Charging And Testing Market Scope & Overview. The Aircraft Battery Charging And Testing market research is a thorough, expert examination of the industry, with an emphasis on worldwide market trends. All data and analysis, including predictions, assessments, and estimates, are conducted using time-tested approaches such as Porter's Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis. Additional elements such as the supply chain, downstream buyers, and sourcing strategy have been assessed to provide a complete and in-depth picture of the market.
Outlook on the $1.8 Billion Radiation-Hardened Electronics Global Market to 2027 - U.S. Market is Estimated at $374.3 Million - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Radiation-Hardened Electronics: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global market for Radiation-Hardened Electronics estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Clinical Overview and Clinical Summary Training Course: Creating Effective Marketing Authorisation Applications - Regulatory Guidelines and Requirements of Module 2 (February 8-9, 2023) - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Clinical Overview and Clinical Summary: Creating Effective Marketing Authorisation Application Training Course" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This interactive course will present the regulatory guidelines and requirements of Module 2 and discuss practical approaches to developing the content and preparation of the clinical overview and clinical summaries.
$639+ Billion Worldwide Digital Gift Card Industry to 2031 - Surging Awareness of Digital Payment is Expected to Propel Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Digital Gift Card Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global digital gift card market. The global digital gift card market is expected to grow...
Data Destruction Service Market Size and Share 2022 : Global Solution, Services, Development Scope, New Trends, Technological Growth and Innovation Forecast by 2028
Data Destruction Service Market SWOT Analysis by Top Key Players - CBL Data Recovery Technologies, CIMELIA Resource Recovery, Cleardata, CloudBlue Technologies, Dataserv Group, EcoCentric, InfoFort, Jetico, Kroll Ontrack, McCollister, MRK Group, Simsre Cycling. London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/04/2023 -- Data Destruction Service Market Scope & Overview Report 2022 :...
GE HealthCare joins S&P 500 on first day of trading
GE HealthCare is becoming part of the S&P 500 today — its first day trading on the Nasdaq as an independent company under the GEHC ticker. GEHC shares were up more than 4% at $58.56 apiece at the start of trading. By midday, shares rose 6% to $59.35 apiece. MassDevice‘s MedTech 100 Index, which includes stocks of the world’s largest medical device companies, was up more than 7%, and the S&P 500 was down slightly.
Flora Growth Provides Update to International Commercial Cannabis Export Business
The company reports approximately 1,000 kilograms of commercial cannabis dry flower and derivative exports to Europe and the United States in Q4 of 2022. Flora Growth has also received an updated cannabis export and production quota from the Colombian government, including the addition of four additional proprietary genetics and increased production for domestic medical markets.
Sinus Dilation Devices Market Share, Size, Growth, Insights, Industry Analysis, Trends and Research Report Forecasts Till 2030
According to the most recent analysis by Emergen Research, the sinus dilation devices market was valued at USD 1.98 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow at a rate of 11% over the projected period. The development of superior surgical techniques and the replacement of traditional procedures as a result of these developments are the main drivers of market revenue growth. Modern sinus surgery methods use the least amount of ablation possible and are less likely to cause complications because to scientific developments like surgical laser technologies. These therapies can be used in outpatient settings due to their quicker turnaround times.
Cogency Global Acquires Unisearch
NEW YORK - January 5, 2023 - (Newswire.com) New York-based Cogency Global Inc., a global provider of corporate compliance and transactional legal support services, announced today that it has acquired Washington-based Unisearch Inc. Bertram Capital-backed Cogency Global provides a full range of registered agent, transactional, and corporate compliance services for...
Food Trucks Global Markets Report 2022 Featuring Major Players - Cafe2U, Kentucky Fried Chicken, Kogi Korean BBQ, Kona Ice, Pizza Hut LLC, and Tim Hortons - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Food Trucks: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report segments the market by food truck type, food type, serving type, and region. The report provides an overview of the global food truck market and analyzes market trends. Using 2021 as the base year, the report estimates market data for the forecast period 2022 through 2027. Market values have been calculated based on the total revenue of food truck providers.
Cattle Healthcare Market is forecast to reach a value of US$ 12,041.3 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.2% between 2022 and 2028 | Idexx Laboratories, Boehringer Ingelheim, Virbac, Elanco, IDVet
The market for cattle healthcare was valued at US$ 7,882.4 Mn in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2028 to reach US$ 12,041.3 Mn. Due to the increased emphasis on cow health across the globe, government involvement, or advantageous government initiatives, the market for cattle healthcare is expanding rapidly. Additionally, increased interest in cattle healthcare and rising immunisation demand are anticipated to fuel market expansion. However, it is anticipated that key factors like as legal obstacles, high animal testing costs, and a lack of funding and infrastructure will limit industry expansion.
InnoCare to Present Latest Clinical Data of Gunagratinib at the Upcoming 2023 ASCO GI
InnoCare Pharma (HKEX: 09969; SSE: 688428), a leading biopharmaceutical company focusing on the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, announced today that the Company will present the latest clinical data of FGFR inhibitor gunagratinib (ICP-192) for the treatment of cholangiocarcinoma at the 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology Gastrointestinal (ASCO GI) Cancers Symposium on January 19-21, 2023, which will be held online and offline in San Francisco, U.S.
Mojix to Showcase at NRF the First SaaS-Based Solution that Provides True ‘First to Last Mile’ Traceability
Onboarding and managing suppliers to effectively capture product origination data has always been the greatest challenge for any traceability project, in any industry, and at any stage in the supply chain. Mojix has "Cracked the Code" and now offers the first SaaS platform and apps to make first-mile traceability easy, affordable, scalable, and accurate for any supplier, brand, or distributor.
Why Is Kraft Heinz Moving Higher
To answer the question of why is Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ: KHC) moving higher, I must because it is executing a major turnaround plan and offers a deep value to investors and a very high yield. And this is within the consumer staples sector (NYSEARCA: XLY) we’re talking about, not the broad market, which is valuable to investors.
Hepatitis Testing Market Size, Share, Growth, Sales Revenue and Key Drivers Analysis Research Report by 2030
A Global Hepatitis Testing Market Research Report from Emergen Research has been formulated by analyzing key business details and an extensive geographic spread of the Hepatitis Testing industry, encompassing key business details and extensive geographical coverage. This study covers both qualitative and quantitative elements of the Hepatitis Testing market in addition to offering significant statistical data on the market. The research study offers a precise prediction for the Hepatitis Testing market through 2030 in addition to historical data from 2017 to 2018. The research provides a thorough analysis of both existing and up-and-coming market participants. The report also includes information on the companies’ business overviews, product portfolios, and expansion plans. The development of the hepatitis testing market is anticipated to be adversely impacted by the mobility restrictions and lockdowns brought on by the present COVID-19 outbreak. The COVID-19 pandemic’s effects on many international marketplaces and the hepatitis testing market are both significant. The slowdown in economic expansion and the rapid shifts in demand will have an even greater impact on industry growth. The impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic on the entire hepatitis testing market is covered in the study. Testing for hepatitis is done to identify the genotype of the infection that is causing the condition. Hepatitis testing aids in choosing the patient’s best course of treatment. Since various hepatitis viruses exhibit similar symptoms, it is crucial to diagnose the condition in order to pinpoint the virus. Inflammation in the liver is the primary cause of hepatitis. Different forms of the hepatitis virus, including Hepatitis A, B, and C, are recognized. Blood tests are used to detect hepatitis illness. Hepatitis can also be identified through genetic testing or proteins in the body, which are part of the virus.
